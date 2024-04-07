Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) is one of many of the public advisors that we follow. We note this quarter that compensation expense ratios, comp ratios for short, have gone steadily up. Also, contrary
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.