A Crude Problem

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined this week while benchmark interest rates jumped to the highest level since November after stronger-than-expected employment data showed robust hiring trends in early 2024. The dreaded s-word - "stagflation" - has crept back into the economic discussion over the past several weeks amid a resurgence in oil prices alongside economic data showing stubbornly lukewarm economic and inflationary trends. One of a dozen Fed officials to make public remarks this week, Minneapolis President Kashkari - known as one of the more hawkish Fed members - commented that he "jotted down two rate cuts this year," but broached the possibility that the Fed may not cut rates at all this year if inflation progress stalls.

Following two straight weeks of gains which had lifted the benchmark to record-highs, the S&P 500 declined by 0.9% this week. Consistent with the dynamic since the start of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, smaller-cap companies were hit especially hard by the "high for longer" outlook. The Small-Cap 600 dipped 2.6% this week - pulling back into negative territory on the year - while the Mid-Cap 400 declined by 1.9%. Real estate equities - the most rate-sensitive equity market sector - were among the laggards this week as expectations of a Fed rate cut were pushed to the back half of the year. The Equity REIT Index slumped 2.9% on the week, with all 18 property sectors in negative territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index declined 3.1%. Homebuilders dipped nearly 4% on the week as Freddie Mac reported that 30-Year mortgage rates edged higher over the past week to 6.82%, giving back much of the affordability improvement in late 2023.

Bonds were under pressure across the yield and maturity curve this week as strong employment data and lukewarm inflation indicators dimmed hopes of a June rate cut. Swelling to the highest level since last November, the 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped by 17 basis points this week to 4.40%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield rose by 3 basis points to 4.65%. A reacceleration in inflation has become a more distinct threat amid as WTI Crude Oil prices breached $86 per barrel this week for the first time since last October as hopes dimmed for any near-term resolution in the dueling geopolitical quagmires in the Middle East and Ukraine. Swaps markets are now pricing in just a 49% probability that the Fed will cut rates in June - down sharply from above 70% yesterday. Markets now expect just 2.6 rate cuts in 2024- down from a peak of around 7 cuts earlier this year - and below the Fed's median dot plot of 3.0 rate cuts this year.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

The critical BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report showed that the U.S. economy added 303k jobs in March - above consensus estimates of around 200k - and breaking with the trends of recent quarters in which there were weaker trends beneath the surface, the report was relatively solid throughout. Several of the visible "cracks" seen in recent months were "patched" in the latest report. The Household Survey - which is used to calculate unemployment metrics - had been considerably weaker than the Establishment Survey in the prior three months, but rebounded strongly in March with 498k jobs added, which led to a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.8% from 3.9%. Earlier in the week, ADP reported that private payrolls rose by 184k in March, which was also above the consensus of roughly 150k. The JOLTS reports showed that job openings stood at 8.76M in February - roughly matching estimates, but the Layoffs Rate ticked higher for the first time in five months. Jobless Claims data was mixed, as Initial Claims rose to the highest level since January, but Continuing Claims declined to the lowest levels since early February.

While job growth was quite a bit hotter than expected, wage growth metrics were generally in line with estimates. Average hourly earnings ("AHE") - a key inflation indicator - provided perhaps the most compelling evidence of normalizing labor market conditions. AHE for all employees moderated to a 4.1% year-over-year increase in February - the softest since June 2021 - and moderated to 4.2% for nonsupervisory workers, down sharply from the peak of around 7% in early 2022. Since the start of 2023, AHE for all employees has averaged 4.0% on an annualized basis - which is still slightly above the 3.3% increase in 2019 in a year when CPI inflation averaged just 1.8%. ADP's measure of wage growth showed some acceleration in wage pressures in March, however, as its measure of wage increases for "job switchers" accelerated to 10.0% during the month, up from 7.6% in the prior month. ADP's metric of wage growth for "jobs stayers" was unchanged at 5.1%.

