Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is one of the two largest US independent oil refiners. Investors may recall that demand is not for oil qua oil but for hydrocarbon products like gasoline, jet, and diesel vital to transport and trade. The company's asset-heavy infrastructure presents barriers to entry for competitors, and it produces needed energy-dense transport fuels against a backdrop of limited supply.

In addition to its baseline gasoline, diesel, and jet production, Valero is a key renewable diesel and ethanol provider. (Ethanol is blended into gasoline.) Valero's joint venture with Darling Ingredients (DAR) is the second-largest renewable diesel manufacturer in the world.

The company is well-positioned for demand in both big, traditional fuel markets and new liquid fuels.

I am downranking the company from buy ranking in last year's review to hold due its steep 34% price run-up. New investors will want to look for a lower price point for entry.

Momentum investors may want to watch for a continuation of the company's aggressive repurchase program as a trigger to further increases in share price.

I own shares of Valero.

Macro

The preference for internal combustion engine (ICE) gasoline-fueled vehicles was illustrated by Ford's 2023 sales: 3.6% EVs, 6.7% hybrids, 90% ICE vehicles. Emphasis on reliability extends to the preference for ICE/hybrid vehicles with their vast, extant refueling infrastructure.

Gasoline and diesel prices depend on oil prices; these have been higher due to conflicts in the Middle East (Red Sea shipping), and Ukraine-Russia (drone attacks on Russian refineries), Panama Canal limits (low water) as well as a forty-year low in the level of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Canadian oil supply to US refineries may become more expensive given the huge expansion to 890,000 BPD of the Trans Mountain pipeline, due to open in May. More Canadian crude could be exported to Asia rather than being limited to the US.

Per The Wall Street Journal, refiners also benefit from the low price of natural gas both for energy and for hydrogen generation and use in refining processes like desulfurization and reforming.

Investors should be aware of the heavy regulatory limitations put on hydrocarbon production and consumption by the Biden administration and that of several states.

Oil Supply and Prices

US oil production in the week ending March 29, 2024, was at a continued high of 13.1 million barrels per day (BPD). Even at this maximum, US oil production is about 70% of US operable refining capacity of 18.4 million BPD. Valero sources its oil from around the world. Indeed, because of Valero's equipment configurations, it earns higher margins from international heavy sour crude.

Data by YCharts

Oil cost is the largest cost in making gasoline and distillate. The April 5, 2024, closing NYMEX oil price was $86.91/barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for May delivery. The NYMEX closing gasoline (reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending or RBOB) price was $2.79/gallon ($117/barrel), also for May delivery.

The low level of the SPR (lowest since September 1983) could result in a perceived crude shortage, causing the oil price to increase further.

EIA

A Note About Natural Gas

Natural gas is key both as an energy source for refining and in the production of hydrogen, which is used for sulfur removal and to convert heavier fractions of oil to lighter gasoline and diesel via processes like reforming. Thus, lower natural gas prices widen refining margins.

Data by YCharts

Oil Refining Margins

Valero has a total of 3.15 million barrels per day (MMBPD) of oil refining capacity in thirteen refineries in the US, one in Canada, and one in the UK (Wales). It also has substantial ethanol and renewable diesel capacity.

Refining margins differ by crude type (light/heavy and sweet/sour), operating costs, and product slate (how much gasoline and distillate). Distillate is further divided into diesel/heating oil and jet fuel.

A reference metric for gasoline is shown below, with the futures price of a high-quality (light, sweet) crude-Brent, in blue on the left axis-compared to the difference between the price of the higher-valued gasoline "stand-in" (RBOB) and the futures price of Brent. This is the crack spread shown in light brown on the right axis.

Summer is typically the stronger market for gasoline and winter for distillate. However, the second graph below shows that distillate margins have been larger than normal since 2022. An aspect of this is the sanctions against Russian exports of natural gas (especially in 2022) and refined products like distillate.

EIA, Bloomberg EIA, Bloomberg

2023 Results for Valero

Valero reported 2023 net income of $8.8 billion, or $24.92/share, compared to a 2022 net income of $11.5 billion, or $29.04/share. It reduced debt by $2.7 billion.

Operating income for 2023 was $11.9 billion compared to operating income of $15.7 billion for 2022. The company divides into three segments: refining, renewable diesel, and ethanol. In 2023, operating income split roughly as 90% from refining and 10% from renewable diesel and ethanol:

$11.5 billion for refining reported vs. $15.8 billion in 2022,

$852 million for renewable diesel vs. $774 million in 2022,

$553 million for ethanol vs. $10 million in 2022,

Corporate and intersegment eliminations resulted in a -$1.06 billion subtraction to operating income.

In 2023, Valero returned over $6.6 billion to stockholders (60% of adjusted net cash from operations): $5.2 billion in stock buybacks and $1.5 billion in dividends.

Refining Competitors

Valero is an independent oil refiner and marketer headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and one of the world's largest, along with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). Valero's oil refining capacity of 2.645 million BPD represents 14% of US oil refining capacity.

Other competitors range from large Exxon Mobil (XOM) on the US Gulf Coast to smaller Delek (DK) in inland markets.

Barriers to the US oil refining industry remain high due to siting issues; the large, fixed cost of capital assets; anti-hydrocarbon policies at the federal level and state level of some large states like California; and a regulated, consumer-facing gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel business that is competitive and much-scrutinized.

