What Really Happened In The Market First Week Of April 2024

The Vicious Market Routs?

No doubt, the first two days of April, and the first two days of Q2, in Table 1, the minor negative readings, -0.2% and -0.7%, were the outcome of a vicious revolt of Bears, having been frustrated since Oct. 31, 2023. Because, Bulls have made a solid and consistent upward movement on the "Bear Rally" or the Bull Plateau for Nov and Dec. in 2023, and Jan. Feb., and Mar., 2024.

It's a very small sample, only 5 sessions, which hardly reveal any clue to drag any evidence or performance. The Plateau Theory, nonetheless, can extract some voluminous stories from this five-day data:

First, the Table contains only one week, so %CH.2 (monthly) and %CH.3 (weekly) are identical, so week after week it must become much more resourceful.

Second, the price movements are not regular swings but ratchet shifts downward or upward, hence the volume of price changes were extremely low, around 1% or less, so they were not routs at all.

If you want the source of PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, click this.

Third, 9 two-day ratchet shapes such as "PP" or "mm" in Feb and Mar added one more in Apr, "mm" on Apr 1 and 2, as shown in Table 1.

Fourth, there were so many causes of the rout or revolt, including "deflated rate-cut hopes," but simply these kinds of arguments are rear-mirror views.

Fifth, the ratchet shifted downward twice on Apr 1 (-0.2%) and 2 (-0.7%), upward on Apr 3 (+0.1%), downward again on Apr 4 (-1.2%), and upward again (+1.1), as shown in %CH.1, resulting only -1% for the past week, as shown in %CH.2 and %CH.3.

Table1 Apr (1 - 5), 2024: M & T 3/28/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 03/28/24 5,254.35 * * * * 04/01/24 5,243.77 -0.20% m -0.20% -0.20% 04/02/24 5,205.81 -0.72% m -0.92% -0.92% 04/03/24 5,211.49 0.11% P -0.82% -0.82% 04/04/24 5,147.21 -1.23% m -2.04% -2.04% 04/05/24 5,204.34 1.11% P -0.95% -0.95% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Mar 28. 6. %CH.3: The Percent Change from Mar 28. 7. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2 Mar (1 - 28), 2024: M & T 2/29/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 02/29/24 5,096.57 * [P] * * 03/01/24 5,137.08 0.79% P 0.79% * 03/04/24 5,130.95 -0.12% m 0.67% * 03/05/24 5,078.65 -1.02% m -0.35% * 03/06/24 5,104.76 0.51% P 0.16% * 03/07/24 5,157.36 1.03% P 1.19% * 03/08/24 5,123.69 -0.65% m 0.53% * 03/11/24 5,117.94 -0.11% m 0.42% * 03/12/24 5,175.27 1.12% P 1.54% * 03/13/24 5,165.31 -0.19% m 1.35% * 03/14/24 5,150.46 -0.29% m 1.06% * 03/15/24 5,117.09 -0.65% m 0.40% * 03/18/24 5,149.42 0.63% P 1.04% * 03/19/24 5,178.51 0.56% P 1.61% * 03/20/24 5,224.62 0.89% P 2.51% * 03/21/24 5,241.53 0.32% P 2.84% * 03/22/24 5,234.18 -0.14% m 2.70% * 03/25/24 5,218.10 -0.31% m 2.38% -0.31% 03/26/24 5,203.58 -0.28% m 2.10% -0.58% 03/27/24 5,248.49 0.86% P 2.98% 0.27% 03/28/24 5,254.35 0.11% P 3.10% 0.39% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Feb 29 6. %CH.3: The Percent Change from Mar 22. 7. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 1 and Table 2 are well-designed to see what was going on 1) daily by %CH.1 (in 3rd column), 2) monthly by %CH.2 (in 5th column), and weekly by %CH.3 (in 6th column).

The S&P 500 Index, representing the U.S. (and the global) economy, advanced positively in 12 days, and negatively in 13 days out of 25 days in Apr. (1 - 5) and Mar., according to %CH.1 in Table.1 and in Table.2.

