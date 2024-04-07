Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Robotaxi Holy Grail Is Still Far Off

Apr. 07, 2024 8:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock2 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla faces challenges with slower EV demand and increased competition in China.
  • Elon Musk promises to launch a robotaxi service, but regulatory approval may not anytime soon even assuming Tesla has the Level 5 technology.
  • ARK Invest projects Tesla's value to reach $2,000 in 2027 with the launch of the robotaxi service.
  • The stock isn't exactly cheap after falling more than 50%, but investing in Elon Musk is likely to pay off, especially if Tesla does successfully launch robotaxis.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Futuristic car interior of robotaxi.

3alexd/iStock via Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has faced a tough year with slower EV demand in the U.S. and higher competition in China. The big hope for shareholders is that Elon Musk will fulfill the promise to turn a

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
47.26K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News