Thesis

The legacy business is currently unprofitable but is arguably cheap. The price-to-sales ratio is around 1, despite half their revenue being high-margin, ultra-sticky, steadily growing SaaS. I argue this SaaS revenue should have a much higher multiple, at least 3, if not more. Thus I believe the overall price-to-sales ratio should be at least double what it is today. I believe that by the time the legacy business turns profitable, which I expect would likely happen in late 2025, this repricing would likely occur.

However, I expect the overall business to turn profitable much faster, perhaps this year, thanks to two new growth opportunities in areas I believe FLYHT could have a monopoly. The prospects for these growth opportunities dwarf the core business. While it is hard to estimate just how well and quickly they will land with these products, I believe by the end of 2025, FLYHT's annualised 4Q2025 operational profits would be in the region of $3m-14m (that's around $0.08-0.35 EPS considering 40M shares outstanding).

I believe the stock price undervalues the legacy business, mitigating my downside risk. Additionally, the growth opportunities provide tremendous upside, while I feel I'm getting them entirely for free. I consider this a long-term investment provided they make good progress in the launch of these two new products, as the growth runway is very long.

Introduction

FLYHT (OTC:FLYLF; TSXV:FLY:CA) specialises in aircraft data collection, transfer and analysis. The business model is relatively simple, they install hardware at a low margin (30%). After which the hardware starts generating high-margin (60%) SaaS revenue whenever the aircraft uses the software or data services - essentially whenever it goes somewhere.

I will explain the core business, including the AFIRS 228 (a SATCOMs communication device), and the TAMDAR (a weather sensor), primarily because the business has several products spread across different revenue streams, so it can be daunting to understand at first. I'll then introduce the new growth opportunities and end with a simple valuation model.

Legacy Business

AFIRS 228

The 228 provides voice and data services for aircraft via the Iridium Satellite network. The benefit of satellite transmission is that it can occur throughout the flight. However, it's relatively expensive, so it is usually used for the essentials, with larger data transfers happening on the ground if at all.

Historic hardware shipped compared with hardware revenue (Data collected from company filings; Graphics are my own)

The 228 hardware sales were growing before the pandemic when installs fell off a cliff. Ignoring some initial pent-up demand starting 4Q2020, sales have been growing again since around 3Q2021. Management commentary about the 228's prospects is generally bullish, as noted from the quote from the Q3 call below.

And looking at our legacy 228 business, the interest in that product remains strong. Some of those POs that we're receiving and contracts that we're signing include the 228. There's a long tail on that business. It's alive and well, and it remains a core part of FLYHT's offering and a really important part of our sustaining business.

Given the commentary, combined with a strong backlog, I could easily see average units shipped per quarter returning to pre-pandemic levels of around 26 by the end of 2025. That said, expect continued volatility in this revenue stream.

TAMDAR

This legacy hardware is an aircraft-mounted sensor that collects various weather data. The data is collected and sold to national meteorological agencies (e.g. NOAA in the US). While FLYHT is no longer actively selling these sensors, the ones already installed are contributing around 20% of FLYHT's current SaaS revenue. They will continue to produce SaaS revenue until replaced by the newer WVSS device discussed later.

CrossConsense

This recently acquired business unit (2022) essentially offers consulting services and app development. They generate perhaps 20% of the total SaaS revenue, as well as makeup almost the entire technical services revenue stream (as observed by the sudden jump in 2Q2022 below). I expect mild growth from this unit moving forward, in line with historic growth rates.

Historic technical services revenue (Data collected from company filings; Graphics are my own)

Combined SaaS

As mentioned above, overall SaaS revenues are made up of services for the AFIRS 228 (60% of total), weather (20%) and Cross-Consense (20%). Overall SaaS revenues have been growing steadily over time as can be observed below. Continued growth is highly probable. Every device installed will add to SaaS revenues. Furthermore, they have other tailwinds, including continued post-pandemic recovery in aviation which are currently causing SaaS revenues to increase faster than expected.

Historic overall SaaS revenues (Data collected from company filings; Graphics are my own)

I will briefly explain three jumps in the graph above highlighted by arrows. The first is caused by the acquisition of TAMDAR; the second by the pandemic; and the third by the acquisition of CrossConsense.

In general, SaaS revenues are ultra-sticky. When a device is installed, they are generally used for the entire life of the aircraft (think around 30 years). However, FLYHT does occasionally lose customers to mergers or bankruptcies.

Licensing revenues

Finally, FLYHT licenses out a version of the 228 to be line fit on some A320 aircraft. These orders are big, ultra high-margin (think 80%), but very lumpy. The long-term average quarterly revenue is around $1m. This revenue stream has a large impact on FLYHT's quarterly profitability.

Historic licensing revenues (Data collected from company filings; Graphics are my own)

2023 has been relatively quiet on the licensing front. Will big orders come in during 2024? It's impossible to say.