We had 10 patterns in Feb. Mar. and Apr. (1 – 5): 5 "PP" patterns and 5 "mm" patterns, as (1) "PP" on Feb.1 and 2, (2) "mm" on Feb.12 and 13, (3) "PP" on Feb.14 and 15, (4) "mm" Feb.16 and 20, (5) "PP" on Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, (6) "mm" on Mar. 4 and 5, (7) "PP" on Mar. 6 and 7, (8) "mm" on Mar. 8 and 11, (9) "PP" on Mar. 27 and 28, and (10) "mm" on Apr. 1 and 2:

This is awesome and uncanny because we witnessed that 10 systematic ratchet shifts (which are 20 sessions, 44.4% of 45) up and down with a small sample of Feb. Mar. and Apr. (1 – 5) data, which is a very tiny sample, only 45 (= 20 (Feb) + 20 (MAR) + 5 (Apr)).

According to the reading %CH.2 in Table 2, the S&P 500 clinched a fresh all-time record in 3 days in a row: 1) On Mar.19 [T] at $5,178.51, 2) Mar. 20 [W] at $5,224.62, and 3) On Mar. 21 [Th] at $5,241.53, and additional all-time highs on Mar. 27 and 28, closing at $5,248.49 and $5,254.35, respectively. The S&P had 22 all-time records this year.

The Traditional 50:50 or 60:40 Portfolios Are Obsolete?

I have had the well-balanced portfolios such as 50:50 or 60:40 VTI (Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF) and BND (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF), performing very nicely until the late 2010s. But currently I am less enthusiastic about them.

Given age and the tolerance level of risk, we have to endeavor a most desirable investment strategy to fit the current market environment:

1) The market seems to no longer be making regular swings with random walk, as before, it has made the ratchet shifts since Oct., 2023, in my observation.

2) We have had a prolonged inverted Treasury yield curve [TYC] in several years, and

3) we expect some sector rotation between a large-cap space and a small-cap space.

First, in a ratchet shift, all constituents in a VS (vaulted securities) is in about their 52-week highs, so they shift together, not moving separately. The Top 10 in SPY are a VS:

“The 10 largest components of S&P 500, as of May 31, 2023, include: Apple (AAPL) Microsoft (MSFT) Amazon (AMZN) Nvidia (NVDA) Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Alphabet Class C (GOOG) Meta Class A (META) Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRK.B) Tesla (TSLA) UnitedHealth Group (UNH)” “From “The S&P 500 Index: Are We All The Blind?”)

If your portfolios have some of above Top 10, they are not diversified. Although some portfolios have equities and bonds together, they may be coupled, meaning changing in the same direction, not the opposite way each other.

Second, in the inverted TYC, both equities and bond (In the long end) may move together, depending on the rate changes in the yields of shorter-end bonds.

Third, do not give the same weight on the large-cap sector and small-cap sector, because the latter is just a token of the former.

As a consequence, I recommend SPY as a single investment vehicle, by the 5YIP (5 Year Investment Plan).

Trading Performance from Mar. 1 to Apr. 5 [F]

Table 3. Trading Gains, Mar, Apr (1 - 5), 2024 S&P 500 Index Trading Gains DATE S&P 500 %CH CS TD TOTAL 02/29/24 5,096.57 -1.61% * * 03/01/24 5,137.08 0.79% $33.08 $26.10 $59.18 03/04/24 5,130.95 -0.12% $59.43 $54.68 $114.11 03/05/24 5,078.65 -1.02% $38.47 $22.28 $60.75 03/06/24 5,104.76 0.51% $6.58 $22.24 $28.82 03/07/24 5,157.36 1.03% $19.92 $62.13 $82.05 03/08/24 5,123.69 -0.65% $0.00 $61.05 $61.05 03/11/24 5,117.94 -0.11% $51.67 $37.33 $89.00 03/12/24 5,175.27 1.12% $3.88 $56.51 $60.39 03/13/24 5,165.31 -0.19% $98.05 $72.32 $170.37 03/14/24 5,150.46 -0.29% $21.69 $0.00 $21.69 03/15/24 5,117.09 -0.65% $0.00 $18.56 $18.56 03/18/24 5,149.42 0.63% $15.02 $95.28 $110.30 03/19/24 5,178.51 0.56% $6.99 $9.54 $16.53 03/20/24 5,224.62 0.89% $0.00 $241.96 $241.96 03/21/24 5,241.53 0.32% $19.12 $231.32 $250.44 03/22/24 5,234.18 -0.14% $8.15 $11.80 $19.95 03/25/24 5,218.10 -0.31% $60.47 $64.10 $124.57 03/26/24 5,203.58 -0.28% $4.05 $141.74 $145.79 03/27/24 5,248.49 0.86% $29.83 $78.98 $108.81 03/28/24 5,254.35 0.11% $52.52 $46.90 $99.42 04/01/24 5,243.77 -0.20% $32.82 $56.22 $89.04 04/02/24 5,205.81 -0.72% $0.00 $9.03 $9.03 04/03/24 5,211.49 0.11% $23.33 $62.77 $86.10 04/04/24 5,147.21 -1.23% $73.99 $75.81 $149.80 04/05/24 5,204.34 1.11% $19.68 $57.68 $77.36 Average $27.15 $64.65 $91.80 NOTE 1. CS; Charles Schwab, TD: TD Ameritrade 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3 summarized the capital gains (realized) for 25 days (Mar. 1 through Apr 5).

