Written by Nick Ackerman.

In our recent update on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), a reader asked my thoughts on the SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDG). While these are two differently passively managed funds that track two different indexes, they both share the common focus of being dividend-oriented. This also includes being tilted towards higher yields while carrying some sort of streak of consistent dividends being paid (i.e., no eliminations or reductions in the payouts of the underlying companies).

SCHD is an incredibly popular ETF amongst income-oriented investors, and it now has quite a lengthy track record. SCHD has been able to deliver a solid track record at that - albeit during a period of incredible overall market performance, such as when SCHD launched back in 2011.

SPDG, on the other hand, was incepted on September 12, 2023. This fund is also much smaller; it has garnered less than $5.5 million in AUM. With a fund sponsor like State Street boasting ownership of the largest ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), keeping around SPDG could come under question. SPDG is the third smallest in terms of AUM of the ETFs offered under the SPDR umbrella. With that being said, the two funds that are even smaller were launched back in early 2022 - so they clearly will give funds some time.

SPDR's Smallest AUM Funds (SPDR)

Of course, with an ETF liquidation, you simply get your NAV back. You are then free to put that capital elsewhere. It isn't as if the capital evaporates, so I don't see it as an overwhelming negative to invest in such a small fund. However, that means the daily trading volume can be light and can lead to fairly wide bids/asks. Utilizing limit orders is always encouraged but even more encouraged for securities that have low volume.

I find the fact that SPDG isn't really taking off quite interesting, not only because of the fund sponsor and that brand's power but because of the fund's focus in the first place. We'll dig into the methodology, but it is an otherwise seemingly fairly solid dividend strategy that can provide plenty of diversification for investors. However, I also do start to question if we are getting so many income-focused ETFs that they are starting to dilute themselves. At the end of the day, there is only so much capital that can go around.

SPDG Basics

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Dividend Yield: 3.02% (SEC yield)

Expense Ratio: 0.05%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $5.45 million

Structure: Passive ETF

SPDG's investment goal is to "before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Sector-Neutral High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index." This index is "designed to measure the performance of the companies in the S&P Composite 1500 Index (the "Parent Index") that have followed a policy of increasing or maintaining dividend every year for at least seven consecutive years while maintaining sector weights that correspond to the Parent Index."

Like most of the SPDR lineup of ETFs, the fund offers a very low cost of only 0.05%. That's well below the ETF average of around 0.50% - though this figure also includes actively managed funds. They specifically note that SPDG is "one of the lowest-cost US-focused dividend ETFs."

Methodology

It is a bit interesting here that they note the "aristocrats" wording, as that insinuates a focus on dividend aristocrats. Those are names that have raised their dividends every year consecutively for 25 years. I wanted to point this out specifically because it could cause a bit of confusion if someone is just looking at it quickly and isn't familiar with the index in the first place. I certainly wasn't until looking at this fund.

In this case, we are specifically only looking for names in the S&P Composite 1500 that have simply not cut their dividends for 7 years specifically. Of course, that means there will be names that have also raised their dividends during this time, including aristocrats. However, just by simply maintaining their dividends for 7 years is the minimum acceptable level to gain entry.

For those not familiar with the S&P Composite 1500 Index, the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and the S&P SmallCap 600 are all rolled up into one index. The minimum for entry into the index is a float-adjusted market cap of at least $2 billion. There also has to be a three-month median daily value traded of at least $5 million.

So, there are some minimum levels, but it's a relatively lower hurdle. This then provides broad diversification up and down the capital stack, meaning that SPDG can carry some small-, mid-, and large-caps itself.

Generally speaking, though, the fund is going to be geared toward the larger-cap names. The fund's average market cap comes to nearly $200 billion. Larger companies are often more financially stable, which results in them typically having excess profit to return to shareholders.

To narrow down the basket of investments for the index that SPDG tracks, the fund will then turn to those that are offering a higher yield as well. This screening takes the eligible companies at this point and takes the average yield by Global Industry Classification Standard sectors. This is then used as a median yield, and those eligible names that yield above the median yield are then "selected for inclusion in the Index."

That's where we get the higher yield tilt on this fund. Currently, the fund pays around a 3% yield. That might not sound like much but put up against the S&P 500's ~1.3% yield; we are more than double. Therefore, it actually qualifies as a yield-focused investment. Being a newish fund, we've only seen 2 quarterly dividends paid so far. Given the focus of the index, one would likely see a trend of higher dividends over time.

As a couple of final notes, like most passively managed ETFs, this fund rebalances quarterly along with its index. It is also reconstituted annually on the last business day of January. Additionally, if any index name announces that it will "cease paying a dividend" or announces "a reduced dividend amount," the name will be removed before the first business day of the following month.

The Portfolio

With that methodology outlined, it gets put through the process, and we are left with this in terms of sector weighting as of the latest market close.

SPDG Sector Allocation (SPDR)

Tech is the largest sector here, followed by financials and healthcare. This is actually not too far off from the S&P 500 itself, which most investors are familiar with. The S&P 500 has seen its tech allocation slip to just above 30% these days as a reflection of the strong mega-cap tech growth names that have largely powered the index higher.

SPDG is designed to mirror the index's sector weightings accordingly, and that's even done with a sampling-style strategy. That means that the fund doesn't necessarily carry every name that the index does. Instead, it focuses on a potentially fewer number of holdings, but that still largely represents exactly what the index is expected to deliver (minus fees, of course). The fund holds 277 names total as of March 22, 2024.

We have a limited history here, but so far, the fund has produced similar results. The table even provides a breakdown of "return after taxes on distributions," which helps provide an even more realistic return of the fund.

SPDG Performance (SPDR)

Looking more closely at this fund's specific top holdings, we have Broadcom (AVGO) as a top holding. That position caused a bit of an uproar when it was mentioned in relation to SCHD, which had AVGO as a top holding. However, it was removed at the latest annual reconstitution in March as its yield fell after a tremendous rise in the share price over the last year.

SPDG's situation is a bit different because it focuses on names that present higher relative yields, too, but these higher relative yields are based on the sector medians.

SPDG Top Ten Holdings (SPDR)

SCHD is more focused on higher yields overall from the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. So SPDG could continue to hold something like AVGO with its 1.55% yield as it is still significantly higher relative to its semiconductor peers, which, if the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) is any reflection, comes to only a yield of 0.25%. A large number of holdings within that industry don't pay any dividends at all.

Given that this fund isn't a value-oriented portfolio like SCHD, we've seen SPDG actually perform significantly better, albeit in a relatively short period of time. I've also included SPY for some context of how the U.S. large-caps were performing in this period.

YCharts

Of course, I don't think that makes SCHD a lousy choice, but you are getting a different mix of holdings despite both being based on yield-focused indexes. They get there simply by taking two different approaches, even with some overlap in their largest holdings.

Conclusion

SPDG seems like a solid choice for investors looking at income-focused ETFs. Based on the latest SEC yield of just over 3%, we are getting more than double the yield of the S&P 500 Index. The fund also has the leeway to provide exposure up and down the market cap spectrum with the inclusion of some mid and small-caps. That could mean the fund is relatively more diversified. However, the fund will naturally lean toward larger cap names. This would be due to the relatively stronger balance sheets that can afford to pay higher yields to their investors.

All this said the fund is quite small. I believe that if it doesn't garner some additional interest leading to higher AUM, we could see the fund liquidated. With a number of dividend-focused ETFs these days, it probably wouldn't be all that hard to come up with a replacement should it come to that.