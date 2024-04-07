gopixa

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Eaton Vance offers a lineup of closed-end funds that focus on writing call options against indexes. These are all mostly similarly named funds that can be a bit difficult to decipher from the title alone what sets them apart. We've covered a number of these funds now and compared them, highlighting their similarities but also their sometimes subtle differences. Eaton Vance also has a handy breakdown for quick reference between the funds as well.

With Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG), we are once again looking at two similarly named funds where the description of the names don't tell us exactly what is going on under the surface.

Further, both of these funds are looking like attractive opportunities at this time. Making them both potential candidates for an investor's portfolio who is looking for some global exposure. The funds both utilize an index call writing strategy and focus on paying out higher distribution rates for investors.

ETW Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.62

Discount: -12.43%

Distribution Yield: 9.87%

Expense Ratio: 1.11%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $1 billion

Structure: Perpetual

ETW will "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium."

The tax-managed focus comes in with the "fund evaluating returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund."

EXG Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.94

Discount: -12.08%

Distribution Yield: 9.79%

Expense Ratio: 1.08%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $2.8 billion

Structure: Perpetual

EXG will "invest in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received."

They have a tax-managed focus, as the name would suggest. They do this by "evaluating returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the fund."

Similarities And Differences

As we can see, both of these funds have a global focus and the same investment objective. Their approaches to achieving that objective are also worded quite similarly. They are also both tax-managed funds that emphasize minimizing shareholders' federal income tax liability.

Where we start to see some of the differences show up is that EXG actually benchmarks against the MSCI World, whereas ETW's benchmarks are listed in the S&P 500 and MSCI Europe. The difference here can be a bit subtle because, on the surface of looking at the top ten, the holdings carry quite similar names.

That's actually the case with a number of the Eaton Vance funds simply because names such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) have come to pretty much dominate the market.

Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

It's when you get a bit more under the surface that you can start to see some differences. For these two, we can see the mega-cap tech names dominate some of the top ten, but we do see a number of differences as well. The number of holdings between the two also gives us another clue that they aren't so similar under the surface. ETW carried 285 positions at the end of 2023 versus the relatively much more narrow 79 holdings for EXG. At 79 holdings, the fund is still going to be rather diversified for the most part.

The portfolio tilt can be important here because of these funds' call-writing strategy. They write options against indexes rather than individual underlying positions. Depending on the benchmark they are seeking to mirror, this will dictate what positions they hold because they are writing options against that index.

As one can't own an index directly, that could leave the fund exposed to potentially sizeable losses - in theory, unlimited losses because it's essentially writing naked calls. Except they can mirror the index by holding the underlying positions. So, something like the index taking off to infinity would mean that the fund's underlying portfolio is also taking off to infinity.

Speaking of the option writing strategy, this is another difference between the fund's EXG writes options, targeting an overwrite of around 50% of the fund. In comparison, ETW targets an overwrite of nearly 100% of the portfolio. Both funds run just a touch below these levels at 48% overwrite for EXG, and ETW is at 96%. Both funds write rather short-dated options with an average number of days to the expiration of 16. They are also writing these options basically at-the-money, with EXG percentage out-of-the-money at 0.10% and ETW at 0.40%.

Like any call-writing fund, the main downside is giving up some potential upside, as it is capped if the market is in a strong bull market. That creates a situation where the options writing strategy of these funds is actually producing losses. Fortunately, those losses are generally covered through appreciation in the underlying portfolios that make up the index in the first place.

For 2023, ETW's option strategy produced realized losses of over $63 million, but the underlying portfolio realized gains of nearly $100 million. Even further, the fund saw unrealized appreciation climb over $113 million.

ETW Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Eaton Vance)

EXG has a fiscal year-end that is different from the calendar and ETW, with a FY that ends in October. However, it was still reflecting the same, seeing losses from its option writing strategy while the portfolio saw gains.

EXG Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Eaton Vance)

Performance Comparison

When we look back at history in terms of performance, the market has been in a strong upward trend for most of the last decade. That naturally results in the fund overwriting its portfolio to a more significant extent as being at a disadvantage. They are essentially capping their upside further by producing more considerable relative losses. Therefore, it is no surprise to see that EXG has been able to be the outperformer over the last decade.