Eight prints (32% of 25 days) were more than $100: 1) $250 on Mar. 21 [Th], 2) $242 on Mar. 20 [W], 3) $170 on Mar.13 [W], 4) $149.80 on Apr 4 [Th], 5) $145.79 on Mar. 26 [T], 6) $124.51 on Mar. 25 [M], 7) $114 on Mar. 4 [M], and 8) $108.81 on Mar. 27 [W].

The Trade Diary of 5 days (from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5)

1) Monday (Apr 1) $89.04 was gained: $32.82 in CS, and $56.22 in TD, and no repeat trade was made.

2) Tuesday (Apr 2) $9.03 in TD was the only gain. The market was in rout, making a sharp consolidation: The downward shift of the ratchet was due mainly to profit taking from the runup in Q1,

3) Wednesday (Apr 3) $96.10 was gained, but MSTR, MU (CS), CCJ (TD) were failed a repeat trading either in the same a/c or cross a/c due to weak follow-ups,

4) Thursday (Apr 4) $149.80 was gained, by a whopping cross a/c repeat trading of MSTR: $73.99 in CS and $40.83 in TD, although the market fell down sharply in the last few hours, and

5) Friday (Apr 5) $77.36 was gained, splitting $57.68 in TD and $19.68 in CS.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 4. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Mar-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 03/01/24 P m P P m P P P m P P 8 73% 03/04/24 P P m m P m P P P P m 7 64% 03/05/24 m m m P P P m P m m m 3 27% 03/06/24 P P P m P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/07/24 m P P P m P P P P P P 9 82% 03/08/24 P P m m P P m m m m m 4 36% 03/11/24 m P m m P P m P m P m 5 45% 03/12/24 m m P P P m P P P m P 7 64% 03/13/24 m P P m P P P P m P m 7 64% 03/14/24 m m m m m P m P P m m 3 27% 03/15/24 m P m m m P m m m P m 3 27% 03/18/24 m m P P P m m m P m m 4 36% 03/19/24 m P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/20/24 P P P P P m P P P P m 9 82% 03/21/24 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/22/24 m P P m m m m m P m m 3 27% 03/25/24 m P m m m P m m m P m 3 27% 03/26/24 m m m P P m m P m m P 3 27% 03/27/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 03/28/24 P P m m P P m P m m P 6 55% AVERAGE 57% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Table 5. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Mar-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 04/01/24 m m P m m P m m P P m 4 36% 04/02/24 m P m m m P m m m m m 2 18% 04/03/24 P m P P m P P m P P m 7 64% 04/04/24 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 04/05/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% AVERAGE 45% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 57% in March, and 45% in April with a small sample, which are optimal.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 6 Trifecta Data: Mar (1 - 28) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 02/29/24 507.78 389.74 439.00 * * * * 03/01/24 512.84 391.27 445.61 P P P Tp 03/04/24 512.25 390.25 444.02 m m m Tm 03/05/24 507.18 386.19 436.01 m m m Tm 03/06/24 509.81 387.16 438.79 P P P Tp 03/07/24 514.79 388.88 445.45 P P P Tp 03/08/24 511.77 387.96 439.02 m m m Tm 03/11/24 511.31 388.45 437.38 m P m S 03/12/24 516.81 390.77 443.96 P P P TP 03/13/24 516.00 391.23 440.25 m P m S 03/14/24 514.98 390.10 439.14 m m m Tm 03/15/24 509.67 387.00 433.92 m m m Tm 03/18/24 512.86 387.73 437.48 P P P TP 03/19/24 515.77 390.97 438.57 P P P TP 03/20/24 520.48 394.99 443.77 P P P TP 03/21/24 522.19 397.72 445.87 P P P TP 03/22/24 521.28 394.50 446.38 m m P S 03/25/24 519.85 392.95 444.76 m m m Tm 03/26/24 518.67 392.88 443.32 m m m Tm 03/27/24 523.16 397.56 444.83 P P P TP 03/28/24 523.21 397.78 444.01 P P m D NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Table 7 Trifecta Data: Apr (1 - 5) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 03/28/24 523.21 397.78 444.01 * * * * 04/01/24 522.19 395.29 444.95 m m P S 04/02/24 518.87 391.61 441.11 m m m Tm 04/03/24 519.46 391.30 442.10 P m P D 04/04/24 513.12 326.08 435.34 m m m Tm 04/05/24 518.30 388.89 446.47 P P P Tp NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Table 8. