KBWY strategy

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) started investing operations on 12/02/2010 and tracks the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index. It has 31 holdings (including cash), a SEC 30-Day Yield of 7.98%, and a total expense ratio of 0.35%. Distributions are paid monthly.

As described in the prospectus by Invesco, the underlying index is...

... a modified-dividend yield-weighted index of domestic equity real estate investment trusts ("REITs") of small- and mid-capitalization (…) that have competitive dividend yields and are publicly-traded in the U.S.

Eligible securities must be listed on a U.S. exchange and:

be classified as a small- and mid-cap Equity REIT;

have a minimum average daily trading volume of 100,000 shares;

have a minimum float of 20%;

pay a regular dividend;

have a minimum closing price of $5;

have listed options.

The index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. Constituents are capped at 8%. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 73%. This article will use as a benchmark, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ).

KBWY portfolio

The fund invests exclusively in U.S.-based companies, mostly in small and micro caps (about 93% of asset value). Compared to the benchmark, KBWY overweights diversified REITs, healthcare REITs, office REITs, Hotel & Resort REITs, and underweights other categories.

Industry breakdown (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

The next table lists the top ten holdings with their weights, market capitalizations, and dividend yields. The portfolio is quite concentrated: their aggregate weight is about 44.6%. The top name weighs about 8%. Risks related to other individual companies are moderate, with a maximum exposure below 5%.

Ticker Name Weight% Mkt Cap ($M) IAD Yield% GNL Global Net Lease, Inc. 8.06 1687.77 15.05 SVC Service Properties Trust 4.88 1094.08 12.12 GOOD Gladstone Commercial Corp. 4.4 529.75 9.13 UNIT Uniti Group Inc. 4.2 1329.46 10.68 OUT OUTFRONT Media Inc. 4.03 2682.10 7.38 HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. 3.87 5283.98 8.94 SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. 3.85 3348.73 8.29 GMRE Global Medical REIT Inc. 3.8 555.99 9.91 OHI Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. 3.78 7836.76 8.39 DEA Easterly Government Properties, Inc. 3.69 1144.03 9.36 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 1/1/2011, KBWY has lagged the sector benchmark by 3.56% in annualized return. Moreover, it shows a higher risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility KBWY 60.14% 3.61% -57.69% 0.24 23.07% VNQ 150.60% 7.17% -42.40% 0.42 17.47% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The share price history, plotted below, shows that KBWY has lost more than half of its value since inception. Moreover, the cumulative inflation has been about 41% at the same time (based on CPI), resulting for shareholders in a huge loss in inflation-adjusted value.

KBWY vs VNQ since inception, price return (Seeking Alpha)

The monthly distribution has been quite irregular, as plotted on the next chart. It has been trending up from 2011 to 2016, then down until 2021. Nevertheless, it has increased over the last 3 years. The current rate is close to its value 10 years ago, while the cumulative inflation has been about 34% in this time frame.

KBWY distribution history (Chart: author; data: Invesco)

My ETF reviews usually report aggregate value and quality metrics. It is possible to calculate them for KBWY, but it makes little sense. The usual ratios are unreliable in real estate. However, the largest holding (GNL) has a "Strong Sell" quant rating at Seeking Alpha and an "F" dividend safety grade (the worst value on the scale). It gives a clue on the kind of risky REITs favored by the strategy.

Takeaway

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF holds a portfolio of 30 equity REITs focused on higher yields. The 8% yield looks very attractive for income-oriented investors, but KBWY has several shortcomings: high volatility, capital decay, distribution decay after 2016, and a bad rating of the largest holding. I consider KBWY to be very risky as a long-term investment, although it may be suitable for short-term trading.