Overall predictions for the legacy business

In the below graphs, I combine my growth assumptions for the legacy business. The growth is primarily driven by a recovery of the 228 unit delivery to pre-pandemic levels, and with SaaS growth continuing but slowing down compared to recent levels.

Revenue projections until 2025 (2023 Q1-3 data collected from company filings; 4Q2023 and thereafter are estimations)

Below I useful typical gross margins for the business streams. I grow expenses by 1% a quarter, despite management predicting no major growth in operating expenses.

Profitability projections until 2025 (2023 Q1-3 data collected from company filings; 4Q2023 and thereafter are estimations)

As depicted above, the core business should turn profitable on average in late 2025. However, I note that licensing and hardware revenues are likely to remain highly choppy. Thus, the most important thing to watch is the continued growth of the SaaS. The backlog should also be a leading indicator for future hardware sales.

Future growth opportunities

Certifications

Aviation is highly regulated. Thus, before FLYHT can install any new equipment on aircraft, it needs to be tested and signed off. The process can take several months and ends with an STC (supplemental type certificate) allowing FLYHT to install a specific device in a given jurisdiction. FLYHT needs to complete this process for each type of aircraft. The STC can then be normalised in other jurisdictions on a streamlined basis.

Certification schedule for FLYHT's new products (March 2024 investor presentation)

The implication of the above is that the FLYHT unlocks more of the market as it delivers STCs for different aircraft in different geographies. They have the first STC for the Edge for the A320 already.

AFIRS Edge

The AFIRS Edge is similar to the 228 but has a different use function. The 228 transmits limited amounts of data in transit. The Edge delivers high volumes of data very cheaply and efficiently once landed. Thus the Edge will not eat into the 228's market, as it can be used in conjunction with a 228. Some recent contract awards have included both.

Thus, the Edge's main competition is with similar communications devices that operate on 3G/4G/LTE mobile networks, primarily Teledyne's (TDY) GroundLink. They were able to patent the mobile network technology, and the product soared, resulting in a phenomenal 55%+ market share. That said, the product's infrastructure is ageing. The design has been updated to allow upgrades to support 4G/LTE, but further upgrades (e.g. to 5G) seem impractical, necessitating an entire redevelopment of the product. 3G networks are shutting down around the world, leaving only upgraded GroundLink products functional. In time, 4G networks will go dark too, making this market-dominant product obsolete.

Currently, the Edge is the only 5G product on the market, and there is no competition in sight. Teledyne (a huge company with many other focus areas) seems to have no plans to update its device to 5G. No other existing competitors (e.g. ones with SATCOM devices similar to the 228) have announced plans. Bear in mind it takes years to develop, certify and launch a product like this (evident from FLYHT's experience), so FLYHT has a very definite first movers advantage here, and could well be the successor to GroundLink. Could it get a monopoly in the space? It depends on whether competition follows or not.

Bear in mind this is also a difficult market to enter. Reputation is an important factor for airline customers. The problem is also not just technological since relationships with regulators and expertise in aviation regulations are critical. While FLYHT is aware competitors may well encroach on their space, I am encouraged that it is a hard market to enter.

It's worth mentioning that the Edge+ model is a 5-minute switch-out with Teledyne's existing product, making installations convenient and practical.

I'll also note that the Edge has 3 contracts already awarded in Canada (Flair Airlines, Canada Jetlines, and Air North, Yukon). The combined fleet size is around 25, and, since these airlines are high growth, could be close to 50 by the end of 2025. Including Edge devices from the UK Met contract and the NOAA contract for the WVSS adds another 32 or so devices.

It's hard to say how quickly we'll see Edge adoption, given variables in certification, contract awards, times to deployment, etc., but I'll explore two scenarios:

Edge growth projections (pessimistic scenario) (Based on my own calculations and assumptions) Edge growth projections (optimistic scenario) (Based on my own calculations and assumptions)

Recall that I predicted earlier that the legacy business to be breakeven by the end of 2025, and would continue to grow thereafter. That is to say, you can more or less assume these gross profits translate to operational profits by late 2025. The fact that FLYHT has a $22m market cap, and could be generating $9m operating profits from the Edge by 2028 in my pessimistic scenario is just mind-boggling.

WVSS-II

Weather is a huge opportunity for FLYHT. Weather data from aircraft is the second most useful data input in weather models. I know I don't need to tell you that extreme weather events are getting more common. That said, it's worth seeing the below graph (source). Predicting emergency weather events leads to lives and money saved, and is for good reason becoming an important objective for governments across the world.

Graph showing the frequency of significant weather-related disasters (NOAA website)

WVSS-II sensors (I will use WVSS for short) can do everything TAMDAR sensors can, but can additionally collect relative humidity data, which is extremely useful for improving weather models.

I note that the WVSS has no direct (aircraft-based) competition, and so has a small but growing monopoly here. This type of data could alternatively be collected from hot air balloons but is dramatically (140x) cheaper through the WVSS. I suppose it also competes for funding against other data sources, but it is important to understand these models should use various sources to improve accuracy.

