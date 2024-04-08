HeliRy

Investment thesis

It has been just over six months since we shared with our readers that we had started a position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

It was the favorable supply/demand dynamics which are particularly taking place for the large crude oil tankers that caused us to take a keen interest in this sector. At that time, the total global fleet of VLCCs was 883 vessels with 100 of them being 20 years or older. Newbuildings on order were just 13 vessels, or 1.5% of the fleet.

With the S&P 500 hitting records lately, we have been taking some profit in our portfolio and recycled this capital to counters that we believe have more upside potential. One of them has been DHT.

Over those six months, the total return for DHT has been 33.5%

DHT total return last 6 months (SA)

With six months gone, we want to revisit the thesis to see if it still is as strong as before.

The Past

DHT put behind them another good year in 2023, having delivered a net income of $161.4 million. With a dividend policy of distributing 100% of ordinary net income, they distributed $186.7 million in 2023.

This equates to $0.99 per share in dividends on a TTM basis.

Their balance sheet is excellent with a net interest-bearing debt of just $354 million. To put things in context, this net debt equates to an average net debt per vessel of $14.7 million.

That is higher than what they could achieve if they were to sell a ship for demolition. Assuming that the average light deadweight tonnage is about 37,000 tons and the price quoted last week based on delivery in India being $527 per light deadweight tonnage, a sales price of approximately $19.5 million could be achieved.

This leaves DHT with a very comfortable safety margin.

The Present

DHT owns 24 VLCCs with an average age of about 10 years old.

Five of them are locked away on period time-charter of various durations. The earliest to come free from charter is in Q4 this year. The other nineteen vessels are trading in the spot market.

This is a good mix in our opinion.

Even though the spot market going forward indeed looks very bright, on the back of growing demand and very little supply of new vessels, one never knows for sure. The twenty percent fixed coverage is a good insurance policy to have.

Management of DHT is acutely aware that the vessels in the fleet do need to be renewed. Even if a vessel is well maintained and in good condition with a track record of carrying cargoes for the major oil movers, after a certain age, charterers will pick younger vessels. After 20 years of trading, many vessels are sold off to smaller players who could be willing to do trade as part of what is referred to as the “shadow fleet”.

Freight market level is also an aspect to bear in mind. As of the 2nd of April, Allied Shipbrokers put the estimated average TCE for VLCC’s trading in the spot market at $42,436 per day

Should the rate shoot up with World Scale rates north of 100 you will see charterers becoming more willing to use older tonnage at a discounted rate. Therefore, we believe ships will still be trading well into their “early 20’s” before we will see deliveries of new tonnage.

There has been an uptick in the number of VLCCs being ordered.

In the first quarter of this year, a total of 19 vessels have been ordered. Bear in mind that only 17 VLCCs were ordered throughout the entire 2023.

On the topic of new tonnage, it was good to see DHT announcing at the end of February that they have taken the plunge and ordered 4 newbuildings from South Korea. The average price per vessel is $128.5 million, and the deliveries are slated for 2026 for all vessels.

These new VLCCs will be built to the most modern designs with a premium earning power through improved fuel economics, reduced emissions, and a larger carrying capacity of about 320,000 tons. They will also be fitted with scrubbers and be able to change to alternate types of low-carbon fuels.

Some might have concerns that since the company is distributing 100% of their net earnings, could this mean that they have to issue more equity to pay for these new vessels?

That is not the plan, for now. The plan is to finance them through cash generation, and debt financing.

On the topic of the dividend and cash generation, their CEO Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, rightly pointed out in their last presentation to analysts:

We are already building cash, but still being able to retain the 100% of net income as a dividend because the cash breakeven is $8,900 per day lower than the P&L breakeven, which is a threshold for dividends. This is because depreciation is higher than amortization”

DHT is expected to announce Q1 of 2024 results in early May. We might get a business update within two weeks, as they did give investors and shareholders an update as early as the 10th of January 2024 on the results from Q4 of 2023

They also divulged that so far in Q1 of 2024, 50% of the available VLCC spot days had been booked at an average rate of $56,300 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. 61% of the available VLCC days, spot and time-charter days combined, had been booked at an average rate of $48,900 per day.

In Q4 of 2022 was equally strong where they recorded an average TCE of $56,900 per day which is a bit higher than our expected average TCE of $52,400 for Q1 of 2024.

We estimate that this should give us an EPS and dividend of about $0.32 in Q1 of 2024

What is DHT’s fair value?

In terms of what is fair value, we do not think that it is particularly useful to look at the share price to the net value of assets.

For these types of assets, which after all are depreciating every year, we want to focus more on the share price to earnings or free cash flow.

After all, the company has a generous dividend policy. This is money flowing directly to minority shareholders. The value of these depreciating assets is not so important to minority shareholders.

The book value is $1,283.7 million, but what is the market value?

DHT's estimated market value of vessels - March 2024 (Analyst estimate based on shipbroker's estimate of a 5-year-old VLCC)

Here is how this works out on a net of debt and per share basis.

DHT's book value versus market value on per share basis (Data from DHT and estimate by analyst)

Let us instead focus on P/E, both on TTM and FWD basis, the dividend yield, and last, but not least, their financial gearing.

How does this compare to their peers?

Value comparison with peers (Data from DHT, FRO, and INWS.)

Some readers have asked us what our expectations are for future earnings.

An aging fleet that is not being replenished should give shipowners the upper hand when negotiating freight rates over the next couple of years.

DHT has given investors and shareholders a glimpse into the earnings capabilities under different TCE scenarios.

DHT's estimate of EPS under different TCE scenarios (DHT Q4 2023 presentation)

According to SA, analysts on Wall Street have made the following projections.

DHT - consensus EPS estimate -1 April 2024 (SA)

It is good to know what the gurus on Wall Street think.

However, we should not put too much faith in any such projection, as we should remember what the famous economist J.K. Galbraith once said:

We have two classes of forecasters. Those we don’t know – and those who don’t know that they don’t know”

We do not know.

The Future And Its Risk

In our opinion, the VLCC’s earning potential should be quite good for the next 2 to 3 years. It is a matter of probability.

That is because even if we were to see a stampede of shipowners running to shipyards and ordering as many VLCCs as they can get and afford, it would still take 2 to 3 years before they can be ready to pick up their first cargo.

That is the crux of this investment thesis. The thesis should play out within this time.

The risk to the thesis is an economic downturn causing a big dent in the demand for crude oil.

TCE could fall below DHT’s break-even for some time, resulting in drainage on cash and we would have to tolerate a lower share price.

In a business update on the 17th of January, DHT provided us with their estimated average P&L break-even for 2024 when the dividend starts to kick in. This is at $27,500 per day. The estimated cash break-even for 2024 is much lower at $18,600 for the fleet as a whole and $13,800 per day for those who are trading in the spot market.

Looking further out than 3 years is not possible. There are simply too many variables.

Conclusion

In terms of DHT's valuation in comparison to its peers, we see that it has certain strengths, such as a very good balance sheet. Others, like International Seaways, Inc., (INSW) are attractive in terms of their P/E, but less so when it comes to their yield. We do like Frontline (FRO) which we did upgrade in our previous analysis, and we shall come out with a follow-up on FRO soon.

Since starting our investment in DHT roughly six months ago, we have added gradually to the position.

There has been no negative news over the last six months that has made us change our earlier bullish view.

The probability of higher earnings is good. It does come with risk, as we have already shared.

We do maintain our Buy stance.