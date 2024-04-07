JHVEPhoto

There is a lot to love about Aecon (TSX:ARE:CA) (OTCPK:AEGXF), but it has been a risky play - does the current price justify the risk?

Aecon is a growing Canadian player in the Infrastructure space, with a heavy focus on renewables. The business model has a similar profile to market darling Brookfield (BN), especially Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). The underlying business is very strong, with tailwinds coming from investment in transportation infrastructure and nuclear energy. Debt is very low, recently halving to just 11% of capital.

2023 results were released on 6th March, closing off a challenging year, with an earnings drag from previous fixed price contracts. Aecon has experienced significant price volatility as a result of pricing mismatches.

I reviewed the company after the previous earnings release. Since that buy rating, shares have re-rated, with a 43% increase in share price and a 45% total return, smashing the 11% total return generated by the S&P 500 (SPY) over the period.

Data by YCharts

This article will update on the recent performance and outlook, and review my rating, with comparisons to the BN companies.

Aecon - the business

As explored in more detail in my previous article, Aecon is an energy and transportation infrastructure company with a strong focus on electrification, clean energy, and public mobility.

The business is organised into four key areas:

Utilities

This segment is focused on electrification, transmission and distribution, and battery storage.

Civil and Infrastructure

Specialising in water distribution, hydro power generation, and hydrogen/natural gas infrastructure, this segment is closely aligned with renewable energy.

Nuclear

This fast growing part of the business is focused on Small Modular Reactors, which as explained here, are expected to play a key role in the transition to Net Zero.

Urban Transportation Solutions

Already a core part of the business, this division produces mainly light rail and high speed rail infrastructure, positioned to capture a growing trend in the electrification of inner city transportation systems.

Aecon

With nearly two thirds of current revenue, and 75% of its contract backlog linked to sustainability solutions, Aecon is strategically positioned for long term growth.

The following slide from the investor presentation shows how nicely balanced the business is, and gives some examples of major projects.

Aecon

2023 FY results

As detailed in the investor presentation, 2023 was a challenging year for Aecon. On a full year basis, revenue was flat, gross profit down 28%, and adjusted EBITDA down by 35%. Here Aecon was caught in completing four long term contracts, which had been negotiated on a fixed price basis. Inflationary increases in the post covid era increased costs dramatically.

The share price showed a lot of volatility over 2022 and 2023 with a 60% peak to tough drawdown from late 2021 to Jan 2023, a roughly 50% recovery, then a long and painful slide towards late 2023, recovering again towards the year end.

Data by YCharts

Aecon spent much of 2023 managing the impact of this, seeking to renegotiate contract terms to facilitate completion, and divesting some assets to keep the company healthy. After accounting for this, operating profit was up by 150% and all in profit up by a massive 430%.

Aecon

The more sustainable ongoing impact shows through in the Q4 YOY comparison, where the impact on gross profit was a negligible 1%, despite an 11% drop in quarterly revenues, thanks to a significant improvement in operating margins.

The highlights called out by management are impressive. Free cash flow was returned to a positive of $123m, compared to a negative $135m in 2022. The exposure to fixed price contracts was improved, with the balance shifted from 50/50 fixed price/cost plus, to 58% cost plus contracts. Progress was made on the four major fixed price contracts, with some contractual settlements made, and projects moved towards completion. In the year, these four contracts moved from 17% of the backlog, to just 7%.

Management also acted to further improve the balance sheet, with the repayment of nearly $200m in convertible debt, reducing debt to capital from o 20% to just 11%.

Aecon

Outlook & Earnings call insights

The outlook for the future looks bright. Aecon enjoys a solid backlog of projects, and a growing stream of recurring revenues. Recurring revenue now makes up just under 25% of the total annual revenues, and the backlog is stable at around $6bn, which represents around 1.7 times annual non recurring revenue.

Aecon

The key segment performance has been strong, and the positioning of the business to capitalise on the key macro themes surrounding decarbonisation and electrification is exceptional.

Management provided some good colour on the earnings call transcript.

