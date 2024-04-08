Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adding Perdoceo Education To My Value Portfolio

Amit Ghate
Summary

  • Perdoceo Education is a for-profit postsecondary education company that I believe represents a good value in today's market.
  • In particular, the company now sports attractive fundamentals due to the hostile regulatory environment in which it operates.
  • This environment has also resulted in stagnant revenues, but I think the company has a plan for generating moderate growth going forward.
  • I rate the stock a "Strong Buy" but have not taken a large position due to the omnipresent regulatory risks.

Professor teaching mid adult and mature students at a community college

Trevor Williams

Today I'm adding a company to my value portfolio that I believe has become a value play largely due to it being in the much hated "for-profit higher education" sector. This sector has been in the crosshairs of regulators for

I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRDO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

