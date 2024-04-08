We are at the beginning of a “once-in-a-century” switch in two key areas of human endeavour, which both involve the fossil fuel industry. These are energy/power and transport, both of which are experiencing an amazing switch
Exxon Mobil: Obsolete Business Model Means Challenges Ahead
Summary
- Exxon talks about molecules (fossil fuel, carbon) versus electrons (electrification); Exxon thinks that electrons are not a solution for decarbonization.
- Exxon is using electrification to achieve net zero Scope 1&2 emissions by 2030 in its Permian operations.
- Exxon posits that carbon capture will resolve carbon emissions from oil & gas use; there is no evidence that this is feasible.
- Insistence on a long term future for oil & gas and Governments funding carbon capture leave Exxon’s business model exposed.
- Long term investors need evidence for a business model consistent with a future. Exxon is not providing this.
