FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has always offered a unique investing paradigm. It's a loss-making $126 million market micro-cap company offering a significant dividend yield against a rising specter of debt and a liquidity position beset by consecutive quarters of cash burn and a rising debt burden. FAT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, left unchanged sequentially and $0.56 per share annualized for a 7.47% dividend yield. FAT owns 18 fast casual and casual dining restaurant brands including Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Fatburger, and Johnny Rockets. The company is in intense growth mode with its opening of 125 new stores in 2023 set to be followed by an additional 150 units in 2024 against a development pipeline of 1,200 units.

I was bearish on the commons and the Series B preferreds when I last covered the ticker. While both are up since then, the underlying bearish thesis has remained sticky. FAT generated fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter revenue of $158.6 million, up a remarkable 52.8% over its year-ago comp and beating consensus estimates by $8.2 million. Total revenue for 2023 at $480.5 million was up 18% year-over-year with FAT now trading for 0.26x times its 2023 sales. However, the company's long-term debt burden remains a material barrier to value creation here, ending the fourth quarter at $1.1 billion, up $152 million from the year-ago comp. Further, there is another $42.6 million in current debt both set against cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash of $76.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter. There is another $15.58 million in non-current restricted cash.

Stockholders' Deficit, Dividend Coverage, And Cash Burn

FAT's total stockholders' deficit stood at $255.86 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a deterioration from a deficit of $159.18 million a year ago. This deficit is being driven by continued losses as inflation, higher wage costs, and higher interest expense on debt get aggregated. FAT spent a material $33.3 million during the quarter on paying interest on its debt with adjusted EBITDA at $27 million during the fourth quarter, up from $19.6 million a year ago. Net income was negative at $26.2 million during the fourth quarter. This figure was an improvement from a loss of $70.8 million in the year-ago period. It means the company's $2.34 million per quarter dividend has no coverage, rendering it entirely precarious and its continued payout an anomaly against its cash burn and the sustained growth of its long-term debt.

Cash from operations was negative at $12.57 million during the fourth quarter, up from a burn of $10.8 million a year ago with FAT's total cash burn during 2023 at $35.6 million. This burn profile has not improved against the ramp-up in operating units since the pandemic. The Fed's fight with inflation has made FAT's debt more expensive at a crucial stage of its growth. While this will eventually be parred back this year, likely at the June FOMC meeting, FAT's underlying profitability is set to remain negative for a while. The company's current liquidity balance provides enough runway for more than a year of operations but the continued use of debt to expand this runway presents a substantial risk for FAT.

The Twin Peaks IPO Liquidity Event

FAT is looking to offload its fast-growing brand Twin Peaks through an IPO expected in the second half of 2024, with management stating during their fourth-quarter earnings call that they hope it is a 2024 third-quarter event. There were 14 new Twin Peaks lodges opened in 2023 to bring its total at the fourth quarter end to 109 lodges. FAT only acquired the brand in 2021 and has since expanded units by 33%. The company's growth pipeline includes an additional expansion of 113 lodges. Twin Peaks is FAT's strongest brand with an AUV at roughly $6 million. The momentum behind the brand led FAT to acquire Smokey Bones in October last year to convert roughly 61 locations into Twin Peaks lodges. The uncertainty will be the IPO value for Twin Peaks with the brand fundamentally included within the $126 million market cap zeitgeist for FAT.

There is roughly $272 million of Twin Peaks debt held on FAT's balance sheet that could be shed in the event of the unit IPO, but this amounts to roughly 25% of its total debt burden. The post-IPO entity would need to raise hundreds of millions in additional equity on top of the debt for the deal to make a material difference to the trajectory of FAT's currently torrid investment profile. Hence, both the common shares and the preferreds remain a sell with continued quarters of cash burn set to see FAT's liquidity dip further and debt balloon.