The latest PMI data released by S&P Global and ISM this week showed surprising strength in manufacturing activity, but also a somewhat unexpected cooldown in services sector activity. ISM reported that its Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly climbed into "expansion" territory for the first time in 18 months, while its measure of the Manufacturing Prices Index rose to the highest level in 20 months. Factory Orders data showed similar trends of rebounding manufacturing activity this week, topped estimates - rising for the first time in three months - Later in the week, its Service PMI unexpectedly declined to the lowest level of the year in March, while its Services Prices Index dipped to the lowest level since 2020. Its measure of services employment also contracted for the third-time in four months in March, which followed six straight months of growth from June to November of last year.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Apartment: The property sector that is the most directly impacted by job growth trends, multifamily REITs were among the better performers this week as strong household formation trends have helped to dampen the negative impact of record-levels of new supply growth. This week, Apartment List released its April 2024 National Rent Report, which showed that rents increased for a second-straight month in March following six straight months of rent declines. The year-over-year growth rate has remained flat-to-negative since late 2023, currently sitting at -0.8%. But after bottoming at historic lows in October 2021, the vacancy rate has been steadily increasing amid a significant increase in multifamily construction. ApartmentList's vacancy index rose to 6.7% in March, which was the highest reading since June 2020. Independence Realty (IRT) was among the laggards this week after it announced the sale of three properties totaling $168M as part of its portfolio optimization and deleveraging strategy. IRT has now sold nine of the targeted 10 properties as part of this initiative that it began in October 2023, generating gross sales proceeds of $496.8M, which it has used to repay debt. Upon the sale of the final property, IRT will have exited five single-asset markets and lowered its Debt to EBITDA ratio by 0.8x, which "provides a clear path to reach a target of high-5's by year-end 2024."

Office: NYC-focused office REIT Empire State Realty (ESRT) dipped 6% this week after it disclosed that it will transfer a suburban NYC office park to its mortgage lender through a voluntary foreclosure. The effective default on First Stamford Place in Connecticut will satisfy the outstanding $176M mortgage loan which was set to mature in 2027. The three-building office complex spans 776k SF and was 82% leased at the end of Q4. Wells Fargo refinanced the property’s debt in 2017 with a $164 million loan using an appraised value of $285M, implying a roughly 38% decline in value since 2017. ESRT had previously defaulted on its other major Connecticut office complex in 2021 - MerritView in Norwalk, which has nearly 1M SF, which leaves ESRT with just one remaining property in Connecticut - its 290k SF Metro Center in Stamford. Elsewhere, Sunbelt-focused Highwoods (HIW) slipped 6% after it announced a series of asset sales in Raleigh for combined proceeds of $79.4M. The sales included an eight-building 338k SF campus adjacent to Rex Hospital and a 97k SF building adjacent to the Research Triangle Park. On a combined basis, these properties are 85% occupied and were projected to generate $6.0M cash net operating income in 2024. In our State of the REIT Nation, we noted that Green Street Advisors' data shows that private-market values of commercial real estate properties have dipped by 21.4% from the peaks in April 2022, while office valuations have declined by more than 30%.

Industrial: Rexford Industrial (REXR) slumped about 3% this week as markets responded to its announcement last Thursday afternoon that it reached a $1.0B deal to buy 48 industrial properties from Blackstone (BX) and its non-traded BREIT. The portfolio of 48 Southern California properties totals 3,008,000 square feet, and was priced at $332 PSF. The combined portfolio is 98% leased. REXR expects the portfolio to generate an initial unlevered cash yield of 4.7% and an anticipated stabilized unlevered cash yield of 5.6%. Speculation had mounted that REXR may be preparing for a significant acquisition after a major $2B capital raise earlier this week comprised of about $850M in common stock and $1B in debt. We identified these logistics assets as some of the most likely properties that BREIT would look to sell as it seeks to raise capital to meet investor redemptions. The deal is the fifth major deal between BREIT and a public REIT over the past year, and follows $7B in sales of its casino properties to VICI Properties (VICI) and Realty Income (O), its $2.2B sale of Simply Self-Storage to Public Storage (PSA), and the sale of a $800M resort to Ryman Hospitality (RHP).

