Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) (Exito means success in Spanish) is a large supermarket chain in Colombia, and it also has stores in Uruguay. In addition to operating more than 600 stores, Exito has a substantial real estate business; it often owns the land under its stores and will develop and retain ownership in malls and shopping centers that use its stores as an anchor tenant.

Exito is a fairly typical big-box grocer along the lines of Walmart (WMT). Around 40% of a standard store's space is devoted to food and beverages with the rest being apparel, home goods, consumer electronics, and so on. Exito is by far the company's biggest trademark, but it also operates several other banners. Of these, Carulla, its upscale format targeting wealthy shoppers is the most important and could enjoy significant growth if Colombia's overall disposable incomes rise.

A Special Situation Emerges

For years, Exito was a subsidiary of a French company, Casino which has been mismanaged and seen shares fall more than 98% over the past five years. Exito was not held by Casino directly, however, but via another Casino intermediary subsidiary, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD), which operates a retail business in Brazil.

In 2023, it was decided that the holding in Exito would be spun off to existing shareholders of CBD. At the time, Exito was 96% privately held, with just 4% of its outstanding shares trading publicly on the Bogota stock exchange.

CBD decided to distribute shares of Exito in Brazil and New York (where CBD has listings) thus meaning that Exito would go from being barely publicly-traded on the sleepy Colombian exchange to having much more visibility with its new listings in New York and Brazil.

Special situations traders gravitated to the deal. CBD appeared to be trading for virtually nothing when backing out the value of its Exito holdings that would soon be saleable in a liquid marketplace. In theory, as CBD disposed its Exito stake, the remainder would be worth a lot more.

Alas, that wouldn't turn out to be the case. CBD's remaining assets weren't worth much. And Exito shares dipped initially once they were spun off and the firm's total float expanded dramatically. It appears that the special situations traders have largely exited the stock. As a result, I'm now interested in taking a position in EXTO shares.

Why I've Grown More Bullish

For one thing, the price has dropped, and that always helps on the valuation front.

Data by YCharts

The bigger reason, however, is that the ownership dynamic has changed here dramatically.

At the time of the spin, only 4% of Exito’s shares were publicly traded, and they only traded in Bogota which is an illiquid exchange. Many business days, Exito stock would not see a single share change hands on the Bogota exchange.

Having listings in Brazil and New York, however, changed that calculus, and EXTO stock began to sink post-spin. But the trajectory changed in October.

Grupo Calleja, an El Salvador-based retail business, swooped in with an offer to buy up to 100% of Exito at $7.24 per ADR. The stock immediately traded up to around $7 to reflect that offer.

And yet, Exito is still trading today, and far short of that $7.24 offer. So, what happened?

Specifically, Calleja offered to buy up to 100% of Exito, but its offer came in the form of a tender that shareholders could accept or reject. While the tender was widely popular, not everyone accepted it. In fact, some folks on social media were suggesting that there would be a topping bid – that $7.24 was inadequate. When no higher bid came to pass, however, the tender was completed and we were left with 14% of the company remaining publicly traded.

And what’s 14% of Exito worth on the open market? Shares have rapidly lost a third of their value since the tender offer closed, with shares dropping from the presumed $7.24 acquisition value down to around $5 today.

A Better Deal Now Than Six Months Ago

Exito is significantly more attractive now than last fall. For one, the shareholder base has improved. In October 2023, there was a large float, and a ton of people were looking to sell, such as the spin recipients in Brazil.

By contrast, today, only a small portion of the company is publicly traded. And the people that are still holding had the option to sell above $7/share recently and chose not to. While the share price has dropped, it’s on incredibly light volume as most shares are in the hands of long-term holders now.

Secondly, having Calleja – the Salvadorean Group – owning the vast majority of the company is a massive improvement from CBD or Casino. What is Calleja, though?

Calleja operates 111 stores in El Salvador, which at first glance might sound like a small number. But keep in mind El Salvador is a tiny country, the total population is around 6 million. 111 stores are, as it would turn out, more than enough to fill El Salvador’s grocery needs and the company has an estimated 60% market share in El Salvador. It is one of the largest companies in Central America and employs 12,000 people. Calleja, like Exito, also has a real estate business.

There are a couple of things to like about Calleja. They’ve been in business for more than 70 years and have an absolutely dominant grip on their home market. Impressively, they even managed to repel Wal-Mart de México (OTCQX:WMMVY). While Walmex has established gigantic market share in countries like Guatemala and Costa Rica (to say nothing of Mexico), Walmex was unsuccessful in the El Salvador market, which speaks to the operational chops at Calleja.

Calleja Can Improve Operations

This is important because Exito has not been a tight ship in Colombia. Margins have been shaky and the firm has ceded market share to newer competitors in discount formats. In particular, a competitor named Ara – owned by Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY) -- has grown from 0 stores in Colombia a decade ago to more than 800 now. These are similar to Aldi – small format stores carrying fewer than 10,000 SKUs that are primarily essential goods.

This exposed a big hole in the Colombian retail market; traditionally folks would buy from a central market with low prices, a neighborhood bodega, or a full-service supermarket like Exito. Ara stores have popped up with incredible density (often one every 10-15 blocks or so on a major road) and are siphoning off a lot of business.

Not surprisingly, with Exito controlled by the troubled entity that was CBD/Casino, it's understandable that Exito was unable to fend off these new competitive threats. With more skillful leadership and retail expertise from Calleja, however, I expect Exito to be a far more formidable competitor going forward.

