U.S. Oil Fund: Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

Back in January I wrote a bullish piece here on Seeking Alpha covering the US Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) titled The US Oil Fund, 4 Reasons to Buy Crude.

In it I covered four key indicators I watch for assessing the health of the US, and global oil market. In short, I concluded there were clear signs of a tightening in the supply/demand balance in the crude oil market while the weekly Commitment of Traders Report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) suggested speculators were not positioned for a rally in oil.

That left oil, and the USO, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks US oil futures, poised for a significant move to the upside.

Since publication shares of USO have surged over 14.4% to close at $82.40 last week, close to the mid-$80s target for USO outlined in my January article.

As I'll explain in this article, speculators in the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate oil futures market are no longer positioned for further downside in oil; indeed, non-commercial traders have now assumed slightly bullish positioning in oil futures.

Further, the bearish narrative of a US (and global) oil glut caused by excess US shale production growth has crumbled with US oil inventories well below their 5-year seasonal average and the International Energy Agency (IEA) revising its forecasts to show a deficit of oil supply through the first half of 2024.

In short, I believe the easy money has been made in oil, and USO ETF, and it's time to sell and take profits. There's far more upside leverage in energy stocks right now.

Commitment of Traders

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released its weekly Commitment of Traders (COT) Report on Friday afternoon after the market close.

This week’s release details positions held on the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil market as of the close on April 2nd (last Tuesday), broken down by type of trader. As always, I pay closest attention to the futures and options positions held by “non-commercial” traders.

Commercial traders are generally hedgers – for example, airlines using the futures market to protect their profitability against a rise in oil prices, or producers looking to “lock in” a price for their future planned production. As CFTC explains on its website, a commercial trader must be “...engaged in business activities hedged by the use of the futures or options market.”

In contrast, non-commercials are mainly speculators – traders looking to profit from moves in oil prices over time.

I primarily use non-commercial positions as a contrarian indicator. For example, when traders have a large, long position in oil futures and options then oil is primed for a downside reversal. The opposite is true when non-commercials are positioned to favor further weakness in WTI.

Let me explain, starting with this:

CFTC Non-Commercial Positions and Oil Prices (Bloomberg, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC))

This chart shows the net non-commercial commitments to WTI futures and options since early 2022 as a dark blue line (left-hand scale) compared to the price of front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures as an orange line (right-hand scale).

Net commitments represent the gross long position less the gross short position – when the number is positive, it means non-commercials are net long oil. As I explained back in my January article, traders have not been net short WTI on this basis since 2004; however, a rising net position means speculators are generally growing more bullish on oil and vice versa.

I’m using weekly closing prices for front-month WTI crude oil from Bloomberg based on the date of the CFTC Commitment of Traders Report. For example, the most recent report was released on Friday April 5th, providing data as of Tuesday April 2nd, so I’m using the closing price of oil on April 2nd of $85.15/bbl.

As you can see, non-commercials are often trend followers. For example, speculators steadily reduced their net long position in WTI futures and options through 2022 as WTI prices fell from their springtime peak in that year near $130/bbl.

What’s interesting with this raw data is to look for situations where the price of oil falls significantly and non-commercials steadily reduce their net position in crude. This can signal a market where speculators are embracing the downtrend; the shorts in WTI are building up significant profits as oil falls.

That leaves oil vulnerable to a reversal at the first whiff of positive news because speculators may be tempted to lock in profits on shorts by buying to cover oil futures, driving a short-covering rally in oil. Longer-term, the small net long position in oil suggests there’s significant buying power on the sidelines should speculators choose to follow the nascent uptrend by building significant long exposure.

Of course, this isn’t an exact science. As with all indicators, I never look at the weekly Commitment of Traders report in isolation.

Back in January, non-commercial net long positions in WTI were hovering at close to the lowest levels in more than two years, pretty good indication speculators were not positioned for a rally in oil. At the same time, the price of WTI had rallied to the mid-$70’s per barrel from under $70/bbl in early December.

My view at the time, outlined in my bullish piece here on Seeking Alpha, was this signaled a contrarian buying opportunity in oil, especially based on growing signs of a fundamental tightening in the supply and demand balance.

As I’ll explain later in this article, the fundamental outlook for oil remains positive. However, what has changed is futures market positioning – speculators have started to recognize the positive shift in crude fundamentals and have increased their long positions and reduced short positions accordingly.

Indeed, as you can see in my chart, from the absolute low for speculative commitments on February 6th non-commercials have purchased a net 126,763 contracts of WTI. Since each NYMEX contract covers 1,000 barrels, that’s equivalent to a notional position of 126.76 million barrels of oil.

