Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FLYHT Aerospace: 2 Incoming Monopolies Practically Free

Samuel McColgan profile picture
Samuel McColgan
159 Followers

Summary

  • FLYHT's legacy business is currently unprofitable but undervalued, with potential for a higher price-to-sales ratio.
  • The company has two new growth opportunities in areas where it could have a monopoly, which could lead to profitability much faster.
  • FLYLF stock price undervalues the legacy business and offers significant upside potential with the new growth opportunities.

Lit up binary code giving a pattern of a plane

XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The legacy business is currently unprofitable but is arguably cheap. The price-to-sales ratio is around 1, despite half their revenue being high-margin, ultra-sticky, steadily growing SaaS. I argue this SaaS revenue should have a much higher multiple, at least 3, if not

This article was written by

Samuel McColgan profile picture
Samuel McColgan
159 Followers
Analyst for Breakout Investors. Philosophy - Dhandho investing. Microcap focussed.I post on Substack (Ahead of the Curve | Breakout Investors | Substack) and collaborate with other "Breakout Investors" on WhatsApp (https://chat.whatsapp.com/GQZdsexmag30tbdqV7Yg7R) or on our platform online at app.breakoutinvestors.com as we try to be ahead of the curve, looking for opportunities where the market has not yet figured out or appreciated a company's fundamental business or upcoming catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLY:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLYLF
--
FLY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News