And, it's worth reiterating the firm's strengths. It has a great brand presence in Colombia. And many of its stores anchor leading shopping centers and malls around the country. The company is well-liked and well-positioned to meet the needs of the Colombian shopper.

Exito has also invested heavily in its buildings and real estate. Exito has spent the CAPEX to have competitive stores and shopping centers, and Calleja now takes over with a fleet of well-positioned retail locations that were mismanaged but still have good locations and attractive modern infrastructure. The firm's heavy spending on real estate is a sunk cost, and with more effective management, I believe Exito could be far more profitable with its existing resources and operations. Which leads to the question:

So, What Is Exito Worth?

Exito shares used to trade around (split-adjusted) 7,500 Colombian Pesos (and with a much higher exchange rate to the Dollar as well) a decade ago. Then, the Colombian economy tanked with the onset of the oil price crash of 2015. Exito would spend the next decade with shares around the 4,000-5,000 Peso mark up until 2023 before falling out of bed over the past 12 months:

Exito Chart in Colombian Pesos (Investing.com)

Over the past year, shares have subsequently dropped to new lows; first when a takeover offer was rejected in mid-2023, and then more recently once the tender offer concluded and shares resumed their free float.

My view is that Exito has better prospects now that the leadership from CBD/Casino is gone and the company has a more promising ownership group at the helm. I also believe, given the foreign excitement around positive developments in El Salvador, that Salvadorian businesses will be able to attract capital and draw substantial foreign interest given the interest in President Bukele's economic agenda. In other words, Calleja should have better/cheaper access to capital than Casino did. As such, sentiment is bound to improve from current rock-bottom levels.

Exito has a reported book value of $9.71 per share, indicating that the firm is trading at around half of book value today. That said, there is a bunch of goodwill related to the acquisitions of Carulla (the more upscale Colombian grocery chain) and Exito's Uruguayan business. Shares are at a modest discount to tangible book value. Regardless, normally you don't get to buy functional and profitable retail chains at or below liquidation value, so this is inherently interesting even accounting for the goodwill that makes up a substantial chunk of the reported book value per share.

The company has very little in the way of outstanding loans or long-term debt. Trade payables make up the majority of Exito's liabilities, with deferred lease costs being the next largest component of its outstanding obligations. Given that Exito has a large cash balance and a bunch of real estate, its balance sheet is in tremendous shape despite the falling stock price.

The most obvious pitch for Exito is, in addition to book value, that it is going for less than 5x EV/EBITDA.

Exito valuation (Seeking Alpha)

While grocery stores almost never trade for large EV/EBITDA multiples (with the exception of Costco), it's not unreasonable to think Exito shares should trade for closer to 7x EV/EBITDA even after applying significant discount for country risk and uncertainty around how effectively the new owners will fix up operations.

A bearish counterpoint would be that Exito is trading for 25x P/E on a trailing basis. That's certainly not cheap for a grocery store. However, the company dramatically underearned in 2023. There were elevated SG&A costs associated with all the preparations for the spin-off and listing of shares in New York. Also, Exito reports a financial gain when the Colombian Peso loses value, whereas it reports a financial loss when the Peso appreciates. The Colombian Peso soared 20% last year against the U.S. Dollar (and was up against the Uruguayan currency as well where it has significant operations) leading to a reported financial loss on FX for Exito.

This is irrelevant to the firm's day-to-day profitability or ability to pay dividends, however. And, for foreign holders, a stronger Peso leads to a higher ADR price, all else held equal. I believe investors should value Exito based on its historical profitability, which is generally 2-3x above what it earned in 2023. This implies a high-single digit P/E multiple at the current price. Further to that point, Exito historically has paid the following in dividends per ordinary share annually (in Colombian Pesos):

2016: 676

2017: 49

2018: 243

2019: 312

2020: 2,428

2021: 387

2022: 531

2023: 167

NOTE: Each New York-listed ADR represents 8 ordinary shares in Colombia, so 2023's dividend payout would have been 167*8 per ADR or 1,336 Colombian Pesos. At today's exchange rate, that's 35 cents and would be a 6.8% dividend yield on the current stock price.

Like most Colombian businesses, Exito does not have a fixed dividend policy, rather it pays out a large portion of its profits to shareholders at a variable rate based on the most recent year's profitability. While Exito's profitability fluctuates a lot, as you can see, 2023 was near the bottom of how things typically go for the company. Backing out the elevated overhead and financial costs in 2023, you could generally see twice to three times as much profitability from the business. That, in turn, would suggest a dividend closer to 67 cents to $1.00 per EXTO share, or a 13-20% dividend yield based on the current Exito share price.

Exito's Bottom Line

Exito has a strong position within the Colombian retail market. While it has ceded market share and made missteps over the past decade, the arrival of a seemingly much better ownership group should position Exito for a comeback in the years to come. More broadly, the Colombian retail market has never recovered to pre-2015 (oil price crash) levels of activity; with the price of oil at a healthier level and the Colombian economy performing well since the end of the pandemic, there should be broad tailwinds lifting all Colombian retail boats, including Exito.

I believe shares have fallen into deep value territory with the sharp drop over the past quarter on incredibly thin volume. The Calleja organization has locked up a huge chunk of the stock and any buying interest on the small remainder that is still on public stock exchanges could spark a major rally.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.