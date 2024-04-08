igoriss

Dear readers/followers,

It was a few months ago that I reviewed Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) - a French automotive business that I believe has a major long-term upside. For the time being though, this company has not exactly delivered the upside or the returns I expected it to. The company as an investment is actually down since my last article, which you can find here.

My thesis on Valeo is simple. I expect quality to outperform over time, despite downturns, and Valeo is a company I view as being qualitative. The company is a French automotive supply and tech company positioned to benefit from the growth in EV, electrification, and ADAS - this is where its main business lies.

It's a common misconception that I do not invest in EVs, just because I do not invest in Tesla (TSLA) or the like. I actually have major investments in Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and I also have a growing investment in Valeo.

What I want is for the company I invest in to be "future-proof" - and while this is not a guarantee that can be made for any investment, I believe the proper investment process can help make sure that our potential for this being the case is high.

Let me show you why I believe that Valeo remains one of the better pure EV/ADAS-tech investments with a high upside in this market today.

Valeo full-year results - improvements, and better future forecastability

If you look at the company's full-year results and the company's share price and its development following these results, you could expect these to essentially have missed the mark by a wide margin.

This is not the case.

Valeo fulfilled every single KPI in terms of 2023A guidance. The company saw sales go to €22B, an EBITDA of over €2.5B with a margin of over 11.5%, and an operating margin of over 3.5% as well as full-year FCF of over €350M - the target here was over €320M.

The company actually achieved its targets quite admirably - this also includes its 2H commitments for the 2023 year.

Divestments are ongoing. The company has been on a continuous improvement program since 2021 at the very least, with 2021 results coming in below €18.1B in sales, and this improvement of more than €4B in less than 2 fiscal - this alone should be considered a high achievement, especially considering the EBIT margin improvement in that time frame from 1.7% to almost 4% as well. (Source: Valeo IR)

So, the value and share price development for the company makes little sense to me, when viewed in this lens. That's why I kept buying the company's shares throughout the drop, and we've started seeing some good returns.

Demand is also up - the company has moved from a 1.4x book-to-bill ratio to a 1.9x, again in only 2 fiscal. We're talking significant and incremental margin improvements thanks to management actions, macro, and strategic advantages due to increased ADAS acceleration, as well as growing EV adoption, leading to over €6B in new orders in high-voltage electric powertrains alone.

While I do not yet personally drive an electric vehicle, this is due to the distances I have to travel. Driving an EV when you have 500-800 mile trips often just isn't practical - driving my diesel is just a lot better here. It's not out of some firm opposition against EVs. Once a company comes out with a comfortable and luxurious EV (No, Tesla doesn't have one, as I see it), and my circumstances change, it's not unlikely that I'll "adopt" one at the right price as well. At that point, I also believe we'll see that being possible.

The company's drop likely, instead, has to do with a bit of the sales mix and exposures that Valeo has. In specifics, while the OEM segment which makes up for over 80% of the company's mix saw double-digit 13% growth YoY, far above the other two segments - aftermarket and miscellaneous - the uncertainty in EV demand over the past 6-8 months has likely come to affect the share price. Also, we do have inflation and other cost increases also doing "its" parts. (Source: Valeo IR)

However, Valeo is an outperformed - sector and industry.

The result improvements in terms of margins came from R&D expense improvements, THS improvements, and efficiencies, all driving over 100 bps improvements for a company at the sub-5% EBIT level - this is very impressive. This also means that the company's net income is up significantly, with only a relatively small increase in top-line results. (Source: Valeo IR)

The company is still weighed down by increased debt cost and restructuring costs - so you can imagine what things could look like if this turns around as well and improves.

The company also took advantage of good earnings to improve its leverage. This is down to less than 1.6x now, with a gearing of around 113% and a covenant on that net debt at below 3.5x - so the company is comfortably in the realm of being conservative here to its creditors. (Source: Valeo IR)

This also leads to a small dividend increase of 2 euro cents per share, up to a €0.4/share. For my own investment cost basis, which means that my position is now yielding close to 3.9% - as I bought close to the bottom, quite a significant position that brought my portfolio exposure up to 0.6%.

