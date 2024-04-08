peepo/E+ via Getty Images

While investing in pre-revenue companies carries substantial risk, the potential upside is substantial too. One of the pre-revenue companies that I expect to produce significant returns in the coming years is Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) which has the potential to dominate the eVTOL industry thanks to its first mover advantage in that space. As is, the company could be the first to introduce such service since it recently became the first company to complete the third of 5 stages of FAA certification, making it on track to start commercial flights in 2025. Given the company’s competitive advantage, I’m rating Joby as a buy with a price target of $12.39 per share by 2029.

Company Overview

Joby is a vertically integrated eVTOL air taxi manufacturer and operator. The company plans to operate its air taxis in cities around the world and is currently in the process of certifying its aircraft in the US with the FAA in addition to the UK, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE. The latter provides a path to commercial operations prior to receiving certification in the US. The company began initial service operations with the DoD in September 2023 through a $131 million contract with the Air Force and is targeting commercial passenger operations in 2025. As such, the company could start generating meaningful revenues next year.

Ahead of Competition

At the core of my bullish thesis on Joby is its potential first mover advantage as it could become the first eVTOL air taxi service provider in the world. This is mainly due to its clearer path toward FAA certification since it recently completed the third of 5 stages of the FAA certification process.

Joby's Q4 2023 Shareholder Letter

In comparison, its closest rival Archer (ACHR) is still in the second stage, per its latest shareholder letter. This disparity becomes clearer with Archer planning to start piloted flight testing and for credit flight testing this year, whereas Joby started piloted flight testing last October and completed 30 for credit tests in Q4 2023. Based on this, I believe Joby has a very high probability to start commercial operations before Archer.

Archer's Q4 2023 Shareholder Letter

By doing so, Joby has the potential to become the “Uber” of eVTOL air taxis, meaning that it could dominate the industry in a similar fashion to Uber (UBER). As of February 2024, Uber has a market share of 76% in the rideshare industry compared to 24% for its biggest rival Lyft (LYFT), which has a market share of 24%. Joby could do the same, in my opinion, if its eVTOL is certified for commercial use before Archer. Given that the eVTOL market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, I believe Joby’s first mover advantage in this sector could offer substantial upside in the long term.

Competitive Advantages

With that in mind, an overlooked edge Joby has over its competitors in the eVTOL space is its access to Uber travel trip data which could help it plan routes more efficiently by eliminating unprofitable routes. The company has access to such data thanks to its 2020 acquisition of Uber Elevate which has expanded the company’s partnership with the ridesharing giant due to the latter investing $75 million in the company in addition to a $50 million investment made in January 2020.

I also believe Joby has other edges that will allow it to benefit from the growth of the eVTOL industry. These edges are its vertically integrated business model and its Part 145 Repair Station Certificate from the FAA.

Since Joby is vertically integrated, it has been manufacturing all the components of its eVTOL. This could allow it to sell systems and components or even manufacture eVTOLs for other companies looking to enter this space, as is the case with Archer which is outsourcing 80% of its aircraft’s subsystems and components to companies like Honeywell (HON), Nordam, and Safran, according to its latest shareholder letter.

Moreover, the Part 145 Certificate allows Joby to initially perform select airframe, radio, and instrument repairs on traditional aircraft, with plans to expand these services to perform maintenance, repair, and overhaul services on its eVTOL aircraft once certified for commercial operation. In my opinion, this certificate will have an immense impact in the future as eVTOL adoption increases since the company would be able to maintain its eVTOLs instead of depending on third parties which is cost-efficient.

Revenue Projections & Price Target

In its SPAC deck, Joby shared that it expects to generate $2.2 million annually per aircraft, which would allow it to generate more than $2 billion in revenue in 2026. While I don’t expect the company to achieve this lofty target, I still believe there is upside in the next 5 years.

Joby's SPAC Deck Joby's SPAC Deck

Joby’s management shared in the Q4 2023 earnings call that the company is on track to start commercial passenger services in 2025, with the initial flights taking place in Dubai. As such, the company is working to ramp up aircraft manufacturing with an expected run rate of 1 aircraft per month by the end of the year. The capacity is then expected to double in 2025 to 25 aircraft per year and will continue growing gradually until eventually reaching 500 aircraft per year.

Accordingly, I expect Joby to manufacture 1 aircraft this year and 19 aircraft next year based on an annual run rate of 12 aircraft for the first half of 2025 and a run rate of 25 aircraft in the second half of 2025. For the coming years, I expect the company’s production to double annually until it reaches 400 in 2029, in line with management’s ramp-up plan. Based on this, I expect the company to have 770 total aircraft in 2029.

Year Production Total Aircraft 2024 1 1 2025 19 20 2026 50 70 2027 100 170 2028 200 370 2029 400 770 Click to enlarge

Given the company’s target of each aircraft generating $2.2 million in annual revenues, I’m forecasting the company’s revenues in the next 5 years as follows.

Year Production Total Aircraft Rev/Aircraft Total Revenue 2024 1 1 2025 19 20 $366,667 $7,333,333 2026 50 70 $2,200,000 $154,000,000 2027 100 170 $2,200,000 $374,000,000 2028 200 370 $2,200,000 $814,000,000 2029 400 770 $2,200,000 $1,694,000,000 Click to enlarge

*2025 forecast assumes that commercial operations will begin in the last 2 months of the year.

To reach my price target for Joby, I’m using the company’s forecast of a 40% EBITDA margin and assuming its outstanding shares to be more than 900 million in 2029 since its shares increased at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2022 until 2024.

Year Shares Outstanding Growth 2022 605,796,764 2023 628,585,600 3.76% 2024 702,857,098 11.82% 2025 738,550,841 5.08% 2026 776,069,224 5.08% 2027 815,493,540 5.08% 2028 856,920,612 5.08% 2029 900,452,179 5.08% Click to enlarge

I’m also using EV/EBITDA multiples between 10 and 15. While my forecast may seem overly optimistic, I believe the company’s potential revenue growth justifies such a valuation. As is, Uber and Tesla (TSLA), companies I believe Joby could be similar to in its industry, are trading at forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 26.53 and 31.05, respectively. As such, my price target for Joby in each scenario is as follows.

Author's Forecast

Risks

Since the core of my bullish thesis is Joby’s potential to dominate the eVTOL industry through its first mover advantage, the key risk to my thesis is any delays or mishaps in FAA certification since this would give competition a chance to start commercial operations before Joby. In addition, this could lead the company to raise capital either through dilution or adding debt to its balance sheet. Currently, the company has more than $1 billion in cash on hand, however, management shared in the Q4 earnings call that they expect the company to burn between $440 to $470 million this year. Therefore, execution is key for the company in order not to face any liquidity issues in the future.

Conclusion

I’m rating Joby as a buy due to its potential to become the first player to enter the eVTOL industry after becoming the first company to complete the third of 5 stages of FAA certification. Moreover, the company could leverage Uber travel data to plan routes more efficiently and its ability to manufacture components and systems to perform these services for other companies looking to enter the eVTOL industry. Considering management’s forecast for production run rate, revenue per aircraft, and EBITDA margin, my price target for Joby is $12.39 per share by 2029, implying 152% upside from current levels.