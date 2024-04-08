IAT: Caution Still Warranted On Regional Banks

peeterv/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I've been very cautious about banks as a whole (the exception being Citigroup (C)), which trades at a much steeper discount than its peers) and, in particular, the regional banks for a while now. Though the group has rallied alongside the rest of the market following the Fed's Q4 pivot, it's worth noting that regional bank ETFs like iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) haven't quite clawed back pre-Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) levels. Ongoing troubles at New York Community (NYCB), this time due to commercial real estate ('CRE'), a very real risk for most other regionals as well, aren't helping either. Given we're also still in the initial stages of a CRE cycle (and already seeing delinquency rates ticking up), there's a high likelihood we see more downside surprises on the horizon for the group.

To be clear, my concern here is more on the P&L rather than the balance sheet, as regionals and mid-cap banks are well-capitalized and certainly diversified enough as a whole that this won't threaten the group's solvency. Still, higher provisioning will hit earnings, and given where consensus expectations currently stand (+15%/+19% bottom-line growth in 2025/2026 per the S&P 500 Regionals), equities could still de-rate a fair bit. Plus, there's the growing risk that 'Basel Endgame' (upcoming rules dictating banks' capital buffer against potential risks) doesn't get watered down for the regionals following NYCB's recent troubles. This would entail structurally lower earnings power for the group (mainly via more onerous capital requirements) and pressure earnings estimates going forward.

A ~15% premium to book (or ~40% premium to tangible book using the KBW Regional Bank ETF (KBWR) as a proxy) might seem cheap on a historical basis, but in a world where regional banks sustain 'lower for longer' returns on equity relative to a higher cost of equity (via 'higher for longer' terminal rates), this discount seems fair. Expectations of an earnings rebound (albeit off a low 2024 base) are also already in the price, and thus, I don't see a particularly compelling risk/reward for low-cost regional bank exposure via iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF).

IAT Overview - A More Concentrated Play on US Regional Banks

The iShares US Regional Banks ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the total return performance of the market cap weighted Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index, a subset of bank stocks within the Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index universe that contribute less than 5% of overall industry assets. Like the index it tracks, the IAT portfolio is periodically rebalanced.

Of note, the ETF manages $623m of assets and charges a 0.4% expense ratio; by comparison, the largest and most liquid US-listed regional bank ETF, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has $2.8bn under management and charges a slightly lower 0.35% expense ratio. IAT also trades much lower volumes and is, thus, a less liquid regional bank vehicle. While bid/ask spreads are still impressively narrow at 2bps, IAT still lags behind KRE on overall cost (fee + spread).

While not the premier regional option, IAT does differentiate itself with its asset allocation approach. For one, the fund's portfolio comprises much fewer individual names (35 holdings), many of which have market caps at the larger end of the regional banking range - KRE, on the other hand, tracks a 141-stock portfolio with a much lower $6.8bn average market cap (vs $13.7bn for IAT).

IAT's narrower portfolio naturally means it is naturally a lot more concentrated, as evidenced by the % allocation to its top bank holdings. In contrast to KRE's equal-weighted approach, IAT has three holdings over the 10% threshold - U.S. Bancorp (USB) at 14.8%, PNC Financial Services (PNC) at 13.9%, and Truist Financial (TFC) at 11.2%. With IAT's top five and ten holdings also contributing a very high ~50% and ~69% of the portfolio, respectively, fund performance will continue to be closely tied to the fortunes of its key holdings.

IAT Performance - Steady Income but Mind the Total Return Underperformance

The Fed's pivot in Q4 last year buoyed risk assets in general, and given the prospect for rate-driven relief for regional banks' balance sheets, IAT naturally benefited from a sizeable valuation re-rating. As a result, the fund's one-year return now stands at an impressive +26.5%. Zoom out a little bit more, on the other hand, and IAT's annualized return profile decays quite significantly. Over the last three years, for instance, the fund has declined by -5.6% annualized - the product of two consecutive down years in 2022 (-20.6%) and 2023 (-8.5%).

That said, there are positives for IAT, at least on a relative basis. Of note, the fund has outperformed more diversified regional alternative KRE across all relevant timelines, with the gap particularly wide over the last year. In essence, IAT's concentration on regional names at the upper end of the quality spectrum appears to have paid off. Also commendable is that relative to its benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index, the fund has kept its overall tracking error (i.e., the gap between fund and index performance) to a minimum after fees.

Rather than outright capital gains, IAT is perhaps better viewed as a steady source of income through the cycles - note the fund's remarkably consistent distributions even through the banking troubles of last year. Relative to KRE, the fund also maintains a slightly higher yield at 3.7% on a trailing twelve-month basis (3.8% 30-day SEC yield). And with the March distribution already coming in well ahead of last year's ($0.30/share for Q1 2024 vs $0.20/share for Q1 2023), the IAT yield should see further upside - at least for this year.

Whether regionals can sustain this pace of capital return (including buybacks) longer-term is my main concern, though, given the mounting regulatory headwinds (e.g., 'Basel Endgame'). Yet, the market has seemingly become a lot more optimistic about the group's prospects, with consensus estimates calling for regional bank earnings to rebound quite strongly (+15% in 2025;+20% in 2026) after this year (-9% in 2023; -11% in 2024). In context, the group's historically discounted ~1.15x book value multiple may not be all that cheap, in my view, particularly if we see more downward revisions ahead.

Caution Still Warranted on Regional Banks

Regional bank stocks may have been buoyed by the rally in Q4 last year but fundamentally, the group remains as troubled as it's ever been. NYCB may have been an early warning shot, but if forward earnings expectations are anything to go by, consensus has still yet to fully price in CRE risks. Asset quality concerns aside, higher provisioning will be worth watching out for the near term, particularly with the price/square foot of US offices already well below peak levels. Elsewhere, regulatory scrutiny is only ramping up in the aftermath of NYCB, and that could mean higher capital requirements and structurally lower ROEs from here (most likely via 'Basel Endgame'). In the context of a deteriorating backdrop, IAT isn't all that cheap - even if it is trading below historical averages (albeit still at a ~40% premium to tangible book). Barring an interest rate wildcard, regionals look poised to underperform.