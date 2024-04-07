Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is a buy rating as the business continues to show signs of stabilization that I am looking out for. My view on the recent pullback in share price is that the market is wary about the soft FY24 guide, which I think is beatable based on historical trends plus an improving macro outlook. The upcoming catalyst that could improve stock sentiment is when RNG delivers positive growth inflection from its partnership strategy. Note that I previously upgraded to a buy rating as I saw signs of stabilization and am positive about management’s portfolio expansion strategy. I had a price target of $39, and the stock price has tracked in the right direction, rising from ~$29 to ~$35 before the recent earnings.

Recent results and updates

In RNG 4Q23 results, the business saw subscription revenue of $547 million, a 9% growth that was in line with consensus expectations for $545 million. This drove total revenue of $571 million, which was also 9% growth. Total annual recurring revenue [ARR] also grew 12% to $2.329 billion, showing signs of stabilization as Enterprise ARR grew by 13% and SMB ARR grew up from 8% sequentially (down 9% in 4Q23, a 300-bps improvement from the 12% decline in 3Q23). Notably, ADJ EBIT margin saw a 650-bps expansion to 20.5%. To me, RNG performance showed further signs of stabilization that should be positive for the stock. However, after reviewing the situation for a while, I believe the plausible reason for the share price is management’s soft FY24 subscription revenue growth guide of 8.5% at the midpoint (marketing RNG’s first year with <double-digit subscription revenue growth). This, I believe, made the market believe the underlying demand conditions are still weak.

However, note that management is deliberately taking a conservative approach to guidance given the macro conditions. Historically, RNG has always beaten its revenue guidance, and the only time it missed was during 4Q22 by just 0.24% (from the midpoint). Assuming that FY23 was an outlier year due to the surge in inflation rates and removing FY22, in which RNG missed its annual guidance (missed by 0.08%), on average, RNG has beaten its annual revenue guidance by 1.2%. Adding that 1.2% to the 8.5% growth suggests that management is effectively guiding to 9.7% growth at the midpoint. Suppose the macro conditions recover better than expected, subscription revenue could easily come in at 10+%, maintaining the double-digit growth track record.

Central to my thesis is that RNG sees demand stabilizing, and the reality is that RNG is indeed seeing such stabilization. Management noted stability in the demand backdrop emerging in 2H'23, which has continued into 2024. More importantly, RNG pointed to stabilization in the SMB vertical, which has been a key drag to performance but has improved sequentially. With the potential upcoming cut in interest rate, it should improve the overall business operating environment as the cost of capital comes down, thereby allowing SMBs to free up more capital that has sat on their balance sheet (to shield them from any unforeseen circumstance) since the start of interest rate hikes. Also, a lower cost of capital means SMBs are able to tap into cheaper financing, enabling them to expand (i.e., reinvest in the business) more confidently.

The upcoming catalyst that should drive more growth and positive stock sentiment is more traction in the partnership strategy. So far, the process has been encouraging. RNG announced the addition of Brightspeed to its partnership list and has also highlighted a 15K seat win (with IKEA) from the Vodafone partnership. At this rate of successful execution, the thing that RNG needs to show right now is growth inflection (due to these partnerships). When it does, I believe the market will start to price in more growth as RNG instills confidence that these deals are growth-accretive. To a lesser extent, new products should also contribute to the growth ahead. The new products such as RingCX, RingSense, and RingCentral Events are expected to reach $10 million in ARR by the end of 2025, and the traction has been promising as of 4Q23, where RingCX has seen a more than double in adoption in just 3 months (the product was launched in November with 50 customers; it has more than 100 as of February).

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

Because of the pullback in share price, the upside potential has become more attractive again. According to my model, RNG is valued at $42, representing a 28% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 10% and 14% in the next 2 years, respectively. I updated my FY24 growth forecast to 10% in order to reflect the high end of FY24 guidance (range between $2.37 and 2.395 billion) and historical outperformance of 1.2% ($2.395 billion * 1.012 = $2.424 billion). I use the high end because I expect macro conditions to improve, which improves the demand environment for RNG. This resulted in a 100-bps downward revision in growth estimates; as such, I have also revised my FY25 growth estimates by 100-bps (from 15% to 14%). Note for FY25, I previously estimated 15% revenue growth for FY25 as I expected RNG to accelerate growth when the economy recovers (and ~15% is half of what RNG Has been growing at in the recent year – >30%).

Over the past year, RNG has traded around 1.95x forward revenue, which is much lower than its historical multiple, mostly due to a lower growth profile; hence, I am not taking an aggressive stance that valuation will re-rate back to previous heights. However, as I expect growth to recover in FY25, valuation should at least sustain the current level of 1.9x.

Risk

If the macro conditions worsen, RNG may not be able to achieve the high end of its guide, which means it is likely to print less than double-digit revenue growth. When that happens, I believe the group of investors who are positive about the business (like myself) will become less optimistic about the stock since growth could potentially decelerate further, depending on how bad the macro backdrop is. This would put further pressure on the share price.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for RNG is still a buy. Stabilizing demand, an improving macro outlook, and potential upside from partnerships suggest to me that FY24 guidance is beatable, which means subscription growth percentage can stay at double-digits. The catalyst that could drive the share price upwards is RNG showing that its partnership and new product traction can drive positive growth inflection. The risk lies in worsening macro conditions impacting growth and sentiment.