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Mar (1 - 28), Apr (1 - 5), 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Mar 0 1 0 2 1 9 Apr 0 0 0 0 1 1 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Mar 0 3 1 7 Apr 0 0 2 2 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI was 53% (= 100 * 10 / (10 + 9)), registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 10 (= 9 (Mar) + 1 (Apr)) vs. 9 (= 7 (Mar) + 2 (Apr)).

The pulse in the TDI, 53%, was upbeat optimal.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 9: M & T Mar, Apr (1 - 5), 2024 Mar Bull 10 points Apr Bull 2 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Mar 0 0 1 0 2 2 10 Apr 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Mar Bear 10 points Apr Bear 3 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Mar 0 0 0 2 2 0 10 Apr 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

The third checker, the uptrend was 58% in March, and 48% in April small sample, (= 100 * 12 / (12 + 13)), printing that Bulls vs. Bears was 12 (= 10 (Mar) + 2 (Apr) vs. 13 (= 10 (Mar) + 3 (Apr)).

The pulse in the uptrend, 48%, was also optimal.

Other indicators, the Super Bull Market [SBM], starting in Mar 2009 and the Great Expansion [GE], started in Jun 2009 are still with us, as of Apr 5 [F].

Therefore, the third checker, uptrend, and other macro indicators, read the optimal pulse.

The Market Perspective for 2024 and Beyond

On the first two day's selloff sounded like the big routs, but they were small-scale downward shifts of the ratchet of the vaulted securities. Bulls counteracted, by making two upward shifts, but were short of just -1% at closing Friday, as shown in Table 1.

Friday (Apr 5) the New York Fed Staff Nowcast released 2.2% in Q1, 2024. The U.S. economy and the Labor market was strong in the March Jobs Report of U.S. Labor Statistics. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is also positive for economic growth (coincident indicator) in 2024.

Concluding Remarks

The pulse of the bull plateau was checked thoroughly by the SDI (the primary checker), the TDI (the secondary checker), and the uptrend and other indicators, concluding the pulse is optimal. As a consequence, the plateau is healthy enough to run 3 years more until 2007. Therefore, a "Bear Market" will replace the SBM in 2027, and about six months later, a "Recession" will replace the GE in my view.

As a consequence, in my prediction, we will finally get the right business cycle chronology back, by getting a "bear market" as a leading indicator comes first, and then a "recession" as a coincident indicator follows.

The equity and bond markets have changed more efficiently in recent years, and the ratchet operations on the bull plateau also have renovated somewhat, resulting that investors encounter some challenges due mainly to a minority conception about the plateau theory in the market.

Therefore, investors must strive to collect more data, and analyze the new market situations on the bull plateau broadly and deeply.