Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fluence Energy: A Strong Buy After The Drop

Apr. 07, 2024 11:18 AM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Stock
Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
308 Followers

Summary

  • Fluence Energy is a pure-play Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) global leader operating in a booming industry.
  • Despite a recent short report on the company and a legal matter that affected the share price, Fluence is firing on all cylinders.
  • The company posted a solid Q1 2024 ER and reiterated guidance while expecting at least 35% CAGR for 2024 and 2025.
  • Fluence is currently undervalued, thus, I reiterate my long-term strong buy rating.

Amount of energy storage systems or battery container units with solar and turbine farm

PhonlamaiPhoto

Thesis

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is a pure-play, Energy Storage global leader. Specifically, the company provides battery electric storage systems (BESS), software solutions, and service packages. I presented Fluence in a previous article and set a

This article was written by

Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
308 Followers
Economist. In my free time, I like studying innovative companies. I have fun while doing this, yet, I consider it a serious activity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News