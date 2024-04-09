The Ultimate 5: Unveiling My All-Time Favorite Dividend Growth Investments

PeopleImages

Introduction

A Homage To Daniel Kahneman & My Personal Experience

At the end of last month, one of the world's most renowned psychologists passed away.

Mr. Daniel Kahneman, who was a psychologist at Princeton University and winner of the Nobel Prize in economics, died on March 27 at the age of 90.

Wall Street Journal

The first time I came into contact with his works was more than ten years ago when I followed an online Financial Markets course from Wharton Business School.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Kahneman revolutionized the understanding of human decision-making, as he (and his colleague Amos Tversky) challenged the traditional economic assumption of rationality.

Essentially, their work demonstrated that people are often irrational, influenced by biases that lead to systematic errors in judgment.

What's interesting is that their findings went way beyond finance, as they had an impact on the redesign of organ donation programs, improved infrastructure project planning, and so much more.

Kahneman upended assumptions about rationality that had dominated economics for decades. He was able to show the logic behind a number of puzzling behaviors — why people refuse to sell stocks that have lost value, or why they will drive to a distant store to save money on a small item, but not to make the same saving on an expensive one. - Bloomberg

That said, one of their key findings was the psychological phenomenon where losses tend to have a bigger impact on us than gains, leading to behaviors like selling winners too soon and holding onto losers too long, which shows that most investors are not rational.

In this case, I'm referring to their 1979 paper titled "Prospect Theory: An Analysis Of Decision Under Risk."

Investopedia

This theory assumes that investors value gains and losses differently. In other words, we view a $100 profit differently than a $100 loss.

Also known as the "loss-aversion" theory, the general concept is that if two choices are put before an individual, both equal, with one presented in terms of potential gains and the other in terms of possible losses, the former option will be chosen. - Investopedia

The chart below displays this quite clearly. The "satisfaction" of making $100 is much less than the "pain" we feel when losing $100.

EconomicsHelp.org

To quote their 1979 paper:

[...] people underweight outcomes that are merely probable in comparison with outcomes that are obtained with certainty.

Essentially, this is based on our desire for certainty. Most people would prefer $50 over a 50% chance of winning $100.

While this is obviously dependent on one's personal situation (I assume poorer people will go for safety), we see it a lot on the stock market.

Although I believe that most of my followers and readers of this article are experienced investors, I have seen countless people who perfectly confirmed Mr. Kahneman's research.

Especially the more inexperienced investors that have crossed my path over the past 13 years often started to get nervous as soon as their investments turned negative - even on the same day.

I've had people tell me on the same day they had bought a stock or ETF that they are "already down 0.2%."

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying this to make fun of these people. After all, I was one of them!

When I started trading/investing at the age of 15, I put my hard-earned money washing cars to work. To be honest, I wasn't bad at finding good stocks. I was bad at staying invested!

Some of the stocks that I found doubled in the 1-2 years after I bought them.

The problem was that I often sold them after a few days because I was down 5%.

After selling at the bottom, I watched these stocks rally.

Anxiety got the better of me. Also, I made another horrible mistake: I did not diversify.

When I started investing, I had roughly $6K to my name. I kept $2K in reserves for unexpected expenses.

These $6K often ended up in 1 (max 2) investments.

Hence, I ended up checking the stock price countless times each day, which did not help my decision-making.

Bear in mind, I was 15-16 back then.

Now, at the age of 28, I'm different.

90% of my money is in long-term investments.

I have a highly diversified portfolio of 20 stocks.

I am more experienced. After all, over the past 13 years, I have completed my studies, gained a lot of experience, and benefitted from valuable business connections.

I'm so disciplined that I haven't been worried about my investments once since I started to invest it all in dividend stocks four years ago (my experience goes back much further).

Leo Nelissen (Dividend Portfolio)

Even during the pandemic, I never had a bad night of sleep.

This is entirely based on my strategy, which is extremely straightforward:

I buy high-conviction, long-term, dividend (growth) investments that I expect to survive whatever the market and the economy may throw at them.

Essentially, this is what most of my Seeking Alpha articles are based on.

Whenever I buy a company, I apply an "ownership" mindset. Meaning I would only buy this company if I didn't mind being a majority shareholder with no other investments.

While this makes finding the right investments so important, it has helped me stay calm through every single market correction.

Hence, based on all of this and the findings of Kahneman, I decided to dedicate this article to my favorite five dividend growth stocks that I wouldn't mind holding forever - especially if I weren't allowed to hold any other stocks.

These investments have helped me to avoid falling for the "loss aversion" theory, as I'm buying more whenever they fall without the aim to sell them whenever they are "high."

