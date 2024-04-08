Kutay Tanir/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Recently, I've begun researching the type of companies known as serial acquirers. This is a unique business model that presents its own obstacles, but if executed correctly, it offers significant advantages over the traditional business model. In Sweden, there is a disproportionate number of serial acquirers, including well-known names like Lifco, as well as smaller ones.

The main advantages of serial acquirers include:

Controlled Growth: Serial acquirers have the ability to control their growth rate to a much greater extent than typical businesses. In fact, they can achieve double-digit growth even when facing decreasing customer demand, if managed correctly. With a mindset akin to value investing, management can acquire struggling businesses at low prices, which can contribute to their cash flow in the medium term. Mark Leonard from Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) serves as a prime example. Diversification: Serial acquirers benefit from diversification across various types of businesses. If one division is experiencing difficulties, the diversified parent company has other divisions to rely on, thereby mitigating the impact of the struggling segment.

These are just a few of the traits of serial acquirers, and you will discover more as you continue reading the article.

Sdiptech's business

Sdiptech's (OTC:SDTHF) business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses offering products and services in the growing infrastructure sector. The company divides its business into two segments:

Resource Efficiency: This segment includes Water & Sanitation, Power & Energy, Bioeconomy, and Waste Management. Special Infrastructure Solutions: This segment comprises Air & Climate, Safety & Security, and Transportation.

The interesting aspect of Sdiptech is that it benefits from strong tailwinds supporting its organic growth. Europe's infrastructure is largely outdated and neglected, with constantly growing and increasingly complex urban areas facing capacity shortages. New environmental and welfare issues are driving demand for sustainable solutions, thereby propelling technological development. Macro trends such as climate change, technological advancements, demographic shifts, globalization, urbanization, and digitalization are reshaping Europe, placing new demands on infrastructure. While these trends present significant societal challenges, they also create new business opportunities for Sdiptech.

Much of the Western world's infrastructure was constructed in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, and the lack of adequate maintenance has rendered important parts obsolete. Additionally, the modernization of society is progressing slowly, leading to sustained demand in Sdiptech's segment. As more people migrate to large cities, pressure mounts, making urban areas more complex and further necessitating capacity expansion while straining existing infrastructure.

All of this indicates a growing demand for investment in infrastructure to sustain effective and prosperous societies. While many serial acquirers experience low organic growth, Sdiptech targets a 5-10% growth in the EBITA line. This approach offers advantages, as management isn't compelled to acquire businesses solely to meet growth targets. In years with few acquisition opportunities, the company can rely on its organic growth and explore potential investment opportunities, as seen in 2023. Despite only acquiring two companies, HeatWork and Kemi-tech, Sdiptech achieved a 37% increase in the top line, with 18% attributed to organic growth. By comparison, in 2022, the company made seven acquisitions.

An important feature of our business model is the ability to accelerate and slow down the pace of acquisitions depending on the prevailing market situation. During the second half of the year, we assessed that a lower rate of acquisitions is the most value-creating for our shareholders. This does not in any way mean that we have slowed down the acquisition activities. We are in dialogue with high-quality companies with attractive market positions on a daily basis. At the beginning of 2024, we therefore had the pleasure of welcoming JR Industries, a leading niche manufacturer in the UK of roller shutter doors for commercial vehicles and a company that Sdiptech has been in dialogue with since 2019.

The challenge with Sdiptech being relatively new in the industry is its lack of reputation compared to other major players, which often results in paying slightly higher prices for acquisitions. However, this situation is likely to improve as the company matures. To elaborate, many of the small businesses targeted by serial acquirers are family-owned. For these owners, the price of the exit isn't always the primary concern. They often prioritize retaining management control, maintaining a positive environment for employees, and preserving the business's independence. Established companies like Lifco (OTCPK:LFABF) have a strong reputation that they can leverage to negotiate lower prices.

In addition to this, the company fulfills a crucial role for serial acquirers: decentralization. This aspect is vital to the success of such companies, and Sdiptech is making significant strides in this regard. The Sdiptech Group operates through decentralized independent subsidiaries, ensuring that business decisions are made closest to the customers. Customer relationships, business decisions, and product development occur within these subsidiaries.

