Johnson Controls: A Mediocre Player In A Strong Neighborhood

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Johnson Controls is a focused business on building solutions, but its earnings multiple is stuck in the high-teens due to underwhelming growth.
  • The company transformed its business in 2018 by selling its Power Solutions business and focusing on building technologies and HVAC solutions.
  • Sales growth has been disappointing, as there are risks to the 2024 outlook.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Johnson Controls. Johnson Controls merged with Tyco International and produces fire, HVAC, and security equipment.

jetcityimage

Last summer, I concluded that Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) was building further on a focused business. Being an integrated player in building solutions, which includes an indirect channel based global products business, as well as direct channel based building solutions business, the company

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.99K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News