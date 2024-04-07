manassanant pamai

Going into 2024, most investors assumed the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year. However, over the first quarter, predictions of rate cuts have backed off, stemming from a low unemployment rate and a rebound in some inflationary signals. As a result, the potential benefits of low-risk assets like short-term Treasuries in the ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) have likely risen, with the fund anticipated to pay a 5%+ yield for at least a year from now.

In November, I published "SGOV: Cash Is King In 2024 With A 5.2% Yield," with a very bullish outlook. SGOV is primarily a "risk-free" asset because it is tied to Treasury bonds with a very short-term maturity rate. Technically, that can range from zero to three years, but it currently averages about one and a half months. SGOV's manager has likely pushed more of SGOV's assets into T-Bills because they have the lowest duration risk and pay the highest yields today.

Notably, while SGOV has an excellent yield compared to most assets, it does not, in any way, "lock in" a yield. I've noticed there is a degree of confusion on this point. Because SGOV is a 0-3-year Treasury bond fund, some assume it will lock in a 5%+ yield for three years. That is not the case because its weighted average maturity is 0.11 years, meaning its yield is only constant for just over one month. Essentially, it will pay whatever the Federal Reserve sets interest rates to and rise and fall accordingly. The benefit is that SGOV's price will not change with interest rates because its duration is negligible, given its low maturity time.

That said, we should consider how SGOV may perform in light of a decline in interest rates. Inflationary changes and economic factors must be considered to determine that. Indeed, I believe there is a growing argument that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates or, more likely, hardly reduce them compared to current expectations. If so, SGOV may be a solid asset, particularly for investors with extra cash in their accounts.

Rate Cut Expectations are Falling

Around January, the market was pricing in a ~75 bps reduction in interest rates by year-end. Today that is about 47 bps, which indicates that the Federal Reserve is not as keen on cutting rates. Significant decreases are still anticipated after one year from now through five years ahead, with a 70 bps total reduction (on top of the 47 bps) expected. However, that figure has also been down by around 20-30 bps since the beginning of the year, indicating some re-inversion of the short-term bond rate curve. See below:

Data by YCharts

The rate curve is flat beyond five years, with highly mild steepening from five years to thirty, with most of those bonds resting at ~4.2%. That means investors in medium to long-term Treasuries can lock in a 4.2% yield over the coming years or decades. However, in my opinion, it is still wise to avoid long-term bonds today because, given the Federal debt level and skyrocketing interest costs, I do not believe the US government can avoid high prolonged inflation to reduce its accelerating burdens. Between dramatically raising taxes to fix the deficit and allowing for prolonged inflation, I am confident the government will see prolonged inflation as more politically manageable. Therefore, a 4.2% yield for 10-20 years may be of little value if inflation is above that, mainly if taxes are included.

That said, short-term bonds like SGOV are valuable to me because they are effectively floating-rate funds today. If inflation rebounds or remains high, then SGOV will likely continue to pay a small premium to inflation. Today, SGOV's effective premium is about 1.8% to 2.4% above inflation, depending on how inflation is measured. See below:

Data by YCharts

Currently, inflation is running at around 3.15% overall and 3.75% if energy and food commodities are removed ("core inflation"). SGOV pays a solid premium to that, allowing investors to park money in SGOV risk-free with the expectation that their return will offset inflation. See the CPI data below:

Data by YCharts

The inflation rate has been solidly declining since 2022 due to higher interest rates and, more importantly, lower oil prices. That said, inflation is no longer falling as quickly as it was, particularly the overall inflation rate. Most students of the economy understand the relationship between inflation, unemployment, and interest rates. Low unemployment is generally inflationary because of labor shortages, while high interest rates are disinflationary because they tend to slow the economy and raise unemployment.

Realistically, this historical pattern may not be true today due to economic and monetary globalization and technological and social changes. The so-called "Phillips curve" has not been an effective tool for most of the past two decades.

In my view, unemployment is chronically low today, not due to economic strength but to the technological rise of gig work. Today, many people who cannot find full-time work or are laid off can temporarily accept gig work (Uber, Grub Hub, etc.) to offset lost wages, making them employed. Thus, the overall employment rate is very high today, not indicative of a recession. However, there is a marked decline in the full-time employment rate, a highly typical downturn trend. Further, there is a rise in the number of full-time workers with part-time jobs, indicating a decline in the quality of full-time work. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, we're seeing relatively standard signs of a recession in the labor market today. However, the economic impact of it is lessened because people have backup income options from other sources. Still, in the long run, the US government and economy will feel the weight of the pattern as more households use debt to make up for lower savings levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Today, US wage-earners are saving significantly less than before 2020, at just 3.6%, with a slight decline over recent months, pointing to continued household strain. Credit card debt growth remains extremely high while inflation-adjusted retail sales are falling. Together, these data point to the undeniable fact that US households are in a recession today. Even if overall US government data does not validate it, it is apparent in most statistical trends. That said, because of how the economy's structure has changed with technology and social developments, I'd argue that modern recessions are less "sharp and abrupt" and more "mild but prolonged."

