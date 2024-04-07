Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FAT Brands: Liquidity Dips And Debt Ramps Up As Twin Peaks IPO Looms

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.01K Followers

Summary

  • FAT Brands is a loss-making micro-cap company with a significant dividend yield, rising debt, and consecutive quarters of cash burn.
  • The company generated strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 but still faces a significant long-term debt burden.
  • FAT plans to offload its Twin Peaks brand through an IPO in the second half of 2024, which could alleviate some of its debt but may not have a significant impact on its overall financial profile.

Photo of Twin Peaks Restaurant and Bar at Tower Shops outdoor mall Davie Florida

felixmizioznikov

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has always offered a unique investing paradigm. It's a loss-making $126 million market micro-cap company offering a significant dividend yield against a rising specter of debt and a liquidity position beset by consecutive quarters of cash

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.01K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FAT
--
FATBP
--
FATBB
--
FATBW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News