Sdiptech's sales are diversified across various geographical regions to a significant extent, as shown in the chart below. However, in 2023, despite impressive top-line growth, much of the increase came from lower-margin businesses. Additionally, higher tax rates in the countries where operations are conducted resulted in no growth in the bottom line. I will delve further into this issue later in the article.

revenue by geography (sdiptech's IR)

Numbers

Sdiptech has experienced rapid growth since its IPO, with a top-line CAGR of 30% since then. When assessing serial acquirers, I prefer to focus on EBITDA margins due to the significant amortization of intangibles in the income statement. This often makes Price/Earnings (P/E) ratios appear expensive, even though the company may be undervalued. Adjusted EBITA has grown at a CAGR of 40% since the IPO, indicating that the company is acquiring higher-margin businesses. Additionally, the subsidiaries have fixed costs, supporting operating leverage. However, EBITDA margins remained stagnant in 2023 due to the contribution of low-margin businesses to sales the previous year.

ADJ. EBITA growth (sdiptech ir)

One concerning aspect is the lagging Free Cash Flow growth compared to sales since 2019. Cash conversion for 2023 was weak, at 67% for the full year, although it improved in the last two quarters, with management expecting further improvement.

FCF & revenue growth (finchat)

Another worrying factor is the decrease in bottom-line figures in 2023. Despite impressive top-line and EBITDA growth, the bottom line declined due to higher tax and interest rates. It raises questions about whether revenues from higher-tax states will be the main sales driver, potentially leading to lower FCF growth. Unfortunately, I couldn't find any answers to this issue in management calls or interviews.

In companies like serial acquirers, projecting revenues can be challenging, especially if there isn't significant organic growth. In such cases, growth relies solely on acquisitions, making it essential to listen to management's views on current opportunities.

Regarding Sdiptech, there is organic growth, with Redeye projecting 3-5% organic sales growth. Additionally, management stated that the acquisition pace will slow down due to the higher interest rate environment, which raises hurdle rates. However, this doesn't mean they'll cease acquisitions entirely. I appreciate the focus on value for shareholders rather than growth at any cost.

With the current macroeconomic situation, we will continue to have a slower pace of acquisitions, but our acquisition dialogues are ongoing, and we are ready to accelerate when the time is right. In summary, we can conclude that we have good conditions for continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

This is why I find it challenging to anticipate growth moving forward, but I believe it won't resemble the recent past. Analysts project double-digit growth in EBITDA, EPS, and revenues, primarily relying on management guidance to lower the pace of acquisitions.

Another concerning aspect for me is the low returns on capital. While a ROCE of 13% is above Sdiptech's WACC, it remains low compared to peers, although it did improve last year. The low ROCE is attributed to the high goodwill on the balance sheet, which is common among serial acquirers. I would like to see improvements in Return on Capital and Return on Equity, whether through margin growth or higher returns on capital investments.

ROCE (finchat)

Regarding Sdiptech's debt, it is not insignificant but reasonable. The company aims for a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 2.5, which is in line with industry standards. Currently, it stands a bit higher at 3, but I'm not overly concerned as management is keenly aware. Additionally, some of the debt is tied to performance:

Again, we remind you that reserves provided for earnout debts are based on future profits that exceed today's levels. Thus, if profits do not increase as expected, part of the debt will not be paid off. To put this into perspective, this means that if profits remain at this year's levels, the reserved liability for earn-outs will be reduced by about 30-40 percent.

Risks

There are a few risks to consider here; firstly, on the ownership side, in contrast to other players in the industry, Sdiptech does not have meaningful insider ownership.

The CEO is new to the job, but he has been with the company for 6 years and has been responsible for many of the acquisitions that have led to significant growth since the IPO. He has a background with serial acquirers such as Lagernatz, and I generally like his ability to explain important aspects to investors, as well as his focus on value for shareholders rather than growth at all costs.

Lower organic growth may push management to acquire more, and if they feel the need to acquire more, they will likely pay higher prices, which could lead to value destruction.

Additionally, acquiring larger companies is usually less favorable, and I already see them making large acquisitions in 2023 as well as the first quarter of 2024.

Lastly, I wouldn't buy it on the OTC; the low volume can cause liquidity problems.

Valuation & Conclusions

It is better to assess serial acquirers using an EBITDA multiple or FCF multiple. In both cases, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued compared to its peers and historical multiples, allowing room for multiple expansion.

EV/EBITDA (finchat)

In terms of DCF analysis, assuming slight margin improvement along with solid top-line growth of 10%, which is much lower compared to past growth, a WACC of 8.7%, and a terminal EV/FCF multiple of 20, which is lower than the current value, I find the company to be undervalued by more than 40%. If we assume a higher multiple, the company's value could potentially double.

DCF (finchat) DCF (finchat)

I believe the valuation is quite low and compensates for the risks I see in Sdiptech; therefore, I rate it as a strong buy.

I look forward to your comments.

