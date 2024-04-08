spooh

It pays to own companies that make dollars and sense, and those are typically ones which provide an essential economic need that isn't likely to be disrupted anytime soon.

What's even better is if these companies can be acquired at a reasonably attractive valuation, as I found the case to be with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) at the start of the year, making it my top income pick for 2024.

Since my last piece at the start of January, KMI has dipped to as low as $16.57 before rebounding to $18.46 at present, resulting in a +3.5% price change and 5.3% total return since the start of the year, which isn't bad for 3 months of passive stock ownership.

In this article, I revisit KMI including its recent business performance and discuss why it remains an attractive income pick at present, so let's get started!

Why KMI?

Kinder Morgan is a U.S. energy midstream giant with the largest natural gas transmission network in the country. This includes 70,000 miles of gas pipelines that move around 40% of U.S. natural gas production. Moreover, it has interests in 702 bcf of working storage capacity that's equal to around 15% of total U.S. Capacity. KMI derives 64% of cash flows from natural gas.

Beyond natural gas, KMI also has 9,500 miles of refined products and crude pipelines, 139 independent terminals for liquids storage, and 1,500 miles of CO2 pipelines. As shown below, KMI's storage and pipeline network is connected to major energy-producing shale basins and major markets for consumption and export including hubs along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Investor Presentation

KMI has demonstrated a solid track record of value creation. This includes nearly doubling its adjusted EPS over the past 8 years from $0.66 in 2016 to $1.22 (estimated) for 2024. It's also de-risked its balance sheet with net debt to EBITDA expected to land at 3.9x, which would be one of the lowest levels since 2016. At the same time, KMI has returned $20 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, including $2.6 billion estimated for 2024, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

KMI saw muted Q4 2024 results, of which were released on January 17th, with distributable cash flow being down by 4% YoY. This was due in part to higher interest expense rather than material weakness in the business. Higher interest was due to debt being temporarily elevated for the $1.8 billion acquisition of STX Midstream from NextEra Energy (NEE) closing just before year-end 2024. KMI expects for the leverage ratio to decline from 4.2x to 3.9x this year after a full-year's EBITDA contribution from STX Midstream's assets.

Also encouraging, natural gas transport volumes were up 5% YoY during the fourth quarter due to higher volumes delivered for power generation, LNG facilities, and industrial customers. Natural gas gathering volumes were also up 27%YoY primarily from KMI's Haynesville and Eagle Ford gathering systems. Plus, the refined business is seeing external growth as two completed projects during Q4 added 17,500 Bbl/day of renewable diesel throughput capacity in Northern California and 178,000 barrels of RD storage capacity in Southern California.

Looking ahead, KMI is well-positioned for growth opportunities to deliver increased LNG exports to Mexico and to meet higher industrial demand. Management expects to see 20% growth in the natural gas market between now and 2030, with expansion projects to support that growth as noted below during the last conference call:

We're looking at multiple expansion projects, some of them significant in size, to supply LNG exports from the Texas Coast, the Louisiana Coast, and the West Coast, to supply Mexico through exports from both Texas and Arizona, to bring incremental supply to the Southeast markets for Permian egress, as well as expansion of the storage, and for incremental power and industrial demand.

This supports KMI's guidance that it will see 15% and 8% EPS and DCF per share growth in 2024. Potential catalysts to that guidance include higher crude oil prices, as these assumptions include WTI $82 per barrel oil, and at today's prices, WTI crude stands at $86.71 per barrel. As shown below, WTI Crude has seen a decent run-up in price since the start of the year driven by global unrest in the Middle East.

CNBC

Moreover, KMI could see interest expense ease as management expects that it could achieve a credit rating upgrade to BBB+ should it be able to reach the aforementioned 3.9x leverage target. Another potential catalyst include share repurchases should KMI's share price take a dip. In 2023, KMI repurchased 31.5 million shares for just over half a billion dollars, and this includes 8.1 million shares repurchased in Q4 alone at an average price of $16.37.

Importantly for income investors, KMI currently yields an attractive 6.1% and the dividend is well covered by a 54% DCF-to-Dividend payout ratio. It also has 6 years of consecutive dividend growth (after the post-cut no-growth years of 2016-2017) and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 7.2%. With the aforementioned opportunities and DCF estimated to grow by 8% this year, KMI is well-positioned for another dividend raise this year.

Risks to KMI include potential for safety breaches which could result in pipeline malfunction or injuries. Other risks include KMI's renewable natural gas projects which show promise but also come with execution risks should future demand not play out as expected. Plus, new sources of natural gas in other parts of the globe could result in reduced demand for U.S. LNG exports coming from KMI.

Turning to valuation, I continue to find KMI to be appealing at the current price of $18.46 and price-to-cash flow of 6.3x. As shown below, this sits on the low end of KMI's 3-year range.

KMI Price-to-Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha)

Plus, KMI trades more or less in line with its peers, using EV/EBITDA for normalized comparative purposes (since enterprise value includes both equity and debt). As shown below, KMI's 11.6x EV/EBITDA is pricier than Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 10.7x in this respect, but is about on par with that of MPLX LP's (MPLX) and Williams Companies' (WMB) 11.5x and 11.9x, respectively.

KMI vs. Peers EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

With a 6% dividend yield and a realistic expectation of 5-7% annual DCF per share growth in the near to medium term, KMI could produce market-beating returns from here. As such, I would target a P/CF ratio of at least 7.5x for KMI.

Investor Takeaway

Kinder Morgan has continued to show decent growth in its natural gas transport and gathering volumes, with potential for further expansion in LNG exports and industrial demand. It's also guiding for growth in EPS and DCF per share in 2024 and could see benefits to interest expense from a potential credit rating upgrade due to getting its leverage ratio under 4.0x. With a reasonably attractive valuation and decent dividend yield, KMI could just be the sleep-well-at-night type of holding that helps investors to generate income and potential market-beating returns for whatever the future may bring. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on KMI.