5 REIT Types To Avoid

D-Keine

I am very bullish on REITs. So bullish in fact that I allocate about 50% of my portfolio to them at the moment.

They are priced at their lowest valuations in years even as most of them continue to grow their cash flow and dividends, and I think that the anticipated drop in interest rates will fuel an epic rally across the REIT sector.

But just because I am bullish on REITs does not mean that all of them are worth buying. This is a vast and versatile sector with over 1,000 companies worldwide and there are vast differences from one REIT to another.

Just to illustrate this point, consider that Agree Realty (ADC) and Global Net Lease (GNL) are both net lease REITs and yet, their performance has been day and night over the long run:

Data by YCharts

This shows you how crucial it is to be selective when investing in REITs. We invest in just ~25 REITs out of 200 on average and in today's article, I want to discuss 5 types of REITs that I would avoid because I expect them to underperform over the long run.

Mortgage REITs

Most REITs are what we call equity REITs. They invest in real estate, earn rental income, and that's it. It is pretty simple.

But there are some REITs that invest in loans and securities instead. We call those "mortgage REITs".

They are typically much more complex and are more similar to banks in some ways. They raise capital and lend it to other investors, hoping to earn a spread in between.

The issue with this model is that it is highly dependent on unpredictable macro factors like interest rates, yield curves, spreads, etc. and small changes to these can often make or break their businesses.

This explains why most mortgage REITs have performed very poorly over the past 20 years. They have failed to predict the turns in these macro factors and as a result, they lost substantial value and investors were left with nearly 0% total returns even despite the large dividend payments:

NAREIT

Today, mortgage REITs appear to be cheap, but they are cheap for a good reason. Many of them lent too much money when interest rates were near 0 and cap rates were low.

But now interest rates have surged, cap rates are expanding, and many of these loans are getting dangerously close to facing defaults. I recently explained that this is a risk that could lead to the dividend cut of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) as an example. KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) already cut by 42% and I expect many more cuts from this sector.

I think that the risk-to-reward of most mREITs remains poor relative to most other REITs. I don't like being so heavily exposed to macro factors that are out of my control.

Externally-managed REITs

Most REITs are today internally managed and what this means is that the management is hired as employees of the REIT. Their sole attention is then on the REIT, they are paid salaries, and their compensation is typically tied to some key performance indicators such as the growth of FFO per share and the total returns of the REIT over a multi-year rolling period.

This is the best model because it does a great job of aligning the interests of the manager and shareholder, and it also results in substantial economies of scale over time as the REIT grows larger.

But there are still some REITs that are managed externally and these REITs differ in that they will outsource their management to an outside company that will earn fees in exchange for the management.

The problem here is that the asset manager will typically earn fees that are a function of the volume of assets under management. Therefore, they will be incentivized to grow as much as possible to justify higher fees. Moreover, they will typically also manage other similar vehicles, leading to conflicts of interest. Finally, the REIT won't enjoy much, if any, economies of scale since the fees are typically a fixed percentage of assets.

This explains why externally managed REITs like Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) have consistently underperformed their internally managed peers like Prologis (PLD) over the long run:

Data by YCharts

The market today knows this and it is pricing the externally managed REITs at lower valuations and higher dividend yields.

But don't fall for it.

It is better to pay a premium to own REITs that are managed in the best interest of shareholders.

Overleveraged REITs

Most REITs today have strong balance sheets.

In fact, REIT balance sheets are today the strongest they have ever been with a low 35% LTV on average and long debt maturities.

But not all REITs have been as conservative. Some made the mistake of expanding leverage right at the time when they should have played it safe and they are now facing severe challenges following the recent surge in interest rates.

The interesting thing is that quite often, the conservatively financed REITs will trade at equally low valuations as the aggressively financed REITs.

In some cases, the more heavily leveraged REITs are even more expensive. To give you an example: Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) uses more debt and owns worse assets on average, but it is still more expensive than NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP).

In such situations, I would favor the REITs with the stronger balance sheets. You need to be compensated if you are going to take greater risks. In this market, this often isn't the case.

Excessively Large REITs

Large size can be an advantage, but past a certain point, economies of scale turn into diseconomies of scale.

I think that some REITs have hit this point and Realty Income (O) is perhaps the best example.

The net lease REIT has a $50+ billion market cap and its large size is slowing down its growth and reducing its return prospects. Just compare it to its smaller peer, Agree Realty Capital (ADC), over the past years:

Data by YCharts

The interesting thing here is that ADC owns better assets, has a stronger balance sheet, better growth prospects, and yet, its valuation is not materially different. Therefore, this is one of those rare cases when you could argue that ADC is more rewarding and safer at the same time.

The large size lowers returns and it is also a source of risk since it reduces the REIT's ability to be selective with new investments, lowering its average asset quality.

Certain Property Sectors

REITs invest in 20+ different property sectors and there are pros and cons to each of these sectors.

There are also better and worse times to invest in them depending on the supply and demand outlook as well as valuations.

Today, there are three main property sectors that I am avoiding because I think that they are not cheap enough relative to other alternatives.

These are:

Hotels: very cyclical, capex heavy, at risk of Airbnb (ABNB), etc.

Offices: entrenched work-from-home policies, severe oversupply, secular threats, etc.

Self-storage: growing trend of spending on experiences rather than things, oversupply, return to pre-covid demand, etc.

Gas stations: transition to EVs, ecological risk, expensive redevelopment, etc.

I just don't think that the REITs that own these assets are cheap enough when compared to other REITs that focus on stronger property sectors.

With that in mind, I would avoid REITs like Getty Realty (GTY), Boston Properties (BXP), Host Hotels (HST), and Public Storage (PSA).

Closing Note

REITs can be very rewarding investments, but they can also be very punishing.

If you want to earn superior returns, you need to be very selective.

We invest in 1 REIT out of 10 on average and that's how we have managed to outperform our sector averages over the long run.