Speaking of Blackstone (BX), BREIT published a shareholder letter this morning which noted that it's seeing more favorable fundraising conditions thus far in early 2024, and provided an upbeat forecast. BREIT received $799M in redemption requests in March (1.4% of NAV), which was the lowest month of repurchase requests since April 2022. After limiting withdrawals from its fund for 15 straight months from November 2022 through January 2023, BREIT was able to fulfill 100% of investor redemption requests for a second straight month in March. BREIT commented in the shareholder letter, "We believe commercial real estate is at an inflection point, with real estate values bottoming and improvements in the debt and transaction markets. Both long-term interest rates and borrowing spreads have come down meaningfully from their 2023 peaks which, if sustained, should be a long-term positive for real estate values. At the same time, new construction in our key sectors has significantly declined, supporting pricing power of our existing assets."

Malls: Small-cap mall REIT Pennsylvania REIT (OTC:PRETQ) - which has traded on OTC markets since filing for Chapter 11 for the second time in three years in December 2022 - announced that it has once again emerged from bankruptcy after the conditions for its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization were satisfied or waived. Per the filing, stakeholders of PREIT’s previously existing equity interests, including common and preferred shares, have seen these interests canceled but will receive their share of a $10 million cash distribution as part of the bankruptcy resolution. PREIT's portfolio consists of 23 properties - most of which are Class B and C Malls. The 22 operating retail properties have a total of 18.4 million square feet and include 19 shopping malls and three other retail properties. In our Earnings Recap, we noted that recent mall REIT results showed that retail real estate fundamentals are as solid as they've been in at least a decade - at least for well-located properties without a significant variable rate debt burden. Retail landlords have the upper hand in rent negotiations for the first time in a decade, as store openings have outpaced store closings in each of the past three years.

Healthcare: Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing REITs were among the top-performers this week after industry data provider NIC published its quarterly Market Fundamentals report, which showed a continued improvement in occupancy rates despite seasonal headwinds. NIC's measure of senior housing occupancy - which tracks 31 primary markets - increased for the 11th consecutive quarter to 85.1%, which is 7.8 percentage points above its pandemic low of 77.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The skilled nursing occupancy rate, meanwhile, rose to 83.9% in the most recent quarter, up 9.2 percentage points from its pandemic low of 74.7%. Fueled by tailwinds from record-setting COLA adjustments in 2023, rent growth across both Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing facilities remained historically strong in early 2024, rising by 4.4% and 4.0%, respectively. Supply growth remains muted as well, with NIC noting that the rolling four-quarter average for construction starts sits at 1.37% of total inventor - the lowest since 2010.

Sticking in the healthcare sector, we also saw a handful of operations and acquisitions updates this week. Diversified Healthcare (DHC) rallied more than 5% this week after it provided a business update showing that its occupancy rate in its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio stood at 78.9% in February - up 190 basis points from a year earlier. Skilled Nursing REIT CareTrust (CTRE) was among the leaders this week after announcing that it has purchased three skilled nursing facilities in California for $60.3M. Operated by Bayshire Senior Communities - an existing CareTrust tenant - the portfolio includes 475 assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care beds/units. Elsewhere, LTC Properties (LTC) announced that it originated a $12.7M senior loan to Ignite Medical Resorts, a current LTC operator, for the purchase of a skilled nursing campus in Texas. The five-year loan is interest only at a rate of 9.15% and includes a CapEx investment of $800K for campus improvements. Finally, Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) slumped 3% this week despite announcing that it signed a 6-year lease extension through 2034 for 143k SF at 279 East Grand Avenue on the Alexandria South San Francisco mega campus in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Net Lease: Sticking with the healthcare theme, Broadstone (BNL) declined 4% this week after it provided preliminary Q1 operating metrics, noting that - as part of its "healthcare simplification" strategy that it began last year - it sold 37 clinically-oriented healthcare properties for $252M at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.9%. The sale reduced BNL's healthcare portfolio to 13.4% of annual base rent. Industrial now represents 54.2% of BNL's portfolio, while 26% is comprised of restaurants and retail, and 6% is invested in office assets. Elsewhere in the net lease space, CTO Realty (CTO) priced a secondary offering of 1.5M additional shares in its 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CTO.PR.A). The offering was priced at $20/share - a 20% discount to its $25/share par value - which was roughly in line with market pricing. The new shares will be treated as a single series and have the same terms as the existing Series A Preferred. CTO notes that it plans to use the roughly $30M in proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes. In our State of the REIT Nation, we noted that the majority of the capital raised over the last two years has been through debt offerings, which have accounted for roughly 65% of the total capital raised this year.