This might not sound like a big exposure to many of you and calls into question how I can be so positive when my skin in the game is less than even 1% of my portfolio. My answer to this is that my portfolio is large - and even a 0.6% exposure in this company is a quite significant cash investment, representing many months' worth of savings and income.

The company has clear 2025E targets. The company is positioned very well for EV development in the next few years. Even if this, as I too believe it to be, does not turn out to be as large or as quick as some initially believe, I do believe large parts of automotive will switch towards EV - it makes more sense. Everything in the urban areas, be it commuting, taxis and near-term transport makes a lot more sense with EVs under certain contexts. That's why I invest in and continue to invest in Valeo. (Source: Valeo IR)

The company is targeting a significant sales growth of a top-line of €25B for 2025E, an EBITDA margin of 14% at the midpoint, and yet more operating margin improvements, with over €750M of annual free cash flow.

Why should this be considered likely? Well, Valeo has delivered on its promises in the past - I view it likely that it will continue to do so.

Not just history, of course. That wouldn't be enough for a positive rating from me. I also see underlying trends in the automotive and EV market that we're going towards a "conservative realism" rather than an illogical exuberance that has ruled for the past few years, which saw many manufacturers switching away entirely from EVs. Also, Tesla's dominance has been seriously impacted, and consumers are choosing more and more different and more diversified models from established manufacturers that do not suffer from leaking after rainfall (Source).

I view this as a positive thing, and that we're likely to be able to forecast with a higher degree of certainty just how the EV market is going to shape up for the next decade or so. That's also why I'm so thrilled that Valeo is now so cheap.

Why?

Let's look at valuation.

Valeo - Plenty to like at this price

So, what makes me so happy about the current price?

The fact that the current forecast going forward calls for 37-55% annualized growth.

Valeo Upside (FAST Graphs)

Well, you may say, just because analysts call for it - or the company does - doesn't make it so. And you're of course right in that accurate assessment of the situation. However, there's a very good likelihood - over 50% (Source: FactSet) of this historically turning out fairly accurate. Also, remember my last article which I linked early on, and remember just what Valeo does in terms of sales and tech and to what customers. This company isn't going anywhere, and if EV is seeing any sort of forward growth, which I believe to be the case, this company will enjoy the upside from it.

Simply put, what this situation means, is if we put Valeo at even a 20-year average of below 14x P/E for a company that's set to grow an average of 53% per year in the next few years (Source: FactSet), then we have an over 300% total RoR, inclusive of dividends below that 14x P/E.

Valeo Upside (FAST Graphs)

That BB+ is a bit of a needle in the eye, but you heard about the company leverage - it's nowhere near an issue at this time, as I see it.

Even if the company were to only grow at historical annualized growth rates of around 9%, which would be less than a fifth of what is expected here, that's still a triple-digit RoR on a 2029E annualized basis, with around 15% per year.

The company could in fact grow as little as 2.9% per year to that 14x P/E, and you'd still come away with 7% annualized.

Valeo Upside (FAST Graphs)

All of this is my long-winded way of telling you that any downside here that you may have is quite well-protected by the sheer fact that the company currently costs below €11.8/share.

Analysts from S&P Global put the company at an average of €16.6/share, giving it an upside of at least 40% here. That's 18 analysts with a low-range target of €11 and a high-end target of €26/share, with 13 out of those 18 analysts either at a "BUY" or "Outperform" rating for the stock. Conviction is high here - and I share that conviction.

For that reason, and everything mentioned in this article, I am maintaining my "BUY" in Valeo and putting the company as one of my higher buys at this time.

Questions? Let me know!

Thesis

Valeo is one of the more solid automotive suppliers I've been able to find and one that's perfectly aligned with where I believe the overall current automotive sector is moving. Its fundamentals are prepared better for what may be happening.

The company is currently in that perfect sweet spot where the market has not yet caught up to or underestimated the fundamental improvements that this company is capable of. It's "lagging" the trends of the company here, for lack of a better term.

Because of this, I am highly positive about Valeo here, and would even at a discounted rate consider it worth at least €25/share for the long term .

. Because of this variation between valuation and what may happen, I give this company a firm "BUY" rating here.

I bought Valeo and may buy more.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills every single one of my criteria and is a "BUY" here.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

