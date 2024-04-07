Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Destiny Tech100 Inc. Rose 800% In Just Days, So Here's A Closer Look At It

Summary

  • A new closed-end fund, DXYZ, has experienced significant price volatility, reaching a peak of over $75 per share before closing around $59.
  • DXYZ is not a stock or an ETF, but a closed-end fund that holds a portfolio of 100 private companies, with SpaceX being its largest holding.
  • The fund offers potential for high returns, but also carries significant risk, and investors should approach it with caution and consider its role in their portfolio.

Rocket launching into outer space

John M Lund Photography Inc

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a new closed-end fund debuts at $8.25 a share, and during its eight days of life as a listed security, peaks at more than $75. And just this past Friday, trades in a

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.98K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DXYZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Technically, as specified in the article, I plan to buy this on Monday 4/8, in small size. As of the date I wrote this (4/6), I did not own share of DXYZ.

