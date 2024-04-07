MicroStockHub

I’ve not been bashful about my bullishness on alt-coin OG Bitcoin, and the various ways one can express a bullish position on the coin. That can be via miners, owning the coin itself, or the subject of today’s article, ETFs. Today we’ll take a look at the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), a fund that seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin via investing in futures contracts, but in a way that can be bought and sold in a standard brokerage account.

Given that I think Bitcoin is going higher, and that in my view, BITO is an excellent surrogate for owning Bitcoin itself, I am quite bullish on BITO. Let’s dig in.

What is BITO, anyway?

As I mentioned, the fund seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin via investing in Bitcoin futures. The fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but the futures of Bitcoin obviously track Bitcoin itself very closely. This is the very opposite of a diversified fund, which would go without saying, but that also means it certainly isn’t suitable for everyone’s investing style and goals.

Fund website

We can see the scale of this fund, and it’s huge as crypto funds go; assets under management is approaching $3 billion. Just over half of the invested funds are in the May Bitcoin futures contract, while the lion’s share of the rest is in April contracts. This is similar to other futures funds (such as those tracking the price of crude oil) where there’s a steady roll from one month to another, so this fund is extremely actively managed.

For that reason, and the fact that the fund tracks a crypto currency, its risk rating is about as bad as it gets. This is an extremely high risk, high reward fund, so if you decide to take a position, just please size accordingly. Annualized volatility is unsurprisingly high at ~50%, which is about 4X that of the S&P 500, for reference. If it’s low volatility you’re after, I’m guessing you wouldn’t be here reading this in the first place. BITO moves around a lot, so the moves are big in both directions.

For further proof of that, here’s a chart of $10k invested in BITO at inception about 2.5 years ago.

Fund website

The initial drawdown was ~75%, before the fund 4X’d into the current rally. So, since the fund began, there’s been essentially no change. However, the path to no change has been a catastrophic drawdown followed by an epic rally. This is the reason we have to have a line in the sand and use stops, because BITO and funds like it can turn bulls into bag holders pretty quickly if risk levels aren’t respected.

As with any fund, BITO’s NAV is in focus given we want to understand if the fund trades at a meaningful premium or discount. In this case, the difference between NAV and the share price is just two cents, so it’s negligible and not something that’s worth considering.

Liquidity is outstanding given its size, but I will say the expense ratio of 95 basis points is high compared to other funds. That’s to be expected given it’s extremely actively managed, but something to keep in mind as that will erode returns (or exacerbate losses) over time.

One more thing on BITO before we get to the technical outlook, is that of the fund’s ample dividends. The fund paid $3.10 in dividends in 2023, and has already paid $2.23 so far in 2024. This is not a fund you own because it pays dividends, or at least that’s not how I’ve viewing it, but that level of payments is very significant, and something you should be aware of. Remember the dividend payments come out of the share price, so the $5+ in dividends paid since the start of 2023 add to total returns, but aren't reflected in the current share price of the fund.

Let’s now turn our attention to the technical outlook, and why I’m still bullish on BITO after such a big run.

Bull pennant leading to more upside?

We all know the halving is coming up shortly, and should be some time in the next two weeks. Prior halving events have led to massive upside in Bitcoin, which is interesting but guarantees us nothing. We’ve had a sizable rally (to say the least) into this halving event, so bears would say we’ve already priced it in. Maybe that’s true, but when I look at the chart below, halving or not, I see more upside potential.

StockCharts

Before we look at the price chart, I want to clear up one thing, and that’s BITO’s correlation to Bitcoin itself in the bottom panel. Over a 20-day period, BITO is at 0.93 correlation to Bitcoin, and on longer time frames, it’s much higher than that. Point being, this fund does a terrific job of tracking Bitcoin, in my opinion.

Now, let’s have a look at the price chart to highlight why I’m still bullish after a massive run. We’ve had a massive rally from the bottom in January, with the fund essentially doubling into early March. Since then, we’ve seen a symmetrical triangle consolidation, which I’m viewing as a pennant. That is a kind of consolidation pattern, meaning that, generally, a pennant resolves itself in the same direction as the prior trend. Obviously, the prior trend was up, so if I’m right, we’re about so see another big move up in BITO.

Ideally, we want to see the pennant resolve higher, and given the fact that this formation is about a month old at this point, it should be quite near completion. If the pennant fails, the next level to watch is gap support between ~$24.50 and $26.50, and the 50-day SMA, which is in the middle of that range. That would be the worst case scenario for BITO in terms of the long case, because below that, the uptrend is dead and I’m not interested any longer.

Finally, the PPO, which is my preferred momentum gauge, is resetting nicely during this consolidation. I would love to see the PPO get a little closer to the centerline before the rally begins, which would give the bulls plenty of dry powder – so to speak – to fuel the next upside rally.

As I mentioned, this fund is nowhere near low-risk, but it offers commensurate reward potential for the risk. BITO does a great job of tracking Bitcoin, and the price chart shows what I believe is an extremely bullish setup. We’ll see if I’m proven right, but for now, I’m slapping a strong buy on BITO.