My Top-5 Never-Sell Dividend Investments

On April 5, someone asked a very interesting question on X (formerly Twitter):

If you had to own five companies for a few decades, which companies would you select?

Obviously, this isn't a serious question. After all, none of us will ever be in a position where we are forced to own just five stocks. At least, I cannot imagine what kind of situation that would be.

This question is a bit comparable to "If you had to move to a city and live there for the rest of your life, where would you go?"

That said, the added value of answering such a question is that it provides a lot of food for thought for investors seeking new ideas and everyone looking to find out more about my investments.

Hence, I answered the question above as well.

X/Twitter (@LeoNelissen)

Please note that I was limited by the number of characters I could use in my tweet above, which is why it looks like it was written by someone in a hurry.

So, let's dive into these picks.

Also, note that I will add links to articles for further research, as it is impossible to discuss multiple companies in depth in a single article. The subheaders are links to Seeking Alpha articles.

This year, I started buying TPL, making it my largest position.

It currently has an 8% weighting in my portfolio, as I spent almost all of my cash on it.

With that said, TPL doesn't produce anything. It owns a lot of land.

It owns roughly 874 thousand surface acres in the Permian Basin, America's most important oil basin.

Instead of producing oil, it allows oil companies to produce on its land. By doing so, it gets royalties.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

This allows the company to benefit from oil production without spending a single penny on production. This allows for strong free cash flows at elevated oil prices.

As I'm very bullish on oil, this is a great play for me.

However, I'm also in the camp that believes that inflation and interest rates remain elevated for longer. When adding that the U.S. may inflate its way out of its elevated debt load, I believe that hard assets are the way to go. Valuable land is key in my strategy to outperform the market on a long-term basis.

On top of that, TPL benefits from water royalties, payments from pipeline companies, and proceeds from everything related to the production of oil and gas on its land. This also includes solar (Texas has a lot of sun), wind energy, data centers, and other economic activities).

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Currently, its biggest operators are Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), EOG Resources (EOG), and Coterra (CTRA), which account for more than half of its oil and gas royalties.

The company has a 0.7% dividend yield, as the total payout is dependent on variable (special) dividends.

Trading at 32x free cash flow to equity ("FCFE"), with double-digit annual FCFE growth expectations in the three years ahead, I expect the stock to return north of 15% per year (on average), with a price target of roughly $900.

FAST Graphs

Bear in mind that the stock had a 3-for-1 stock split a few weeks ago.

RTX Corp. (RTX) - Diversified Aerospace Growth

Aerospace and defense is by far my largest industry, as it covers almost a quarter of my entire portfolio.

Hence, when it comes to picking a stock for "forever," I'm going with one of these.

In this case, I'm choosing RTX Corp. The company, which was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, has the best of two worlds.

RTX Corporation

It has commercial and defense exposure, which allows me to benefit from both booming markets.

It also serves as a supplier to Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), which reduces competition risks.

Moreover, once other major economies are able to produce their own high-quality long-haul planes, I expect that RTX will be a key supplier to these programs as well.

It currently benefits from global geopolitical turmoil, the need for major NATO armies to modernize, and the post-pandemic recovery in commercial demand.

RTX Corporation

The company ended last year with roughly $200 billion in backlog and a 1.24x book-to-bill ratio, indicating $1.24 in new orders for every $1.00 in finished work.

This bodes well for future growth, as the producer of the Tomahawk missile and AMRAAM program is highly attractively valued.

Despite rising more than 40% over the past 12 months, the stock trades at just 20x earnings, with EPS growth expectations of 15% in 2025, potentially followed by 12% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

Even if the stock were to fall to its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 17.4x, it could return 9% per year.

However, because RTX is the result of a 2020 merger between United Technologies and Raytheon, I expect the streamlined company to enjoy a higher multiple - especially in this environment.

RTX Corporation

RTX currently yields 2.3%. This dividend comes with a 45% payout ratio. I expect dividend growth to accelerate in the years ahead and average at least 10%.

That said, RTX isn't just a high-conviction investment of mine. It's a core holding of all family accounts that I advise.

I'm currently up more than 40% from my investments last year and plan to keep buying RTX aggressively on future dips.

I sometimes joke that I'm the biggest RTX cheerleader on the internet. While that may very well be true, it's backed by a fantastic company that I expect to deliver high returns for many decades to come.

If I had gotten a dollar for every time someone told me they expected me to be at least 60 years old - instead of 28 - I would be retired by now.

I honestly get this a lot.

I'm not offended by it, as I'm fully aware that I invest differently than most people my age.

