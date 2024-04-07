Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nathan's Famous: Underwhelming Despite Some Improvement

Apr. 07, 2024 8:57 AM ETNathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • NATH’s growth has been solid (CAGR: +6%). The business, unlike many of its peers, has a quality diversified product offering, allowing it to maximize value from its brand.
  • We suspect business as usual going forward, which means growth but at a lower rate than the industry, implying a declining share of the market.
  • We are hesitant about the development of NATH’s brand, fearing it could experience a slow decline, which could weigh on its growth potential.
  • NATH’s margins are superior to its peers but is considerably lacking in growth. This will be problematic going forward.
  • NATH’s valuation does not imply attractive upside in our view, following a decade of underperforming the S&P500.

The Nathan"s

mizoula

Introduction and thesis

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) is a leading American fast food restaurant chain specializing in hot dogs, founded in 1916 by Nathan Handwerker. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally, offering a variety of hot dogs, burgers, fries, and

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.12K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News