Of course, if it is true that the inflation rate is chronically understated by ~2%, a debate based on changes to the model, then real GDP growth since 2020 would be flat or slightly negative. In other words, that would imply the US has been in a very mild economic depression since 2020. In my view, labor, consumer spending, and debt data validate that point, which is also well-detailed in consumer sentiment surveys.

In that case, I use the term "economic depression" in the technical sense of the slowdown lasting over two years, admitting that, thus far, such has been very mild compared to the Great Depression. To me, because workers have backup income from the gig economy, it is unlikely that overall unemployment will ever rise as quickly as it had before. That excludes black-swan events like COVID lockdowns, which forced an extreme temporary unemployment spike.

So, It is clear that inflation, rates, and unemployment are not synchronized as before. I believe the US Federal Reserve may not fully comprehend this issue, relying on statistical models based on past paradigms (made before the age of smartphones). Thus, as long as unemployment "looks" low and GDP growth "looks" strong, they do not need to cut rates, even if the experienced reality of most US workers and consumers do not agree.

Indeed, as the labor market has adapted to technology, inflation is a factor in energy prices. See below:

Data by YCharts

The bond market's expected CPI change rate (which is not necessarily the "true" inflation rate) over the next five years is 2.42% today. That figure is unequivocally tied to the price of crude oil. Remember, crude oil does not only change gas prices; it alters the price of all goods transported and all services that require transportation. As machines replace human labor, energy, and transportation, input costs are more significant than reasonable prices.

Today, oil and transport costs are rising due to the acceleration of the Middle East's conflicts and the unexpected length of Russia's. For many reasons, including the North American market, I expect oil prices to rise much higher, even if oil demand slows.

On top of that, services inflation is rebounding. Services are a more significant component of personal spending than goods. For the most part, service inflation is not connected to oil prices. Services inflation primarily includes rent and healthcare. It is represented in the blue line below, with the red line being overall core inflation:

Services Inflation vs Core Inflation (Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Services inflation rebounded to the highs it faced in 2022 on a MoM basis in January before falling back in February. The upcoming March data will be a critical determining factor in whether or not we should expect service inflation to rebound on a YoY basis. To me, services inflation is significant because it is less volatile than goods prices. The overall inflation rate usually reverts toward the services inflation rate, with temporary commodity gluts or shortages driving the spread between the two.

The Bottom Line

The data points to a continued slowdown in the labor and consumption markets with rising inflation. The rebound may be limited to the geopolitical stimulus behind oil but could be exacerbated by a rise in service prices, particularly healthcare and rent.

The impact of this odd scenario on SGOV may be challenging to predict because it depends in part on the actions of a small number of Federal Reserve officials. However, I believe inflation is rising and higher than the CPI accounts for, explaining consumer sentiment regarding inflation. Regardless of the measure, inflation is around 2-4% lower today than it was two years ago, but that may soon change if oil and service prices rise again. Lastly, although I expect "high-quality employment" to decline, unemployment may be perpetually low due to the abundance of gig work, potentially discouraging rate cuts even if they may be economically beneficial.

I still like SGOV, but I am less bullish on it today than I was before. Compared to cash in a low-rate savings account, SGOV is a no-brainer, given it is essentially a cash-asset with a 5.3% yield. Personally, I think it will maintain a 5%+ yield for over a year so long as the Federal Reserve avoids rate cuts. Indeed, an inflationary rebound without rising unemployment may cause another rate hike.

My issue with SGOV is its low yield after taxes compared to proper inflation. Assuming inflation is slightly understated, SGOV's yield over inflation may be closer to zero. SGOV avoids state taxes as a Treasury ETF, but its post-tax yield is closer to 3.2% today, representing an inflation loss. I believe the miscalculation of inflation combined with tax impacts is why gold is rising today despite "high" interest rates. No doubt, gold ETFs like (GLD) are riskier than SGOV. However, I believe GLD is superior to SGOV in the long run because it is a more robust inflation hedge.