Demand for Renewables, Gasoline, Liquid Fuels

The primary market for renewable diesel is California due to its incentives, although the push to EVs there introduces long-term market uncertainty, as does any temporary regulatory advantage. Valero also highlights another large RD market: Europe.

Valero's Diamond Green Diesel joint venture has the largest volume of capacity in the US (1.2 billion gallons/year), followed by companies like HF Sinclair (DINO).

The DGD joint venture plans to make sustainable aviation fuel starting Q1'25.

The EIA projects:

US 2024 and 2025 renewable diesel demand at 243,000 BPD and 307,000 BPD, respectively. So, the entire US market for renewable diesel is about the size of Valero's Houston refinery.

US 2024 and 2025 demand for biodiesel (a different product) at 100,000 BPD and 80,000 BPD, respectively. So, the entire US market for biodiesel is about the size of one of Valero's smaller refineries-Ardmore at 90,000 BPD.

US 2024 and 2025 demand for ethanol at 937,000 BPD.

US 2024 demand for gasoline is much larger: 8.95 million BPD.

US 2024 demand for all liquid fuels (gasoline, diesel, jet, marine diesel, along with the renewables listed above) at 20.4 million BPD.

Finally, in the broadest category of all, the EIA expects 2024 world liquid fuels demand to be 102.4 million BPD: the US uses about a fifth of the world's liquid fuels.

Governance

On April 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Valero's overall governance as a 2 (improved from 8 last year), with sub-scores of audit (3), board (4), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (1). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk. The biggest sub-score improvement was for compensation.

As of September 2023-so several months ago-Valero's ESG ratings from Sustainalytics were "high" with a total risk score of 32.6 (77th percentile). Component parts were environmental risk 20.1, social 7.4, and governance 5.0. Controversy level was 2 (moderate) on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

On March 15, 2024, 4.0% of the floated stock was shorted. Insiders own only 0.51% of the company's stock.

Valero's beta is 1.54, well above market average volatility, especially for a company of its size. However, feedstock and product prices (margins) have varied considerably during the last few years.

On December 31, 2023, much of Valero's stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The three largest institutional holders were Vanguard (9.7%), BlackRock (8.6%), and State Street (6.9%)

BlackRock (and no longer Vanguard nor State Street) are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57 trillion in assets (down from a high of $66 trillion in November 2022) worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Countering this, some states' treasurers and attorneys general have pushed back on funds and banks promoting Net Zero. Indeed, Texas recently pulled $8.5 billion of investments for its Permanent School Fund-which receives at least part of its revenues from hydrocarbon royalties--from BlackRock for its anti-hydrocarbon approach and policies.

Financial and Stock Highlights for Valero Energy

Valero's April 5, 2024, closing price was $183.39/share for a market capitalization of $60.4 billion. This is 34% above the price and 20% above the market cap of a year ago: then $136.71 and a market cap of $50.3 billion. The 52-week price per share range is $104.18-$183.79 (the high was just reached intraday April 4, 2024), so the closing price is essentially at the high. It is above the one-year target of $169.79/share.

Trailing twelve months' (TTM) earnings per share (EPS) is a huge $25.36 for a trailing price/earnings ratio of 7.2. Analysts' average projected 2024 and 2025 EPS are $24.13 and $16.15, respectively, for a forward price/earnings ratio range of 10.7-13.2.

TTM return on assets is an attractive 12.1% as is return on equity of 33.9%.

Data by YCharts

Trailing twelve months' operating cash flow was $9.2 billion and levered free cash flow was $6.5 billion. Valero's dividend is $4.28/share for a yield of 2.3%.

Its steady stock buyback program has provided significant underlying price support.

Valero Investor Presentation

On December 31, 2023, the company had $34.6 billion in liabilities - of which $10.1 billion is long-term debt and finance lease obligations and $16.8 billion is current liabilities--and $63.1 billion in assets. This gives Valero a liability-to-asset ratio of 55%.

The company's mean analyst rating is 2.4, or "buy" leaning toward "hold" from twenty-one analysts.

The enterprise value/EBITDA ratio is a bargain-level 4.6, far below the preferred maximum of 10.0.

Risks and Recommendations for Valero

Valero has good operations, good margins, and is looking (like all refiners) at a standard strong summer. Expansion into ethanol and renewable diesel, and soon sustainable aviation fuel, keeps it at the leading edge of the liquid fuels business. The company also has a very investor-friendly (large) share buyback program.

Its primary risk is higher oil costs and/or lower product prices, and regulatorily-induced demand reduction.

The dire outlook for EVs immediately replacing ICE vehicles has cooled, although the Biden administration and states like California are still pushing for the elimination of new ICE vehicle sales. (Valero has two refineries in California.) Moreover, the company has a refinery in Wales: the UK (and some countries in Europe) also plan to eliminate sales of most new ICE cars and vans by 2030 and all of them by 2035.

California could change its regulatory preference for renewable diesel, rendering that part of Valero's business less valuable.

Because the company is trading at 52-week highs and has a small 2.3% dividend, I am downgrading Valero Energy from buy to hold. Interested long-term investors should seek a lower-priced entry point.

Momentum investors who believe the share buyback program will continue at the same aggressive level may want to keep investing.