DeanDrobot

Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have seen some setbacks in recent years, even as the company has seen continued growth, with its major peer suffering some turmoil itself, amidst massive recalls and related problems.

This made that valuation multiples over time have compressed, and while this is a reality, shares still trade at a healthy premium compared to the market. The valuation looks a lot more fair, than it has been the case for a long period of time, as I am looking for setbacks to get involved (with a long term view).

On ResMed

Founded in 1989, and listed since 1995, ResMed (which stands for respiratory medicine) has become a play on sleep apnea, sleep health and respiratory care. Within sleep apnea and health, the company provides innovative solutions which lower the overall costs for treating sleep apnea and sleep health conditions, to thereby improve clinical outcomes.

The respiratory company aims to improve the lives of patients suffering from COPD, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, all complemented by Software as a Service revenues.

Over time, the company has grown to a >$4 billion revenue base, with activities performed in over 100 countries. Just over half of sales are generated from therapy devices, about a third from masks & accessories, with SaaS revenues making up just over 10% of sales. Nearly 60% of sales are generated in North America and Latin America, nearly a third from Europe, Asia and the rest of the world, complemented by the SaaS revenue base.

The company targets large addressable markets, with over a billion people suffering from sleep apnea. This is the primary market served by the business, with the company seeing some secondary markets as well. This includes COPD (which impacts nearly half a billion patients), asthma (impacting over 300 million patients) and insomnia (impacting nearly a billion patients).

The solutions, and digital health assets of ResMed, play right within a few long term megatrends benefiting the company. This includes aging of populations, increased spending on healthcare relative to GDP, increasing staffing costs and lack of labor availability and greater need for health outside the hospital.

A Secular Growth Play

Over the past decade ResMed has steadily grown, in fact it has tripled sales from $1.5 billion in 2014 to about $4.5 billion. Operating earnings (on a GAAP basis) rose in tandem, up from just over $400 million to $1.2 billion over the same time frame, all amidst a fairly stable share count.

This has been reflected in the share price developments as well. A $50 stock in 2014 rose to the $150 mark pre-pandemic in 2019, as shares even peaked in the fall of 2021 around the $300 mark. What followed was a big setback in the fall of last year, at a point when shares were trading below the $150 mark, as these shares have now recovered to $188 per share.

In August of last year, ResMed posted its fiscal 2023 results, a year in which revenues rose by 18% to $4.2 billion, as growth would have been three points higher in constant currency terms. Amidst slight gross margin pressure, ResMed grew GAAP operating income to $1.13 billion and net earnings to $898 million. The company posted earnings of $6.09 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at $6.44 per share.

Net debt was reported at $1.21 billion, less than reported EBITDA for the year, creating no concerns from that perspective.

Some Concerns

The pullback in the share price during 2023 has in part been the result of high expectations and momentum seen beforehand, as the company has been hurt by a combination of slower growth and margin pressure. Investors furthermore grew concerned given the rise of GLP-1 inhibitors, as weight loss could reduce the patient population of ResMed.

First quarter sales for 2024 rose by 16%, yet gross margin pressure prevailed, severely limiting earnings growth. In January, ResMed posted a 12% increase in second quarter sales, with constant currency growth coming in a point lower, although that the worst gross margin pressure has been a thing of the past.

For the first half of the year, the company grew adjusted earnings per share by 11% to $3.51 per share. GAAP earnings are reported at $2.90 per share, with a substantial part of the gap being the result of amortization charges, but also restructuring charges (which involve some cash outflows). Net debt ticked down to $1.02 billion, further reducing already low leverage ratios.

Based on a share count of 147 million shares, the company now commands a $27.6 billion equity valuation, and an enterprise valuation which is about a billion higher. With a $4.8 billion revenue run rate, the business is awarded a near 6 times sales multiple and about 27 times earnings multiple (based on non-GAAP earnings).

What Now?

Truth be told is that the valuation looks quite reasonable in terms of the sales multiple, as a high-twenty times earnings multiple looks demanding, but is clearly justified by the quality of ResMed, having been a steady mid-teens compounder. Recently, growth has been a bit slower, with some investors concerned about GLP-1 inhibitors. That said, the bit slower pace of growth in recent times is somewhat disappointing, certainly as its major peer in this area, Philips, is struggling (which is quite an understatement).

Moreover, investors are digesting some leadership changes. While the company claims that the long term rosy outlook remains intact, with the remote-devices giving the company a great deal of data, in order to provide personalized healthcare journeys, investors are fearful about the emergence of GLP-1 medications.

Amidst this balancing act, I remain upbeat on the long term prospects for ResMed and while valuations have been friendlier than they have been for quite a while, one has to recognize that shares have risen a third from the October lows. Amidst all this, shares deserve a more prominent place on the watch list, with an intention to initiate a position on unexpected dips, as long as the >10% growth thesis remains intact.