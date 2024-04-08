Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Joby Aviation: First Mover Advantage Could Lead To Lofty Returns

Apr. 08, 2024 3:37 AM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) StockACHR
Summary

  • Joby has the potential to become the “Uber” of the eVTOL industry, thanks to its first mover advantage in the industry.
  • Joby’s vertically integrated business model could allow it to benefit from the growth of the eVTOL industry by selling systems and components to future industry players.
  • Joby’s Part 145 Certificate will be cost-efficient when its aircraft require maintenance in the future.
  • My price target for Joby is $12.39 per share by 2029, representing 152% upside.

EVTOL Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing Aircraft Parked On Rooftop

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

While investing in pre-revenue companies carries substantial risk, the potential upside is substantial too. One of the pre-revenue companies that I expect to produce significant returns in the coming years is Joby Aviation, Inc. (

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
198 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

