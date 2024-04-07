Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Oil Fund: Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 07, 2024 8:29 AM ETUnited States Oil Fund, LP ETF (USO)
Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.7K Followers

Summary

  • Speculators in the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate oil futures market are no longer positioned for further downside in oil.
  • The bearish narrative of a US and global oil glut caused by excess US shale production growth has crumbled.
  • The easy money has been made in USO and it's time to sell and take profits, with more upside leverage in energy stocks.
  • In flat oil markets like 2010-14, shares in energy stocks can produce strong returns.

Black oil pump jacks in the desert

typhoonski/iStock via Getty Images

Back in January I wrote a bullish piece here on Seeking Alpha covering the US Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) titled The US Oil Fund, 4 Reasons to Buy Crude.

In it I covered four key indicators

This article was written by

Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.7K Followers
Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EOG, DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News