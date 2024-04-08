Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meridian: High Dividend Yield With A Positive Earnings Outlook (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 08, 2024 2:46 AM ETMeridian Corporation (MRBK) Stock
Sheen Bay Research
Summary

  • The interest-rate down cycle will lift the mortgage banking income, net interest margin, and loan portfolio size.
  • I’m estimating earnings to grow by 14% year-over-year in 2024.
  • MRBK is currently offering an attractive dividend yield of 5.4%.
  • The December 2024 target price suggests a very high price upside. Hence, I’m upgrading MRBK to a Buy rating.
Due to its reliance on mortgage banking income, Meridian Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MRBK) earnings are closely related to the interest-rate cycle. Now that we’re on the verge of a down-rate cycle, chances are very high that the company’s earnings will improve. I’m expecting the

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