Manufactured Housing: Another week, another REIT dividend increase. Manufactured housing REIT UMH Properties (UMH) declined about 4% this week despite hiking its dividend by 4.9% to $0.215/share (5.4% dividend yield). UMH becomes the 37th REIT to raise its dividend this year, while nine REITs have lowered their dividends. Of note, UMH has now hiked its dividend for four consecutive years after going nearly two decades without a dividend increase. UMH owns a portfolio of 135 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,800 developed homesites across eleven states: New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. We've noted in reports over the past several years that UMH has made progress towards "REIT maturity" through corporate governance and balance sheet improvements, aided by a favorable property-level backdrop that has fueled high-single-digit NOI growth.

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Pressured by the jump in benchmark interest rates, Mortgage REITs slumped this week, with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finishing lower by 2.9%. Small-cap commercial mREIT Sachem Capital (SACH) - which had been one of the best-performing mREITs so far this year - tumbled nearly 20% this week after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results, citing "a difficult macroeconomic backdrop including rising interest rates, weakness in commercial real estate, specifically office, and banking sector challenges." SACH - which invests in a mix of commercial and residential-backed loans with a focus in Connecticut, Florida, and New York - reported that its EPS swung to a loss of -$0.06, which was well below expectations of $0.10, and noted that its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") declined by 5.2% during the quarter to $4.92/share. SACH reported that 16.9% of its $499M loan book was in non-accrual status - down slightly from the 17.1% level in Q3 - which includes 56 loans in pending foreclosure representing $68.5M of outstanding principal. Despite the dip in EPS, SACH still maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.11/share (9.9% dividend yield), commenting on its earnings call that it is "proud of how consistent our dividend has remained over the years, and we will strive to maintain an attractive dividend going forward."

Residential mREIT Ellington Residential (EARN) was among the better-performers this week after it announced a "strategic transformation" in which it will convert from a REIT to a Closed-End Fund ("CEF") later this year. The change is necessitated by its recent focus on corporate collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) - a segment that it has increasingly pivoted towards in recent quarters, citing the lack of market efficiency and relatively limited competition. EARN also commented that the CEF fund structure would "expand our valuation multiple," consistent with its commentary on recent earnings calls that mREITs trade at valuation discounts to otherwise similar non-REIT peers. CLOs don't typically pass the IRS's various "REIT tests" required to maintain REIT-status, and while smaller allocations may not be problematic, EARN's further pivot towards CLOs likely necessitated the reclassification. In the meantime, EARN will operate as a taxable C-Corp, but indicated that its existing loss carryforwards would negate the majority of its taxable income. EARN did not indicate whether it would alter its dividend policy, which we'll find out by next week when EARN would typically announce its monthly dividend.

2024 Performance Recap & 2023 Review

Through fourteen weeks of 2024, real estate equities have lagged the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -4.2%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -3.6%. This compares with the 9.4% gain on the S&P 500, the 7.8% gain for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the 0.4% decline for the S&P Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 6 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led on the upside by Billboard, Regional Mall, and Single-Family REITs, while Farmland and Cell Tower have lagged on the downside. At 4.40%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 50 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 22 basis points to 4.65%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -1.8% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 23.6% this year, lifting the broader Commodities complex higher by 6.5% on the year.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

A critical slate of inflation data highlights the economic calendar in the week ahead, perhaps the most critical set of data before the Federal Reserve's May 1st policy decision. The main event comes on Wednesday with the Consumer Price Index for March, which investors are hoping will show a cooling of inflationary pressures after two straight hotter-than-expected reports. The Core CPI is expected to moderate to a 3.7% year-over-year rate - down from 3.8% last month. While we'll likely see some moderation in the critical shelter component, but gasoline prices - which remain a key "swing" inflation input - were higher by 7% during March compared with the prior month, on average, and have risen about 15% since bottoming in late January. On Thursday, we'll see the Producer Price Index, which had been showing more encouraging disinflation trends over the past year due to its skew towards goods-oriented inputs, but this dynamic is likely to shift over the coming months. Core PPI is expected to tick higher to 2.3% - up from 2.0% last month. On Friday, we'll also get our first look at Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for April, which includes a closely watched inflation expectations survey.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

