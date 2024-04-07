PhonlamaiPhoto

Thesis

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is a pure-play, Energy Storage global leader. Specifically, the company provides battery electric storage systems (BESS), software solutions, and service packages. I presented Fluence in a previous article and set a strong buy rating. While still holding 75% of my long-term position, providing having been a buyer at ~$6.75, I decided to sell ~25% of my position at ~$31 for a more than lucrative profit (one of the few times I almost perfectly timed a bottom and a top). This was momentum-and-valuation-related action, and an opportunity to lock in some profits at the time. However, I plan to hold the rest of my position for the long run, as the BESS market growth is still in the early stages and Fluence is a leading player. Thus, the previous article's main points stand firm, and considering the recent price drop, I reiterate my long-term strong buy rating.

Business Update

Fluence keeps firing on all cylinders and recently announced 2 major project wins in Australia (AGL and Origin), a large joint project in Germany (the third in partnership with MW Storage), and another large project in the UK.

AGL Energy Limited 500 MW/1000 MWh energy storage system for the Liddell Battery Project Energy Limited

Origin Energy Limited 300 MW/650 MWh battery at the Mortlake Power Station

MW Storage 100 MW/200 MWh energy storage system in Germany

SSE Renewables 150 MW/300 MWh energy storage system at Fiddler’s Ferry former coal power station, Warrington (UK)

The company has developed Ultrastack and Gridstack Pro, to add to its Gridstack, Sunstack, and Edgestack energy storage systems while further optimising Nispera, and Mosaic on the software front which brings in recurring and higher profit margin revenue. Its operational service packages complete Fluence's integrated energy storage solutions.

Fluence has worked its supply chain diversification into an advantage and has already secured battery supply for the next two years. Furthermore, the Utah facility (eligible for IRA production tax credit) is expected to start production this summer. Fluence will also benefit from an asset-lite regional manufacturing approach (currently 2 contract manufacturers, in the US and Vietnam).

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the company was recently included in the Forbes annual list of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies (#37).

Despite these facts, Fluence faced two unfortunate events recently.

Litigation between Fluence and Diablo Energy Storage, an LS Power affiliate concerning the project in Pittsburg, California. Fluence filed a complaint seeking ~$37M from the defendants while Diablo later filed a cross-complaint seeking a minimum of ~$25M (up to ~$230M). Fluence dismissed the allegations and urged it to take the actions needed to protect its interests.

A short report published by Blue Orca Capital. Fluence issued a response addressing its most important allegations.

Q1 2024 ER / FY 2024 Guidance

On 02/07/2024 the company announced another solid ER for its Q1 2024 (ending 12/31/2024).

Revenue of $364M, increased 17% q-o-q.

GAAP gross profit margin of 10%, vs ~3.9% for Q1 2023.

Net loss of ~$25.6M, vs ~$37.2M for Q1 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of ~-$18.3M, vs ~-$26.1M for Q1 2023.

Contracted backlog stood at ~$3.7B as of 12/31/2023, increased by $0.8B compared to 09/30/2023.

Total Cash of approximately $477 million, increased by ~$16M compared to 09/30/2023.

The company is committed to achieving and sustaining profitable growth from 2024 onwards. Fluence expects $2.7B to $3.3B total revenue, $50M to $80M adjusted EBITDA, and ~$80M annual recurring revenue for FY 2024.

The BESS market opportunity

The BESS development is still in its early stages. Fluence, a global BESS leader, will benefit from that trend for the years to come. Especially regarding utility-scale projects, a Fluence strength, the demand will skyrocket and the CAGR is expected to touch 30% by 2030. Fluence expects at least ~35% CAGR for 2024 and 2025.

Valuation

Providing Fluence is in the growth stage, Price/Sales ratio is appropriate to value the company. According to Seeking Alpha Metrics, the P/S (TTM) ratio is ~0.87 while the Industrials sector median is ~1.54, showing that Fluence is significantly undervalued. Specifically, Fluence is currently trading at ~$16.61 per share while the sector median shows that the stock could have been trading at ~$29.40 which would be considered a fair valuation. The short report and a worst-case scenario concerning the Diablo case seem to have affected the stock price and could be considered priced in. Furthermore, the company's growth prospects, healthy financials, and leading BESS market position could support an even higher than the sector median valuation.

From a long-term perspective, on the way to 2030, my previously set target price of ~$53.82 still stands and could even be considered conservative.

Assuming a 10% CAGR Fluence would produce a $5.31B revenue in 2030, and applying the current sector median P/S (TTM) ratio of 1.54, could support a $8.18B valuation (~$45.29 price per share).

Assuming a 20% CAGR Fluence would produce a $8.96B revenue in 2030, and applying the current sector median P/S (TTM) ratio of 1.54, could support a $13.8B valuation (~$76.41 price per share).

Assuming a 30% CAGR Fluence would produce a $14.48B revenue in 2030, and applying the current sector median P/S (TTM) ratio of 1.54, could support a $22.3B valuation (~$123.47 price per share)

As mentioned, Fluence expects at least a 35% CAGR for 2024 and 2025.

Risks

Certain risks could appear along the way and should be in investors' minds.

Certain supply chain bottlenecks could appear, such as a Middle East crisis or the Red Sea route disruption currently.

Raw materials costs could increase.

Green transition politics/legislation could change.

Competitors could gain a larger-than-expected market share.

A higher-for-longer rate environment could trouble potential clients.

The Diablo case could affect the company's financials and fame.

Conclusion

In brief, Fluence expects ~$3B in revenue and positive EBITDA for 2024 while currently trading at a ~$3B market cap; a poor valuation for an Energy Storage leader, net-debt negative, growing in a booming industry. The short report may have caused short-term volatility but I don't believe it can harm the company as long as it keeps up the pace. In addition, regarding the legal matter of the Diablo project, the market punished the stock assuming a worst-case scenario. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), AES (AES), and the QIA will most likely protect their investment/partnership because they anticipate benefiting from this status, otherwise, they would be shooting their own feet. Current trading levels or, even better, lower should be seen as a buying opportunity. Investors should exploit any weakness in the share price to initiate or increase their positions with a long-term target at all-time highs.