Adjusting for the sale of one key asset, earnings on a like for like basis increased by 5% for the year.

Year end cash and cash equivalents of $259m, plus revolving credit facilities of $850m, of which only $112m has been drawn. All in all a great liquidity profile.

Shareholder capital returns probably delayed until certainty on the legacy projects is secured '2024 is a bit of a transition year'.

2 major rail projects and one nuclear project in Ontario, not yet part of the backlog, are expected to commence in 2025.

Guidance for future revenues, to match the past performance of 13% CAGR, and 'possibly more'.

Margin improvements to continue.

With $1bn in liquidity, possible M&A on top.

US utilities segment in partnership with Oaktree to generate 'low hundreds of millions' of new revenue in 2024.

All in all I interpreted a conservative overall approach. After a very tough post covid recovery, forcing the sale of some assets, the business is positioned well. Management seems confident about returning to double digit revenue growth at improved margins. Heavy lifting remains to be done on the fixed price legacy projects, but the $1bn of liquidity and pristine balance sheet offer a lot of strategic optionality for a business of this size.

Risks

The challenges that Aecon has faced in the last couple of years show clearly that construction can be a risky and volatile business. Key risks that I see going forward include:

Challenges in navigating the finalisation of the four legacy fixed price contracts, negative arbitration outcomes.

A major dependence on the Canadian economy - where solid commodity prices will battle it out with interest rate driven weak consumption in 2024.

Political risk, with a US election due in 2024, and a Canadian one in 2025. Possibility of slowing momentum in electrification and the energy transition.

All in all I see a business in good shape, with a strategic focus that will inevitably drive strong growth into the future, Management seems well aware of the risks, and managing their business conservatively.

Valuation

So how does the Aecon valuation stack up after the recent run up?

In line with my previous article, I show below comparisons to BIP, BEP and ENB, as I see these as decent, if not perfect proxies for Aecon. Given that BIP and BEP are accounted very differently, I think it is more insightful to look at price to book rather than price to earnings.

As can be seen below, Aecon remains well below the valuation of this peer group on a price to book basis. (note that Aecon is so far below, the graph is scaled differently for Aecon.) In my previous article, I opined that price could increase to book value vs the discount at the time. I hadn't anticipated that this would happen so quickly.

Data by YCharts

Having reached book value, I felt the need to consider other views on valuation.

Consensus ratings from 11 analysts are split - 6 buy, and 5 hold, with average price target of $18. a high of $25, and a low of $13 vs the price at writing of $17, a 6% discount to consensus. Back in December, the consensus price target was $13, so the analyst community has rerated expectations dramatically on one quarter of earnings, with, from what I can see, no huge new news.

Morningstar last valued Aecon on March 22nd, offering a target of $22.44, indicating the current stock price is a 25% discount to fair value. This generates a 4* rating, but with a high uncertainty.

I conducted my own DCF modelling with a range of assumptions given the high uncertainty and historical volatility.

My fair value outcomes range from a conservative FV of $18.5, using a 10% revenue growth, and a conservative discount rate, to a more aggressive valuation in line with Morningstar. Given the risks and uncertainties, I choose the conservative assumptions, while recognising significant upside risk remains.

My $18.5 FV represents a roughly 10% discount to fair value. This implies the stock price improving from book value to 10% premium to book value, which is in line with my previous target. It is slightly ahead of analyst consensus.

Rating and conclusion

Aecon has been a highly volatile stock due to some systemic weaknesses in their contract pricing.

Great progress has been made to address the margin issues.

The underlying business is sound, and growing.

Further growth lies ahead with macroeconomic tailwinds.

The balance sheet has improved further, with half the debt paid down.

The stock has run up to close to fair value, but remains much cheaper than peers.

Despite a nominal dividend raise, the yield has now dropped below my target. I expect limited capital distribution until 2025.

Despite all the positives, and while I am bullish for the long term, I will wait for a dip before buying more.

For now, I will hold, and accumulate on weakness while selling put options.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.