Martin Poole/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

People have to eat, drink, brush their teeth, shower, shave, etc. All the basic daily personal care that we humans (and increasingly pets) do is rarely impacted by a recession or a booming job market. Consumer staples are resilient in the face of economic uncertainty and have seen demand grow steadily with the population as well as income which makes the sector attractive to investors searching for less excitement without giving up on potential returns or so is the rationale.

I analyzed the largest ETF in the sector the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP), to gauge the validity of investors' perception as well as its current potential in a tech-driven world. The result was less than positive, finding an expensive, low-growth portfolio that may not make sense in a relatively positive market and macro environment.

Performance

When I compared the XLP vs the S&P 500 (SPX) as represented by the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) since 2000 there is a better total return (with dividends) and far less volatility, a clear-cut advantage to investors. However, when we zoom into the last 10yrs the consumer staples sector has substantially underperformed the SPY. What worked in the past may not work in the future, especially in a world with slowing population growth.

I then compared XLP to its three main peers and found that the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index (VDC) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index (FSTA) have identical performance while the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (IYK) has had a clear outperformance since 2020. Which warrants further research.

XLP vs SPY & Peers (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Portfolio Overview

The XLP has a high level of concentration with the top 4 stocks representing 45% of AUM and the top 10, 69% of AUM. Normally I would view this lack of diversification with caution, however given the business sector, brand, and pricing power one can forgive the concentration. While the holdings generate most of their revenue and earnings from the US consumer and have US macro risk over 33% comes from foreign operations. Large-weighted Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola Company (KO) have more than 50% outside the US while Philip Morris is fully international for example. This means the portfolio has a higher risk profile especially due to volatile foreign exchange rates and changing tax structures as well as the potential volatility derived from economic fluctuations in different countries.

In the chart, the bar shows how much a company generates from outside the US as a percentage of total revenue while the line illustrates the weighted impact on the portfolio.

XLP % of foreign revenue (Created by author with data from company filings)

Consensus Price Target Upside

Using consensus estimates for 90% of the AUM I calculated a potential total return of 11.2% based on analyst price targets and forecasted dividends. This is almost twice the SPX upside, as can be seen in my recent analysis of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) but is based on a significant valuation premium that may not be justified, which I go into greater analysis in the valuation segment.

XLP Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue Growth and Net Margins

As can be expected of a consumer staples sector, revenue growth is low or mature and in line with nominal GDP growth (including inflation) at 4%. Only Monster Beverage (MNST) has over 10% top-line growth while Estée Lauder´s (EL) growth is due to recuperation after a rough 2023 where sales fell 7%. 2023 was a rare year where sales growth at many companies was negative and this is more a reflection of the pandemic impact on consumer spending as well as inflation hitting disposable income. The macro turbulence in the last two years tested the resiliency of the consumer staple sector and highlighted brand power and management execution as some companies sailed past smoothly and others faltered.

Net Margins (Revenue less operating costs, debt costs, and taxes) are estimated to rise from 12.1% in 2023 to 13% by 2025, which I view as very positive and likely driven by lower raw materials costs as well as financial expenses assuming lower interest rates. Note that for most companies the market assumes flat margins with P&G and PepsiCo (PEP) seeing some gains, but the largest contributor is Estee Lauder.

XLP Consensus Revenue & Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth of 7%

The consensus data has 7% EPS growth for the ETF in the YE24-25 period. I adjusted some company averages to better reflect normalized trends, as is the case at EL. This growth rate is lower than the S&P 500 estimate of 13% in the same time frame and again reflects the slow growth and mature nature of the sector. In addition, the estimated EPS growth is above the sum of revenue growth and margin expansion and most likely reflects share buybacks. Needless to say, this is not a growth sector.

XLP Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation at 2.9x PEG

This is not a cheap or value sector with a PE of 21.6x YE24 estimates, which is above the S&P 500 PE of 20x. However, the most negative valuation metric occurs when I compare the PEG ratio. The XLP is far more expensive at 2.9x PEG vs 1.5x of the S&P 500. The PEG metric (PE to EPS Growth) measures earnings growth relative to PE where a 1x ratio is considered fair and above this becomes more expensive. Thus the XLP PE is very expensive when compared to a 7% ESP growth rate.

The rationale for the higher multiple is the resistance to macro volatility as well as higher free cash flow generation from mature businesses. However, I do not believe this valuation premium is warranted and may shrink over time, especially if the Fed begins an easing cycle. The consumer staple sector is a hedge against market volatility and economic uncertainty in my view and the current macro and rate scenarios are far too positive to be defensive and the risk of underperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

XLP Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the XLP a sell. I see two reasons not to own this ETF, the first is that it's expensive with low growth and few positive catalysts. The second is that the market and economy are not dangerous i.e., there are few reasons to be defensive or hedge against market volatility and macro uncertainty or recessions. In my view, there is a high probability the XLP underperforms the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ.