How Dividends Can Protect Your Retirement

Co-authored with Treading Softly

The concept of a foxhole in military combat has long existed. In essence, a foxhole is a hastily dug hole to protect oneself from oncoming fire. Foxholes can be more established, but they should not be confused with a trench (trench warfare), which is a longer series of pathways that are dug into the ground.

At the end of the day, we all have foxholes in our lives. These are the places we go or things we do to protect ourselves from unexpected events or criticisms from friends and family.

When it comes to investing, different types of protective measures have long been used by investors to guard against market events. If investors are concerned about an impending recession, they may opt for safer investments, such as Treasury notes and certificates of deposit, as temporary foxholes from the market's expected turmoil. Likewise, if people are worried about inflation, they may temporarily move to inflation-protected assets as they expect negative impacts on other sectors. However, very few investors had a foxhole set up for when interest rates and inflation were high simultaneously, as one is often impacted by the other. At present, even though inflation rates are not dropping as expected, interest rates remain high, and economists are warning of an impending recession, many investors are finding it difficult to decide where to invest their money to avoid the negative impact of all three factors. Dealing with a three-sided challenge can be quite challenging.

Today, I want to look at two different places that you can dive into as income-providing foxholes to shield yourselves against what may be a tough battle.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: RVT - Yield 7.5%

Over the years, I've seen many funds come and go. Sometimes, a fund will become trendy as it has an impressive period of outperformance. Yet one thing these funds have in common is that the averages catch up, and the outperformance is brief. Remember ARKK? Eventually, the fund's popularity declines and it fades into obscurity or is dissolved.

Royce Value Trust (RVT) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that has the distinction of outperforming its index since 1986. For over 37 years, RVT has provided investors with exposure to small-cap stocks. Founder Chuck Royce described the fund's mission like this:

Our task is to scour the large and diverse universe of small-cap companies for businesses that look mispriced and underappreciated, with the caveat being that they must also have a discernible margin of safety. We are looking for stocks trading at a discount to our estimate of their worth as businesses.

Investors have benefited from this approach for decades. RVT has a variable distribution policy, which bases the distribution on the average NAV for the trailing four quarters. This prevents the distribution from reacting too strongly to short-term swings while ensuring the fund is sustainable long-term.

Small-cap stocks are trading at low valuations relative to large-cap stocks. They have not participated fully in the current rally, which makes them an attractive opportunity for upside to catch up or resistant to downside if the current market rally falters. Source

I want more exposure to small caps and Value stocks-RVT provides both while providing me with an excellent income!

Pick #2: NLY - Yield 13.5%

Over the past two years, we have seen the Federal Reserve transition from being lackadaisical towards "transitory" inflation to following the most rapid hiking cycle since the 1980s. The instability and uncertainty surrounding rates have been a significant headwind for all fixed-income investments. Mortgages have been particularly hard hit as in addition to raising rates, the Federal Reserve stopped buying agency MBS. Agency MBS are mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the "agency" Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. If a borrower defaults, the agency buys it back at par. As a result, agency MBS carries no credit risk and usually trades in a very close relationship with US Treasuries.

For 15 years, the Federal Reserve has been the largest buyer of Agency MBS through various QE programs. Since 2009, the Fed has purchased $2.7 trillion in agency MBS. In conjunction with the recent hiking cycle, the Fed stopped buying agency MBS and has allowed its balance to drift down to $2.4 trillion. As a result, agency MBS declined in price more rapidly than US Treasuries. The risk for agency MBS hasn't changed. What changed is that the largest buyer disappeared, and it is taking time for the market to absorb the supply that was previously bought by the Fed.

For investors, this creates an opportunity to buy agency MBS and receive a significantly higher coupon than US Treasuries. You can buy agency MBS directly through your brokerage and get a great yield for a low-risk investment.

For those looking to get a high yield, one option is mortgage REITs that specialize in agency MBS, like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY). NLY invests in agency MBS on a leveraged basis. It takes advantage of the spread between Treasuries and MBS. With leverage comes higher volatility and higher yield, but it also introduces the risk of interest rate sensitivity. Agency mREITs have struggled to manage their portfolios, with interest rates and mortgage prices being so volatile. While cash flow has remained high, book values have been negatively impacted. NLY is long agency MBS and hedges by shorting US Treasuries. Since MBS prices have fallen more, the hedges have failed to fully make up for the decline.

While many investors have run away due to the decline in book value, we have enjoyed collecting our dividends and remain very bullish on the long-term potential returns. NLY has responded to the current environment by buying up higher coupon MBS, providing higher future cash flows. As interest rates have been peaking, the MBS market has been stabilizing. If the Fed is done hiking, we can expect book value to slowly recover and cash flows to remain very high.

The best part is that NLY has historically been very strong during recessions, materially outperforming the S&P 500 during the dot-com bust and the GFC. With NLY, we can enjoy high dividends while also having an investment that historically provides positive returns during recessions.

Conclusion

Value stocks have long benefited in markets where interest rates are very high and a recession is inbound. That is because value stocks overwhelmingly carry low debt, have high levels of cash on the books, and have more predictable cash flows. This means that high interest rates do not harm them as they do growth stocks. Likewise, recessions typically do not harm them as much because they have the cash flows to carry them through the hard times. As interest rates have risen, IPOs or other growth-focused types of investments have struggled due to the lack of profitability and cash flows. While some growth investments may have greatly benefited from the AI fad or other fads within the market, overwhelmingly, IPOs have slowed, and many companies have had to go through aggressive cost-cutting measures and even bankruptcy proceedings due to the lack of cash on the books.

It also comes as no surprise that home prices typically benefit from inflation as they tend to climb with it. Mortgage rates have risen with rate hikes, meaning that those who invest in new mortgage loans can lock in higher yields for long terms.

This is why we think that both RVT and NLY are great foxholes to dive into when you're worried about the current environment, as both are able to benefit from most of the factors at play.

