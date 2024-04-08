poco_bw/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like cell phone towers as a subcategory of investments in infrastructure. Most US-based cell phone tower REITs are well-covered, but there are two European tower companies I am keeping a close eye on. One of them is Helios Towers (OTCPK:HTWSF) which focuses on Africa. As you can see below, about 82% of the sites are located in Africa, with Oman accounting for the remaining 18% of the phone tower location.

Helios Towers has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange where it is trading with HTWS as ticker symbol. The average daily volume in London is 1.2M shares. The current market capitalization is approximately $1.23B.

Strong cash flows will help the balance sheet

Going back to the first image in the introduction, you can clearly see the company is still growing as it added 544 tower sites throughout FY 2023. But what’s more important is the sharp increase in the tenancies, which jumped by in excess of 2,400.

That provides a nice boost to the efficiency of operating and running the business. As you can see below, the tenancy ratio (operators per phone tower location) have increased from 1.81 to 1.91. The company’s growth plans for 2026 indicate it wants to further increase that ratio to 2.2.

The increased site count and improved tenancy ratio obviously had a positive impact on the company’s financial performance and as you can see below the revenue increased by in excess of $160M to $721M while the COGS increased by just $85M. This resulted in a gross profit increase of almost 40% to $271M.

Of course the operating expenses and finance expenses increased as well, resulting in a pre-tax loss of 112M USD and a net loss of 112M USD of which 100M USD was attributable to the common shareholders of Helios Towers.

Two important elements matter here: first of all, the net finance cost is an obvious drag. But ‘only’ $175M of those expenses are interest related. As you can see below, the reported financial results in USD also include an $86M FX hit. That’s the downside of doing business in Africa as the currencies tend to be weaker there.

It also is a reason why I appreciate the company’s decision to enter the Oman market: the Omani Rial is pegged to the USD so there is no currency risk for an USD-reporting company. However, this does mean that 83% of the sites are located in countries that are not pegged to the USD. Some other countries (like Senegal) have their currency pegged to the Euro which reduces the currency risk, but in that case the EUR/USD exchange rate still plays a role. Helios Tower continues to work hard with the operators to sign contracts in USD, and it is making good progress. So while there will always be some FX fluctuations, I hope and expect to see the volatility to decrease. Helios Towers’ management went into much more detail on the Q4 conference call:

So on the currency dynamic, in general we find target markets where possible that they are in maybe hard currency. So just going through market by market. DRC is dollarized, Oman is dollar pegged, Senegal and Congo B are euro pegged and those pegs are very strong, so innately they have your hard currency protection, but are also supplemented by CPI contractual escalators as I spoke to you earlier. And then in some of our other markets, you can find the other contractual escalators that we have. So Tanzania, we get about 30% of our revenue coming through in dollars or comes in dollar spot and similar mixes in some of the markets like Madagascar and Malawi. When you bring all of that together, 64% of our revenues are in hard currencies and 71% are on EBITDA.

Power and fuel costs are not an issue as those additional costs (or savings) are passed on to the customer.

A second element is the depreciation and amortization expenses. Running a phone tower requires very little sustaining capex, but the upfront sunk cost obviously still has to be depreciated. The total depreciation expenses were 219M USD (as shown in the cash flow statement below), but as I’ll explain, the sustaining capex is just a fraction of that number.

The cash flow statement indicates the total operating cash flow was $366M an after deducting the $171M in interest and tax payments, you end up with an adjusted operating cash flow of $195M and $163M after taking the lease payments (and interest income) into consideration.

The image above clearly shows the company spent $196M on capital expenditures which indeed indicates Helios was free cash flow negative.

However, when you have a look at the cash flow waterfall below, you see only $36M of the capex was deemed ‘non-discretionary’.

This means that on an underlying basis, Helios Towers recorded an adjusted sustaining free cash flow result of $127M. The $168M in discretionary capex indeed exceeds that number, but that’s the price you pay for growth: Helios Towers added hundreds of new towers to its asset base, and those new towers will also continue to contribute to the result. The image above shows that the levered portfolio free cash flow result (excluding growth investments) was $93M, including a $47M investment in the working capital position. Excluding working capital changes and exceptional items, the underlying sustaining free cash flow was approximately $140M. Divided over 1.05 billion shares, this represents a free cash flow result of $0.133 per share. That’s approximately 10.5 pence per share.

What about the financing risk?

While I’m totally fine with a company investing in growth and densification, I obviously also want to be sure the balance sheet doesn’t implode. As you can see below, the company had about 107M USD in cash, 38M USD in current loans and about 1.61B USD in long-term loans resulting in a net debt of $1.54B.

The total adjusted EBITDA in FY 2023 was approximately $370M and after deducting the 33M USD in lease payments, the underlying pre-lease EBITDA was $337M. This means the debt ratio is approximately 4.6 times the adjusted EBITDA. Helios plans to reduce this to less than 4 by the end of this year and to further reduce the debt ratio to around 3 in 2026.

In order to achieve that, it plans to reach its ‘inflection point’ on the cash flow front from this year on. Indeed, from 2024 on, Helios Tower expects its incoming operating cash flow to cover both the sustaining capex as well as the growth capex. The demand for cell phone towers will continue to increase and Helios expects a 7% CAGR growth rate in terms of points of service.

This doesn’t mean Helios will grow at a rate in line with the market, but it further strengthens its thesis to push the tenancy ratio higher. As you can see below, a tower with two tenants ultimately results in a ROIC of 25% versus 12% for a tower with just a single tenant.

The guidance for this year is clear. The company expects to add 1,600-2,100 tenancies and an EBITDA boost by in excess of 10%. The portfolio free cash flow result will be $275-290M and as the total capex will decrease to $150-190M, Helios’ claims to be at least cash flow neutral are credible. And as you can see below, the total non-discretionary capex is still just $45M.

The roadmap to 2026 is straightforward, and the company has now made it very clear it anticipates to initiate shareholder distributions from 2026 on.

Investment thesis

Helios Tower is the leading tower company in seven of its nine core markets and generally has a market share of 30-60%. This creates economies of scale and will help to provide potential new tenants with a lower-cost access to an existing tower. As Helios’ financial situation improves and the company will be free cash flow positive (including growth investments), I am looking forward to seeing the terms of its anticipated debt refinancing as about half of the debt matures in the next two years. But with $400M in undrawn debt facilities, I don’t expect a major issue.

If I applied a multiple of 8 times the lease-adjusted EBITDA of $480M for 2026 (the analyst consensus estimates) and anticipate a small decrease of the net debt to $1.49B (indicating a decrease of just $50M over the next three years), the fair value would be $2.24 per share. Using the current GBP/USD exchange rate, that represents approximately 175-180 pence per share. I don’t think that’s outrageous as peers American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI) and Cellnex (OTCPK:CLNXF) are trading at forward EV/EBITDAs of 16.4, 16.1 and 11 respectively based on the analyst consensus. I feel using a multiple of 8 includes an ‘Africa discount’.

I have a small long position in Helios Towers but hope to add to this position in the near future.