Existing WVSS contract renewal

FLYHT acquired the WVSS in 2021. While FLYHT became the supplier for new WVSS devices, existing WVSS still needed to be managed. The contract for these WVSS devices is up for renewal later this year. It covers around 148 devices (source).

From the March 2024 investor presentation (below), we learn that:

200 FLYHT-WVSS-II sensors over 5 years is $5m+ annual SaaS

If I pro-rata this number, it works out as around $25k of annual SaaS per WVSS. Under these assumptions, the contract works out to about $3.5m annual SaaS revenue, and $2.1m gross profit (assuming 60% margins).

Based on my discussions with management, they feel they are well-positioned to win this contract. After all, they will provide support for all other WVSS devices worldwide, so why not? Of course, we'll have to wait and see. If they did win though, they'd likely enjoy instant profitability assuming my assumptions are correct.

New WVSS devices

I'll briefly explain the setup. Let's say a met agency wants better weather data for their modelling. They'll place an order with FLYHT, and need to partner with an airline. The agency covers the hardware cost and pays for the weather data. The airline gets the Edge hardware for free and then pays for its own SaaS as it uses the Edge. It's a good deal for everyone.

For reference, I believe each WVSS device will sell for around $60k and will need to be accompanied by an Edge device, and as mentioned earlier could generate SaaS revenue at around $25k per annum. Let's assume 30% hardware and 60% SaaS revenue. I do note that these assumptions seem very conservative based on the LoganAir contract awarded.

I'll consider two scenarios here.

Pessimistic case: Only deliver what is contracted. That's around 32 WVSS units. I'll ignore hardware sales (since it's a one-and-done), and consider only SaaS. That's $800k SaaS revenue and $480k profits.

Optimistic case: I'll take the market potential quoted by FLYHT in their recent presentation, 200 WVSS devices in 5 years (equates to 20% market share). Assuming only 10 delivered in 2024 to be conservative, then 40 thereafter each year. By late 2025, the run-rate is $4m hardware revenue (including WVSS and Edge), and $1.25m SaaS revenue (for 50 WVSS devices). That's $1.2m gross profit from hardware, $800k from SaaS.

Valuation

Below, I combine both the legacy business and all new opportunities into a simple table, showing both optimistic and pessimistic cases for FLYHT's annualised 4Q2025 operational profits.

Valuation model for FLYHT (Based on my own assumptions, projections and calculations)

I believe the numbers speak for themselves. The pessimistic scenario (both in terms of prospects and multiple) still shows a 30% upside from today's prices by 2025. That said, I think there's plenty of reason for optimism, and could easily see the reality tending towards my optimistic case.

Balance sheet

The company has a working capital of around $1.7m (see below). This includes debt and lease payments due in the next year. Additionally, they have a credit in place of $2m. Therefore the company has access to around $3.7m of cash.

FLYHT's working capital table (Q3 report)

The company has been cash flow positive for three of the last 5 quarters. If we take an average, the company is losing $100k of cash a quarter. Though cash flow does fluctuate a lot, it is close to cash flow positive.

Quarterly net change in cash, FLYHT (Seeking Alpha)

I believe the company will become consistently cash flow positive sometime in 2024. Given the company has access to $3.7m net cash, and is burning cash by $100k a quarter on average, I believe there to be a low risk of dilution. That said, if FLYHT has several terrible quarters in a row, this risk would naturally increase.

The company is around $6m in total debt, with the payment schedule shown below. The schedule seems manageable considering the company could well generate $3m+ operating profits by the end of 2025.

Contractual obligations, FLYHT (Q3 report)

Risks

The most obvious risk is that STCs could take a long time to be approved, or perhaps not at all. This would mean FLYHT would be unable to market new products promptly, slowing revenue growth. I believe FLYHT is well experienced in this area though, and while delays are possible, even perhaps likely, they will get there.

Another risk is the failure to sell products effectively. This would essentially reduce the revenue growth and upside. I feel this is somewhat mitigated thanks to a qualified sales team and unique product. That said, I consider this the most real risk.

Cash situation. As outlined above, I do not foresee a need to raise capital given the cash balance and existing credit lines. However, if they do not manage to start installing WVSS & Edge devices in 2024, I would worry more about it.

Pandemic or similar. FLYHT generated SaaS based on aircraft flying. Another similar event grounding aircraft would be very detrimental to FLYHT.

Further risks associated with microcap stocks should be considered. Liquidity will be lower than with larger names. The market value may not reflect the stock's intrinsic value for extended periods.

Summary

FLYHT is one of my favourite names, and I expect it to have a very strong H2 and beyond. The legacy business is cheap, and at these prices, I consider the growth opportunities as free. FLYHT could have monopolies in the markets of both the Edge and the WVSS-II and has at the least first movers advantage. I see a good chance that FLYHT trades multiples higher in a couple of years.

