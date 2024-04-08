Kutay Tanir

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is LatAm's leading e-commerce and fintech platform, with Brazil as its primary growth and profitability driver. The company has continued its bustling post-pandemic growth momentum, capitalizing on a largely untapped TAM, particularly in fintech. MercadoLibre has also successfully fended off incursions from Amazon (AMZN) over the years as it continued to gain market share. It has also defended its turf against Sea Limited's (SE) penetration. Notably, MercadoLibre's most significant e-commerce competitive advantages are predicated on the immense scale of its logistics and fulfillment network and its growing first-party or 1P ecosystem.

Notwithstanding my bullish take on MercadoLibre, I downgraded MELI to a Hold/Neutral rating in my last update in December 2023. I assessed that MELI was due for a welcomed consolidation following its recovery from its July 2023 lows. Accordingly, my caution panned out, as MELI has significantly underperformed against the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous MELI article. As a result, buying sentiments on MELI have been tempered markedly, as it posted a 1Y total return of just over 20%.

Observant investors should recall MELI's post-earnings selloff that investors endured following MercadoLibre's fourth-quarter earnings release in late February 2024. Accordingly, MELI management highlighted that its margins were affected for Q4, as the company ramped up its efforts to drive 1P sales while also investing in improving its logistics network. As a result, MercadoLibre reported significant growth in its 1P business in Brazil, with an 81% YoY increase. MercadoLibre sees the growth of its 1P business as highly strategic, aiming to "provide consumers with the best buying experience by ensuring easy access to a diverse range of products." However, investors must also deal with the near-term impact on its profitability, which could affect buying sentiments moving ahead.

In addition, MercadoLibre has attained a substantial penetration rate in its fulfillment network, reaching nearly 50%. It demonstrates sellers' confidence in MELI's effective logistics infrastructure, enhancing its network effects moat against smaller peers. Therefore, it should strengthen MercadoLibre's ability to widen its gap in the fast-growing LatAm region, providing significant leverage for MELI.

In addition, MercadoLibre's fintech business has continued to underpin the company's ability to develop a well-established growth vector as it scales. E-commerce will continue to be a crucial profitability underpinning (with higher take rates) as it builds its fintech business. However, MELI needs to provide more confidence for buyers to add to its growth thesis and expensive valuation. As a result, I believe it should reassure investors that MELI achieved more than 50M active users in Q4, highlighting its e-commerce and fintech ecosystem advantages.

In addition, MELI's TPV also surged more than 150% (FX-neutral), benefiting from on-platform and off-platform activities. While fintech's take rate fell to 3.18%, attributed to "some pressure on monetization," I didn't assess significant risks to its long-term thesis. Moreover, MercadoLibre has a holistic ecosystem, undergirded by its robust e-commerce platform, which provides the necessary pillar of support for its fintech business to thrive. Hence, I gleaned that MELI's bullish thesis remains intact, notwithstanding less tepid buying sentiments over the past few months.

MELI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

With MELI still priced for growth ("D-" valuation grade), MercadoLibre management must convince investors about its ability to sustain its breakneck growth cadence.

MELI's factor grades remain constructive, suggesting the market should continue to underpin its relatively strong buying confidence ("B" momentum grade). Therefore, while arguments could be made about being cautious toward adding more exposure to MELI, I didn't assess red flags behooving investors to cut exposure significantly.

Unless investors want to reallocate their positions, I believe MELI deserves a core position in growth investors' portfolios.

I also assessed robust support for MELI at the $1480 zone since January 2024 in its current consolidation phase. As long as the current level continues to hold decisively, we should anticipate a continuation of MELI's uptrend bias.

With that in mind, I assessed it's timely for me to turn bullish on MELI, encouraging investors to buy ahead of other investors waiting for a breakout.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.