The net non-commercial position is now back close to the top of the range since late 2022 and approaching the levels we saw at the top for oil in September-October 2023.

I am not saying this is an outright sell signal for WTI or USO; however, it’s clear the speculators have embraced the rally in crude. With the “good” (bullish) fundamental news for oil increasingly priced in, there’s less room for upside surprises and greater risk of periodic bouts of profit taking.

The Z-Score

Generally, rather than looking at the raw data in the Commitment of Traders report I prefer to convert the data into what’s known as a z-score.

Simply put, a z-score provides a way to evaluate how “extreme” speculators’ positions are in the oil futures and options market relative to history.

In this case, I like to calculate the z-score of non-commercial commitments based on a 2-year lookback window. To do this I start by calculating the average net non-commercial long position in WTI futures over the past 104 weeks (2 years) and the standard deviation of commitments over the same period.

Here’s the formula:

(Current Observation – Average)/Standard Deviation = Z-Score

For example, as of the April 2nd data released on Friday April 5th, here’s the Z-Score on a 104-week lookback period:

(312,326 – 275,321) / 57,412 = +0.65

This means non-commercials are net long WTI futures and options about 0.65 standard deviations above the 2-year (104-week) average.

Let’s look at this data in chart form:

Z-Score of Non-Commercial Net Commitments (Bloomberg, CFTC)

This chart shows the WTI oil price in orange (left-hand scale) and the z-score on net non-commercial traders in dark blue (right-hand scale).

As I’ve labeled, non-commercial traders had a low net long position in late 2021 on this basis – more than 2 standard deviations below the two-year average. Speculators’ light long positioning left the market vulnerable to an upside acceleration.

A tightening in oil supply/demand fundamentals coupled with the geopolitical spark provided by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 provided just that, driving the price of oil to $130/bbl in the spring of that year.

In January, when I penned my bullish article on USO, the z-score on this basis was -1.27 and by early February it had dropped to about -1.54. While not as extreme as late 2021, this nevertheless suggested speculators were caught on the wrong side of the oil market and crude was vulnerable to an upside reversal.

Amid the subsequent rally, the picture has flipped, and the z-score is up to +0.65 standard deviations, approaching the peak last autumn of about +0.80 on September 26th and +0.76 on October 3rd.

It’s important to understand that +0.65 standard deviations on this basis is not an elevated reading – it’s not the sort of extreme level that would have me looking for a major contrarian sell signal in crude. However, the steady build in commitments since January is meaningful, and suggests a shift in sentiment in favor of the bulls. At a minimum, with speculators increasingly committed to the long side here, there’s less fuel for further upside in oil.

Here's a look at a similar calculation for the z-score of gross short positions in crude:

Z-Score of Gross Non-Commercial Shorts (Bloomberg, CFTC)

I used the same 104-week (2-year) lookback window based on non-commercial gross non-commercial short positions in NYMEX WTI futures and options.

To be clear, a positive number here indicates bearish sentiment toward WTI – a reading of +2, for example, signifies an elevated non-commercial short position, 2 standard deviations higher than the average of the past two years.

As I explained earlier, the net position includes gross longs less gross shorts. So, the net position can fall either because traders sell down their long positions or add to their shorts. And when the net position rises, it can be the result of new buying or traders covering their shorts.

I find looking at actual short positions to provide a useful bit of granularity. In particular, I’m looking for a spike higher in the short position z-score, a signal that traders are actually speculating on downside in oil prices rather than just selling down or taking profits on longs.

In short, big spikes here can often signal a short-to-intermediate term low for crude:

Oil around Z-Score Short Spikes (Bloomberg, CFTC)

This chart shows the front month price of WTI futures since the end of 2020 as a dark blue line.

The vertical orange columns here correspond to the dates of “spikes” in the Z-score of gross short positions I labeled on my chart above.

As you can see, these spikes in gross short positions through 2023 and early this year corresponded generally to the early stages of a meaningful short-to-intermediate term rally in crude oil.

The most likely explanation in my view is that meaningful spikes in gross shorts correspond to extreme negative sentiment and leave the oil market vulnerable to an upside reversal on any hint of positive (bullish) news.

The current z-score for the gross short commitments is -0.27, which simply means the gross WTI short position is somewhat smaller than the 2-year average.

I should stress once again that this is not bearish WTI and it’s not even an extreme reading. However, it marks a meaningful shift from the more extreme bearish reading logged on this basis when I penned my January piece on USO. Speculator sentiment is now more bullish, which suggests there’s risk of profit-taking and that the easy money has already been made in USO.

