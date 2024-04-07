mizoula

Introduction and thesis

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) is a leading American fast food restaurant chain specializing in hot dogs, founded in 1916 by Nathan Handwerker. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally, offering a variety of hot dogs, burgers, fries, and other fast-food items.

NATH has quietly progressed moderately during the last decade. The company does not have a tier 1 brand but has maximized its earnings potential and expanded within its means.

We believe NATH will struggle to considerably develop its brand to the level required to generate market-comparable returns, contributing to a mild growth trajectory that will lead to long-term underperformance even with higher margins.

Whilst its peers are more expensive and have lower margins on average, we see better growth potential. This will only compound over time, with NATH not sufficiently undervalued to compensate for this.

It is worth highlighting, however, that the business should see some upside over the coming years as distributions increase and it maintains growth through its foodservice and royalties segments.

Share price

NATH’s share price performance during the last decade has been disappointing relative to the S&P500, with gains of only ~35%. This is a reflection of its mild financial progression during this period.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are NATH's financial results.

NATH’s growth has been reasonable, with a CAGR of +5% into the LTM. This said, the linearity of the growth to time has been 0.5, reflecting the uneven trajectory.

NATH is an iconic American brand known for its hot dogs and other fast-food offerings. Established in 1916 as a small hot dog stand on Coney Island, Nathan's has built a strong brand reputation over more than a century of operation.

The company operates several different models. NATH is a franchisor, it owns restaurants, its products are stocked in retailers/grocers, it licenses brands, and it provides food service offerings. The majority of its revenue is generated from food services (~60%), followed by licensing royalties (~26%), company-owned restaurants (~9%), and franchise fees (~3%).

Franchising has enabled the company to expand its footprint rapidly while leveraging the local expertise and cash investment of franchisees. This has contributed to the broadening of its brand, allowing for other revenue streams to grow.

In addition to its restaurant operations, NATH offers a range of retail products such as packaged hot dogs, sausages, condiments, and frozen foods. These retail products are sold through grocery stores, supermarkets, and online channels, providing consumers with the opportunity to enjoy Nathan's products at home. This is an interesting component of its broader strategy, one that is rarely seen to any material degree in the restaurant industry. Given NATH is not a tier 1 brand (~236 total restaurants (4 of which are Company-owned)), this is a shrewd supplementary income generator.

While NATH is primarily known for its classic beef hot dogs, the company has expanded its menu to include a variety of offerings such as chicken sandwiches, burgers, fries, and beverages. This diversification has allowed it to broaden its offering and acquire more customers.

NATH has formed strategic partnerships with other foodservice providers, retailers, and entertainment venues to expand its reach and distribution channels. These partnerships include co-branded products, licensing agreements, and concessions deals at sports stadiums, amusement parks, and other venues.

Rather than an approach to growth through the notoriety of its product, NATH takes a more brand-first approach (not discounting the quality and enjoyment of its products), expanding horizontally into differing product types. We are supportive of this approach as a value driver.

NATH’s recent performance has been moderate, with top-line growth of +10.7%, +5.7%, +3.3%, and +10.5%, alongside margin erosion.

The company’s growth has been primarily driven by its foodservice segment, with both quantity growth and an impressive uptick in average selling price (+8%). This has contributed to a greater weighting toward this segment, while its high-margin royalty segment saw moderate growth and its restaurant business experienced a small decline.

NATH is clearly feeling the impact of the broader economic conditions, with consumer discretionary spending softening. We suspect this will continue into 2024, so long as rates remain elevated.

NATH’s margin development is a reflection of a product mix shift to higher margin services, namely licensing royalties and franchising fees, which have minimal marginal costs. This has diluted its restaurant-operated segment.

This said, there has been some dilution as its largest foodservice segment operates with lower margins, which potentially could weigh margins down.

Food Service Industry

The food service industry (which comprises full-service restaurants and QSRs) is forecast to grow impressively in the coming years, with a CAGR of +11%. This is expected to be driven by broader macro trends, namely economic development and population growth, as well as growth in point-of-sales (customer reach) and increased spending on out-of-home consumption.

Single uninspiring players are likely to experience limited growth opportunities due to market saturation in the industry, particularly in regions where the tier 1 brands are well-established. We believe NATH falls into this category.

The costs associated with real estate acquisition, store construction, and franchise development could be prohibitive factors in expanding NATH’s presence in new markets or territories, particularly given the strength of its brands. It appears far more cost effective to open a ghost kitchen in the modern day for a fraction of the cost.

There are two key trends in the food service industry we feel. Firstly, there is increasing consumer demand for healthier, more nutritious fast-food options, leading to the introduction of healthier menu items and ingredient transparency. This has been driven by greater education and social pressures, potentially contributing to difficulties with achieving the 11% growth rate.

Secondly, the growing adoption of online ordering platforms and food delivery services. Whilst historically brands held monopolistic strength, this is slowly eroding due to delivery businesses. Consumers previously would choose restaurants based on what they knew, which would usually be the biggest and most well-known brands. Now, consumers scroll through delivery apps and find hundreds of options under each category. This has negatively impacted brands based on the strength of their brand, with weaker businesses experiencing a slowdown in growth.

We suspect NATH will struggle to reach the ~11% growth rate, owing to its diminishing position in the market, as illustrated by its top-line trajectory. The company is doing well to optimize but will likely see a decline in its share of the wider market.

Balance sheet & Cash flows

NATH is conservatively financed following a period of deleveraging, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.4x. This positions the company well to increase distributions in the coming years, particularly with consistent FCFs.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of NATH's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (38 companies).

NATH’s performance relative to its peers is respectable. It has superior margins and comfortably so, translating to a superior FCF and ROA. This should be sustainable in our view, although noting that this cohort comprises a combination of franchisors and restaurant operators.

NATH is lagging behind considerably on growth, however, which we feel is due to a weaker brand, contributing to a lower share of the market. We struggle to see this trend reversing given the financial resources required to match its peers in marketing activities.

Valuation

NATH is currently trading at 10x LTM EBITDA and 14x LTM P/E. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average is reasonable in our view, owing to Management’s inability to improve the company’s growth, while acknowledging its margins have improved due to a mix toward higher margin services.

Further, the company is trading at a considerable discount to its peers, which we believe reflects a combination of its lack of growth but also a negative outlook. Markets likely suspect the business will struggle to expand aggressively.

Finally, NATH’s share price has broadly tracked its FCF/EBITDA per share, which we do not suspect can materially step up, with a greater risk of it continuing to decline.

Overall, we do not believe NATH is considerably undervalued to an extent where market outperformance is possible. While the business is primed to continue its current trajectory with low-single-digit growth, we expect the S&P to exceed NATH’s returns.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Takeover at a premium valuation.

Social media marketing creating a cost-effective improvement in popularity.

Successful international expansion into a populous nation (currently ~74 international locations).

Final thoughts

NATH is a solid business, with a consistent long-term trajectory, albeit quite lumpy gains YoY. We suspect it can maintain low-single-digit gains, although we materially struggle to gain market share. We are considerably hesitant about the development of its brand going forward.

Whilst an increase in distributions could support an improvement in sentiment, we do not see sufficient valuation to imply an attractive upside.