Railroads are a big part of that.

While railroads may be "boring" and based on technologies that made a breakthrough during the American Civil War, they are still among the best-performing assets in the world.

Since 2010, both Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific Kansas City have "crushed" the S&P 500 with returns of more than 830%.

Data by YCharts

These two railroads have strong pricing power (fuel surcharges and often above-CPI pricing adjustments), huge moats, as the number of Class I railroads in North America is in the single-digits, and secular growth coming from economic re-shoring, efficiencies versus truck transportation, and higher export demand due to geopolitical shifts.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is the result of a 2023 merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, which allows this Canadian giant to be the first Class I railroad to cover all three North American nations. This comes with terrific growth opportunities.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

Currently, CP yields just 0.7%. This is due to flat dividends, as the company is reducing debt after the merger. I expect dividend growth and buybacks to return in late 2024 or early 2025.

I also expect the stock to return more than 12% per year, boosted by double-digit annual EPS growth and strong secular tailwinds.

FAST Graphs

Union Pacific does not have the growth rates that CP has. However, it has a 2.1% dividend yield, an A-range credit rating, and a duopoly in the western two-thirds of the United States with Buffett-owned BNSF.

However, as we can see below, UNP is much more efficient, as it has an operating ratio of just 60.9%. BNSF has a 69% operating ratio, which means $0.69 of every revenue dollar goes towards operating expenses.

Union Pacific

On top of that, the company is also focused on economic re-shoring and Mexico. This includes a stake in the Mexican Ferromex company and strategic partnerships.

FAST Graphs

It also has a five-year dividend CAGR of 10%, which bodes well for income growth.

After the latest surge, I am looking to buy much more UNP stock during a potential correction.

Danaher (DHR) - My Favorite Healthcare Play

Healthcare is one of my favorite segments. Not only does it benefit from anti-cyclical demand but also secular growth, including an aging population, the ever-increasing threat of viruses, and pricing power.

In this sector, my favorite stock is Danaher. This company provides research equipment and consumables for biotech and life science companies.

This company does not suffer from competition between biotech companies - it benefits from it. The higher the need for innovation, the more DHR benefits. Even better, due to the looming patent loss cliff in the biotech industry, there's a lot of need for new innovation.

Danaher Corporation

After spinning off Veralto (VLTO) last year, the company has a $24 billion revenue business with a long-term revenue growth target in the high-single-digit range.

Moreover, this business has an adjusted operating profit margin of roughly 30%, which is up 900 basis points since 2018.

Danaher Corporation

Although DHR yields just 0.4%, its five-year dividend CAGR is 12%, protected by a 12% payout ratio. It also has a fantastic total return, as the company has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 200 points over the past ten years.

In other words, we can blame the low yield on the market, as investors never "allowed" the yield to increase much due to elevated capital gains.

Data by YCharts

The company also benefits from its business model centered around Danaher Business Systems. This system has allowed DHR to turn into one of the most successful compounders on the market, as it buys new businesses, integrates them into its company, improves financial metrics, and uses accelerated free cash flow to buy new businesses.

It's like playing Monopoly. Once you have decent cash flow, it's much easier to beat your opponents. That's also another reason why its yield is so low, as the main focus is on M&A.

Danaher Corporation

While DHR is not cheap with a blended P/E ratio of 32x, it remains one of my all-time favorite stocks, as it adds so much secular (healthcare) growth to my portfolio, which is why I'm using it as the core of my healthcare investments.

FAST Graphs

After buying more DHR earlier this year, I'm not waiting for a potential dip before I allocate more cash to this fast-growing innovator.

Combining All Five

While past results are NO guarantee of future returns, an equal-weighted portfolio of my five stocks has returned 17.7% per year since 1988. This turned $10,000 into $3.6 million. The S&P 500 returned 11.0% per year during this period.

The worst drawdown of this portfolio is similar to the S&P 500, while the volatility is a bit higher.

Portfolio Visualizer

Going forward, I expect these stocks to keep outperforming the market, albeit with a potentially smaller margin.

Takeaway

Reflecting on the legacy of Daniel Kahneman, I've realized how his insights into human decision-making tell us so much about our biases.

Through his research, I've learned to recognize the irrational biases that influence our choices, particularly in investing.

Embracing a long-term, diversified approach has transformed my investment strategy, allowing me to navigate market volatility with confidence without making the rookie mistakes I made when I started.

Based on that context, I presented five stocks that I consider to be my favorite "never sell" long-term dividend growth investments. These companies have fantastic business models, strong secular tailwinds, and risk/reward profiles that should allow investors to outperform the market for many years to come.