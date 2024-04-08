Jostaphot/E+ via Getty Images

I rate Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCQX:TTNDY) [669:HK] as a Buy. My earlier update published on January 19, 2024 touched on the company's prospects for the current year and its latest share buybacks.

This write-up details the read-throughs from Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (SWK) management commentary and The Home Depot, Inc.'s (HD) M&A deal. HD and SWK are Techtronic Industries' key client and competitor, respectively. HD's proposed acquisition could translate into higher sales for TTNDY's leading power tool brand, Milwaukee. On the other hand, SWK's comments send the message that demand for professional power tools remains stable. Taking into consideration these favorable takeaways, I keep my Buy rating for TTNDY unchanged.

The company's shares can be bought and sold in the Hong Kong equity market and the OTC market. The three-month average daily trading value for Techtronic Industries' Hong Kong-listed and Over-The-Counter shares were $65 million and $4 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. Readers can engage the services of US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers to trade in Techtronic Industries' shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Major Customer Makes A Significant Acquisition

Seeking Alpha News reported on March 28, 2024 that HD "agreed to acquire residential specialty trade distribution company, SRS Distribution." In its late-March press release, Home Depot stressed that this recent acquisition will increase its TAM (Total Addressable Market) by around +5%. The deal consideration is significant at $18 billion and the transaction is expected to be concluded before end-January 2025 (end-fiscal 2024 for HD).

An Overview Of SRS Distribution

SRS Distribution's Synergies With Home Depot

Home Depot is TTNDY's biggest client accounting for roughly 44% of its FY 2023 top line as indicated in Techtronic Industries' annual report. Techtronic Industries expressed its view at its FY 2023 earnings briefing that HD will outdo its "competitors in their space in the U.S., in Canada and Mexico." Home Depot's proposed acquisition of SRS Distribution puts it in a good position to gain market share considering the deal's synergies outlined in the chart above, which will benefit Techtronic Industries.

At its investor call on March 28, 2024, Home Depot highlighted the cross-selling potential associated with this M&A transaction by providing an example that SRS' clients are purchasing "cordless nailers in brands that we have, like the Milwaukee." HD also mentioned at JPMorgan's (JPM) 10th Annual Retail Round Up Conference in early April that "nail guns are now transitioning quickly to cordless and battery powered" and there is huge potential to place "Milwaukee" branded products in "those SRS roofers' hands."

In Techtronic Industries' annual report, the company's Milwaukee brand is described by TTNDY as "the number one worldwide cordless Professional Power Tool brand." Therefore, it is clear that TTNDY will be a beneficiary of Home Depot's growth acceleration driven by the latest SRS Distribution acquisition deal.

Key Peer's Comments Have Positive Read-Throughs

Stanley Black & Decker participated in Raymond James' (RJF) 45th Annual Institutional Investor Conference last month. SWK's management comments at this latest investor event offer relevant read-throughs for Techtronic Industries' business outlook.

TTNDY discloses its financial performance twice every year, so the company's next results announcement will likely be released in August 2024. As such, it is necessary to review the comments made by Techtronic Industries' peers like SWK to assess how the company could have performed in the early part of this year.

SWK noted at the RJF investor conference on March 5 that Home Depot boasts a "higher pro (professional) buyer versus consumer" mix as compared to Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). At this early March investor event, Stanley Black & Decker also shared its observations that "pro (professional) spend continues to be healthy and strong" while "the consumer (segment) has definitely slowed their spending."

Stanley Black & Decker's recent comments suggest that HD is likely to outperform LOW in the near term due to the resilience of the professional client segment. This has positive read-throughs for TTNDY which owns the leading global professional power tool brand (Milwaukee) and has Home Depot as its largest customer. As such, it is reasonable to think that Techtronic Industries should have delivered reasonably good results in early-2024, thanks to its exposure to Home Depot and the professional power tool segment.

Key Risk Factors To Consider

In my opinion, there are two risk factors relating to Techtronic Industries that warrant attention.

The first key risk factor is customer concentration. As mentioned earlier in this article, TTNDY derived 44% of its sales from Home Depot last year. If Home Depot underperforms its peers or loses market share to its competitors, Techtronic Industries' future financial performance is likely to be negatively affected.

The second key risk factor is macroeconomic pressures. Assuming that global economic growth slows to a larger extent than expected going forward, even the resilient professional power tool segment could also be impacted in an adverse manner.

Concluding Thoughts

I stick to a Buy rating for Techtronic Industries. My takeaways from its customer's acquisition and its peer's commentary are positive. Techtronic Industries' current consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple is 21.6 times, which is roughly on par with its historical three-year and five-year mean P/E ratios of 21.3 times and 22.5 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. My view is that the stock can possibly trade at the higher end of its historical P/E valuation range (i.e. high-twenties), when the market recognize TTNDY's positive outlook driven by its key customer's growth.

