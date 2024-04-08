Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Absurdity of Macro Investing

Macro-themed investing combines parts of technical analysis and value investing into one holistic strategy. It is an attempt to use one’s own prejudices about the world against the median, the wisdom of the crowd, for investment returns – similar to value investing. However, it recognizes the market's efficiencies of pricing singular assets accurately – similar to technical analysis. Therefore, macro investing decreases the sharpness of its focus to only the biggest macroeconomic realities that have the most impact on the valuation of assets: global interest rates, GDP, consumer price inflation, demographics, etc. Macro investing is about capturing a distilled, low-resolution subjective worldview with a large time horizon, comparing it to what is already priced in, and making investment decisions accordingly.

Macro investing is probably one of the most dangerous ways to invest. It is more complex than value investing, more sophisticated knowledge is required to form proper arguments for investment decisions, making it more tempting for the educated mind. However, the method is still inherently flawed as there are limitless options to argue for and against everything. While value investments are limited to the subjective evaluation of one asset in comparison to its objective price, macro investments integrate limitless assets, subjectively valued with a vague worldview in comparison to their respective prices.

A common example of current relevance:

In 2024, the Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates by three quarter-point cuts until the end of the year. Lower interest rates decrease the average borrowing costs of all companies and individuals. Therefore, lower interest rates boost the economy because of higher household spending and investment. Company earnings should rise accordingly, and future cash flows are worth more because of lower discount rates. Stocks should rise in such a scenario.

In 2024, the Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates by three quarter-point cuts until the end of the year. The Federal Reserve reaction function depends on inflation and unemployment. If the Federal Reserve expects to cut interest rates in 2024 inflation is expected to fall and unemployment should rise from current levels, reflecting weakness in the economy due to lower household spending and less investment. Company earnings should fall accordingly resulting in a recession. Stocks should fall in such a scenario.

There are, of course, an infinite number of ways to interpret lower interest rates differently. The example only shows that an opposing conclusion about the same expectations can be convincingly argued for with just a few logically sounding steps. Study finance, put on a suit, work at some investment bank for a few years and you’ll be ripe for the useless talks on CNBC.

Timeframes are also a huge problem for macroeconomic investing, as they can vary from a few years to decades. By the time things play out most of the investors have probably already forgotten their causal nexus for the investment position. The inevitable fall of the dollar as a reserve currency has been prognosticated since the 1980s and is still in fashion today for different macroeconomic reasons. Eventually every currency will fail – but in the long run, everybody dies too.

The ‘hard landing’ i.e. recession because of the rapid interest rate hike of 2022 hasn’t happened for two years now. The first loud warning signs about the eroded housing collateral were already prevalent in 2006. However, the market rallied for two years straight into the great financial crisis, and it hit at new all-time highs. There are countless examples of money managers losing their jobs, shorting the markets from 2006 onwards.

Trying not only to find the flaws in the pricing of one asset, but the flaws of the pricing of all assets at once is what makes macro investing deeply flawed. There is no stable time horizon, there are no objective facts, it’s all soft arguments and great prejudices. It contains the childish arrogance and intolerance that the own subjective view of the world is closer to the truth than the subjective view of everybody else combined.

Macro Investing is absurd.

The Absurdity of Passive Investing

I’m convinced that many readers thought they knew where this was going: If the buildup of the article was about the absurdity of value investing, technical analysis and macro-themed investing. Surely there has to be some logical conclusion. The elaborate solution to the above-listed absurdities, the reliable and responsible pathway to investing, the shining light at the end of the tunnel: passive investing.

Passive investing is giving up on the idea of outperforming the median. It is accepting the fate of the subjective mind’s inferiority against the objective price of the wisdom of the crowd. Passive investors buy index funds for the long term and drift along with the general market trend in an attempt to collect the risk premium of ~ 8 % per annum. Meaning, by providing capital to the equity markets, therefore being exposed to risks but also reaping the dividends of company earnings, investors should earn a reward via on average appreciating markets. By being diversified, passive investors attempt to reduce their risk-side while upholding the premium.

There is a good argument to be made for collecting the risk premium of about 8% p.a. on average. Historical backtesting results in 6-8% of real returns in addition to inflation – although the measures usually don’t distinguish consumer price inflation from asset price inflation which I view as a mistake. But that’s a topic for another article. I believe almost all of us can agree on the following: Passive and diversified investors will at least outperform the global asset price inflation by some percentage on average per year. However, there are some caveats to consider.

