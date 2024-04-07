Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

All eyes this week will be on Wednesday's consumer price index report for March. Headline CPI is expected to rise 0.4% on a M/M basis, flat from February and increase of 3.1% on a Y/Y basis, slightly lower from +3.2% prior. Core CPI is seen to be decelerating on both a M/M and Y/Y basis to +0.3% and +3.7%, respectively.



Additionally, investors will be looking out for the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March minutes, also scheduled for Wednesday. Following last week's hot labor market data that dented interest rate cut odds, market participants will be closely watching the minutes and the consumer inflation report for further clues about the future of monetary policy. Next week will mark the start of the first quarter earnings season as well.



Delta Air Lines (DAL)and Corona beer giant Constellation Brands (STZ) will report on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will see quarterly numbers from major banks JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C), along with the world's largest asset manager BlackRock (BLK).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 8 - Lotus Technology (LOT).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 9 - Neogen (NEOG), PriceSmart (PSMT), and Tilray Brands (TLRY).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 10 - Delta Air Lines (DAL), Applied Digital (APLD), and Rent the Runway (RENT).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 11 - Constellation Brands (STZ), CarMax (KMX), and Fastenal (FAST).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 12 - JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), and Citigroup (C).

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on TeraWulf (WULF) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include AltC Acquisition (ALCC), SIGA Technologies (SIGA), and Kulr Technology Group (KULR). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Disc Medicine Inc (IRON), Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX), and Humana (HUM).

IPO watch: Companies expected to launch their IPOs in the week ahead include Neonc Technologies (NTHI), UL Solutions (ULS), and Cleancore Solutions (ZONE). Birkenstock (BIRK) will also be watched, with its IPO lockup period expiring on April 8.

Investor events: Intel (INTC) will hold its Intel Vision event in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's event has the theme "Bringing AI Everywhere." The three-day Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud Next event will also take place during the week. The tech giant will show off AI-powered assistant Gemini, Generative AI Studio, and AI Platform tools during the event. Marvell Technology (MRVL) will hold a special event with the title "Accelerated Infrastructure for the AI Era." Management is anticipated to discuss the total addressable market for application-specific integrated circuits and custom ASIC ramps.