Trade the ETFs, Invest in the Stocks

Generally, I prefer to trade the commodity ETFs like USO, seeking to profit from short-to-intermediate term swings in oil prices.

From a longer-term investment perspective, I favor buying stocks in companies involved in the energy business. Specifically, when oil prices are at healthy levels – levels at which producers can generate significant free cash flow – you’re usually better off buying quality exploration and production (E&P) stocks.

Take a look:

Oil Prices 2010-14 (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the weekly closing price of WTI oil from the end of 2010 through the end of 2014.

As you can see, oil prices were steady in a wide range between roughly $80 and $110/bbl from the end of 2010 through roughly August 2014. In the autumn of 2014, OPEC and Saudi Arabia finally gave up on supporting oil prices in the face of rapid growth in US shale oil production, prompting a collapse in oil prices. I covered this at some length in a series of (bearish) articles published on Seeking Alpha at that time including Seadrill: Lessons from the Frontline and Take Your Head Out of the Sand: Elevated Downside Risk For High-Flying Proppant Producers.

Per Bloomberg, the total return from the US Oil Fund from the end of 2010 through August 2014 was -8.3%; that makes sense because oil went absolutely nowhere over this time period. However, what’s crucial is that energy stocks don’t need rising oil prices to generate strong returns for shareholders, they just need stable oil prices at a healthy level:

USO and Energy Stocks Total Return 2010-14 (Bloomberg)

As you can see here, in this period of flat oil prices, the S&P 500 Energy Index jumped 52.9% and the popular SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange traded fund (XOP) was up about 55.3% including dividends reinvested for both.

I’ve written a series of articles on Seeking Alpha in recent weeks modeling free cash flow potential for a long list of energy producers including EOG Resources (EOG) in EOG Resources: Organic Growth At A Discount and Devon Energy (DVN) in Devon Energy: Turnaround Underway, Time to Buy.

In my models I use conservative commodity price forecasts including NYMEX WTI futures at $80 to $85/bbl longer term, a level below the current quote. Even with these modest assumptions companies like EOG and DVN are in a position to generate significant free cash flow over the next few years, increase their dividends, pay down debt and buy back stock.

Bottom line: We don’t need a rally over $100/bbl in crude for stocks like DVN or EOG to work; however, since USO simply tracks near-month oil futures and rolls from one month to the next, you do need a significant short-to-intermediate term rally in oil for USO to profit.

Risks and Conclusions

I want to stress once again that I’m not looking for significant downside in oil prices or USO.

One of the most common bearish narratives in the oil market in late 2023 and early this year was that US oil production – shale production from regions like the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico – was soaring, leading to a persistent glut in the US (and global) oil market.

However, look at this:

US Oil Inventories vs. the 5-Year Seasonal Average (Bloomberg, Energy Information Administration (EIA))

The simple fact is that if US oil production growth were excessive then US oil inventories – the total amount of oil in storage – would likely be rising well above the seasonal average. The opposite is true as you can see in my chart above.

Moreover, according to the EIA’s latest weekly Petroleum Status Report, US inventories of crude oil, gasoline and distillates (like diesel and heating oil) are all below their 5-year seasonal average. Indeed, distillate inventories are some 7% below that 5-year average level.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), recently revised its own forecasts to show a deficit of oil through the first half of 2024 – demand exceeding supply – which contrasts sharply to their forecast surplus of oil earlier this year.

So, one risk to my downgrade of USO is that the oil market continues to tighten, and prices drift higher.

Geopolitics remain a second, obvious upside risk for crude – just last week, further Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries and concerns about a potential Iranian attack on Israel, or Israeli embassies worldwide, were widely cited in the media as catalysts for a sharp rally in oil prices.

Rising geopolitical risks, particularly in the Middle East, can certainly prompt a spike in oil prices that would drive USO higher. However, I’d caution readers that geopolitical spikes of this nature have often proven short-lived historically – even a direct attack on Saudi oil infrastructure back in the autumn of 2019 that temporarily halted some 50% of Saudi production only resulted in a one-day rally in oil prices.

Per Bloomberg, the price of oil spiked from under $55/bbl on September 13, 2019, immediately before the attack to a close of $62.90/bbl on September 16th, the trading day after. By the end of September that year, the price of WTI was back at $54.01, below its pre-attack level.

My view is that markets have recognized the bullish outlook for crude oil prices I outlined back in January and the ensuing rally in oil, and USO, reflects the shift in sentiment. While there’s certainly more room for oil to rally, I believe the easy money has been made in USO.

In a flat oil market, buying producers like DVN and EOG generally produces far better returns than an ETF that tracks oil itself like USO.

I’m cutting USO to a sell.