Ycharts

I believe it's also important to note that, relative to their U.S. counterparts, global investments have been performing worse over most of the last decade. Of course, that isn't always the case, and sometimes international equities have been able to beat out their U.S. counterparts. That said, looking back and given the combination of having some global exposure and a call-writing strategy, these funds would have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index.

U.S. Vs. International Equity Performance (JPMorgan)

Over more extended periods, chances are that these (and any call writing funds) should underperform as well due to the natural trend of seeing higher market levels over time. On the other hand, what they can deliver is larger relative distributions to investors, and that's why they are income-oriented investments for income-oriented investors.

That said, should we be in a period where international investments can start performing better, these funds could also start performing better. On a valuation basis, international investments look much more attractive, but that doesn't mean that U.S. stocks can't remain at a richer valuation for a considerable period of time.

If one believes that we are set up for a mostly sideways market at some point, then ETW could be the one outperforming going forward. It seems that this market, more broadly, only wants to keep surging and hitting new all-time highs, but I suspect we probably aren't going to remain at the current pace forever.

Valuation

In terms of valuation for their discount levels, both are looking like opportunities here. We are back down to levels where they were trending during the Covid pandemic. Interestingly, these funds also carry a similar average discount over the last decade.

Ycharts

Distributions

Given the focus of these funds on generating monthly distributions for their shareholders, they have been able to deliver mostly on that front. ETW currently has a distribution rate of 9.87%, and EXG is at 9.79%. I'd say "mostly" because, going back to the relatively worse historical performance, it does mean that these funds weren't as strong compared to their U.S. peers. They saw distribution cuts as they weren't able to generate and sustain the same level of distribution over the last decade.

Here, we can look at a couple of their U.S.-focused peers, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY). All of these funds were cut in 2022's bear market; this is the main catalyst for seeing these funds at such opportunistic discounts now, in my opinion. That being said, ETW and EXG were cutting even before that.

With the latest distribution announcements, Eaton Vance once again raised all the equity fund distributions after strong performance in the market. ETW is now at a $0.0664 monthly distribution, with EXG at $0.0657.

ETW Distribution History (CEFConnect) EXG Distribution History (CEFConnect) ETB Distribution History (CEFConnect) ETY Distribution History (CEFConnect)

On the subject of distributions, it's also important to discuss the return of capital for these funds. That's one of the benefits for the funds-though some of the ROC distributions for these two would be destructive-it's due to their option writing strategy, where they can see non-destructive ROC as well. ROC distributions can be beneficial as they defer tax obligations by reducing an investor's cost basis rather than becoming taxable in the year received.

We've discussed this topic more in-depth a number of times. Here's the main idea, though.

As we showed above, the funds were realizing losses due to their options writing strategy. Those losses are going directly against the realized gains that the fund was pulling in. They left an even more significant portion as unrealized gains in their portfolio through their respective FYs as well. If the fund doesn't have enough taxable income between realized gains and income to 'cover' the distribution, then we will see ROC distributions. By leaving a significant portion as unrealized, those don't become taxable either.

Besides ROC distributions, the funds have seen 100% of their ordinary dividends as qualified. They also both showed some long-term capital gain classifications for 2023. These are all tax-friendly relative to ordinary income tax rates; thus, the "tax-managed" part of their names comes into effect. Given the strong performance and increasing NAVs in 2023, none would be considered destructive ROC for this period.

Eaton Vance CEF Distribution Tax Character (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

That said, these distribution classifications can obviously change from year to year, and sometimes, the changes are quite drastic as well. For example, 2022 showed comparably low ROC distributions - virtually none for EXG and ETW even had some non-qualified ordinary dividends it paid.

Eaton Vance CEF Distribution Tax Character (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

Conclusion

ETW and EXG are two attractively valued funds from the Eaton Vance lineup. They sport attractive distribution rates and provide some exposure to international investments.

Global investments have performed relatively poorly over much of the last decade-even the last two decades nearly-but history has suggested that isn't always the case. On a valuation basis, global investments are looking relatively more attractive, and that could be a potential catalyst for better performance going forward. That should bode well for these two funds.

At the same time, being called writing funds, they can provide some returns even in a sideways or slightly downward market. ETW is overwriting nearly its entire portfolio, which can make the fund slightly more defensive than EXG. Of course, that also means a bit more upside can also be capped. That has taken a toll on the fund historically by causing it to see a weaker relative performance.