A thought experiment: What happens if everybody in the world tries to get exposure to the risk premium? Additional allocations would lead towards increasing prices of all assets deemed investable in the realm of a globally diversified portfolio. The risk premium would shrink accordingly as it can only exist if the average dollar is not doing the same. If everybody on earth invested everything they have, except some cash reserve, there would be no risk premium in the end except for a small margin accounting for the average cash reserve. The more dollars invested in passive equity the less risk premium to reap.

The expected risk premium is an average of several decades. Within these decades there were some lost ones, resulting in real returns of zero: from 1910 to 1925, from 1929 to 1945, from 1971 to 1985 and from 2000 to 2012.

During all of the lost decades, investing was out of fashion, as humans tend towards extrapolating the past linearly. During times of reaching new all-time highs, a higher percentage of dollars on average were invested, and sentiment was more positive, naturally. The first ETF was introduced in 1989. The ETF industry took off materially after breaking new real all-time highs in 2012.

CAGR of the ETF industry (www.morningstar.com)

The ever-increasing share of dollars invested in passive ETFs lower the premium and increase the risk. The prejudice of value investing, technical analysis and macro investing is that one single subjectivity could outperform the objective hive mind. The prejudice of passive investing is that the risks of a globally diversified passive portfolio are always worth pursuing.

The lax handling, sometimes even disregard of the long-term risk of a globally diversified equity portfolio are strong indicators that the historic 8% risk premium might be lower going forward. There were times when the stock market was regarded as too risky for the average person to invest in. These days investing in diversified ETFs is seen as risky over the short-term but almost riskless in the long run and advised by almost any money manager. The positive sentiment toward the equity market is fueled by the stellar performance of the past 15 years. The above-average performance and positive sentiment clash with the expected outflows of the biggest generation, the boomers, reaching their retirement age. The stretched risk premia could be in for a turnaround for another lost decade. Harshly said: this leaves the possibility of the younger generations being used as exit liquidity for the retirements of the boomers.

The mechanics of ETFs make the largest markets larger, and the biggest companies by market cap bigger. A few dominate the market and the bubble risk is increased. By buying the MSCI World Index, a supposedly globally diversified ETF structure, investors allocate 60% of their funds towards US companies, the largest ones by market cap reaping the most benefits. Market commentators began labeling these companies and attaching stories to them years ago: FAANG, GAFAM, Magnificent 7 etc.

Now, the timing of peak consensus for a global trend such as diversified ETF investing is impossible to predict – just like everything. However, it is important to remind oneself that passive investing is by no means risk-free, even in the long run. There have been several lost decades, and the requirements for another one are met.

Nikkei 225 / Japan Index Long-term chart (tradingview.com)

Passive investing makes important points about diversification, objectivity and the rewards of persistence and a long time-horizon. However, I believe that in the current market, many investors are being sold a product with incorrect expectations. ETFs are not savings accounts but contain risks that should not be ignored based on the performance of the last decade.

You are alive. Therefore you will die. Therefore, you have no choice but to time the markets. 80 years is nothing.

Passive investing is absurd.

Conclusion : What's not absurd in this World?

There is no easy solution – there are no definite winners. Value Investing, Technical Analysis, Macroeconomic Investing and Passive investing are all absurd because their different inherent assumptions create deceiving arrogance and prejudice on their own. All non-specific investment strategies are worthless, especially for seeking alpha. However, at their core, they all contain some valuable truths worth learning.

Specialization within an investment strategy, some form of edge, is the only way to make investment strategies work in the long run. Specialization is not reading articles about large cap stocks or studying the balance sheet of your favorite dividend aristocrat, it is not trying to find imaginary patterns within candle sticks, it is not watching the latest FOMC meeting and labor market data, and it is certainly not glorifying the unbeatability of risk-adjusted ETF returns.

In the end, investing is deeply personal. Investors won't find value in comparing their returns with the average market or someone else's. Each individual has their own risk tolerance and prejudices. But everybody has to learn about the inherent absurdities of the markets, continue on to accept those as given, and then form an investment process, nonetheless.

There's no right or wrong. There are successful value investors, technicians, macro investors and passive investors. For the many, indexing and building a globally diversified portfolio while being conscious of the absurdities within that portfolio seems like the most promising strategy. For some, building a specific personal process, limiting subjectivity to a certain point, but still being able to steer the ship, may work as well.

Investing itself is only reasonably absurd then.