Last summer, I concluded that Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) was building further on a focused business. Being an integrated player in building solutions, which includes an indirect channel based global products business, as well as direct channel based building solutions business, the company provides an integrated suite of solutions and products offered to its clients across the globe.

With the business not really living up to its positioning expectations, I understand why its earnings multiple is stuck in the high-teens, as shares of Johnson Controls look largely fair, making me inclined to sell rips from current levels, after reported growth has been a bit underwhelming.

A Pure Player On HVAC

Johnson Controls transformed its business in 2018 when it sold the Power Solutions business to Brookfield in a deal which carried a headline valuation of $13.2 billion, although it came in at $11 billion and change after incorporating taxes and deal related costs.

With $8 billion in sales leaving the door, the remaining business generated $23.4 billion in sales from building technologies and HVAC solutions, the now core business of the business. A $33 stock at the time of the transformative deal traded at around a mid-teens earnings multiple based on the estimated pro forma earnings power, with leverage ratios coming in around 2 times.

The strategy worked out, and coming out of the pandemic, shares essentially doubled to the $70 mark in the summer of last year. This came as 2022 sales were reported up to $25 billion, adjusted earnings rose to $3 per share, with leverage ratios coming in stable at around 2 times.

This business was comprised out of a $16 billion Building Solutions business, largely tied to North America, as the remaining $9 billion Global Products business is derived from HVAC, refrigeration, and a fire & security business.

The company guided for 2023 earnings to rise to nearly $3.50 per share, implying that the business traded at a largely fair 20 times earnings multiple, after a strong year from a margin perspective. Amidst all this I was waiting for shares to fall towards the $50s before gradually entering a position, as I have taken a smaller stake which I averaged in the mid-fifties.

Muddling Through

In December of last year, Johnson Controls posted its 2023 results, a year in which sales rose by 6% to $26.8 billion. The company grew full year adjusted earnings from $3.00 to $3.50 per share, albeit that GAAP earnings were reported at $2.69 per share, after no less than nine adjustments being made to reported earnings. In isolation, these adjustments looked explainable and fair, but all-in-all, it adds up. Net debt was reported at $8.0 billion and with EBITDA coming in at $4.1 billion, leverage ratios just came in below 2 times.

That is about the good news as momentum cooled off towards the end of the year, with fourth quarter reported sales up 3%, and organic sales growth posted as just 2%.

This is also set to extend into 2024, with first quarter organic growth seen flat, and full year organic sales seen up in the mid single digits. Amidst minimal margin improvements, the company sees adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $3.80 per share.

In January, Johnson Controls posted flattish first quarter sales at $6.1 billion, with organic sales reported down a percent, as the company was battling a cyber incident and weak sales in China. Moreover, adjusted earnings fell by sixteen cents to $0.51 per share. Amidst this softer start to the year, the company guided for another flattish organic sales performance in the second quarter, as it maintained the full year mid-single digit organic sales guidance.

This guidance now looks riskier given the softer start to 2024, as the company trimmed the full year earnings outlook by five pennies to $3.60-$3.75 per share.

Moreover, net debt has ticked up to $8.8 billion, for a 2.2 times leverage ratio based on trailing EBITDA of just over $4.0 billion, in what seasonally is a softer quarter from a cash flow generation perspective.

Some More Changes Are Upcoming

In January, news reports surfaced, indicating that Johnson Controls was looking to sell some heating and ventilation assets in a deal which could be worth $5 billion. In March, updated reports indicated and suggested that the deal tag might come in as high as $6 billion.

To put this into perspective, the 682 million shares of Johnson Controls grant equity of the company a $44 billion valuation, for a roughly $53 billion enterprise valuation. This make that sales of HVAC assets would be substantial, at just over 10% of the enterprise valuation. That does not say too much, as it has not been entirely clear which assets this entails, and how large the revenue and earnings contribution of these assets are.

And Now?

With the current year impacted by the cyber incident and poor Chinese sales, it feels evident that the company is underperforming versus its long term positioning, as long term organic growth has not been too impressive.

Amidst all this, its earnings multiple has come down, even as the stock has recovered to $65 per share here. A roughly 20 times earnings multiple has come down to 17 times, pushing up the earnings yield to nearly 6%. This looks more impressive, but I must say that the underwhelming sales growth is disappointing.

While potential divestments could improve the perspective of investors on the positioning of the business, there has been a lot of M&A going back and forth here, as the long term underperformance versus the market positioning remains.

Amidst all this, I find myself performing a balancing act. Sitting on near 20% gains on a position which I initiated in the fall, I am aware of the substantial profits in a short period of time (albeit in a raging bull market). This furthermore comes after shares even fell to the high-forties in the fall, upon disclosure of the cyber incident.

That said, the performance of the business has been somewhat lackluster, which makes me a bit cautious, but on the other hand is the argument of a non-demanding valuation. Putting it all together, I am having a largely neutral stance here, not inclined to add to a position, but not willing to sell here just yet, until a re-rating becomes a bit more complete.