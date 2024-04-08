We Are

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a Chinese social media platform that enables users to interact with each other using mobile applications. Hello Group consists of two main applications, namely: MOMO and Tantan. Additionally, several other niche applications such as Hertz, SoulChill, Duidui, and Tietie were developed to target specific demographics In China and abroad. When I wrote about Hello Group in March 2023, I believed that MOMO’s low relative valuation should provide an attractive risk/reward ratio to lift up MOMO’s shares. Furthermore, I have assumed that the management of the company will be able to accomplish a successful turnaround and return to growth in users and revenues. In mid-March 2024, the company reported results for FY2023, which were below the estimates on many items, primarily the growth of revenues. After the results, I reconsidered my initial investment thesis with the following conclusions: a) a decline in users will continue b) revenues will stay under pressure in the foreseeable future c) future dividends will need to be cut as a result of the previous two factors. Based on these observations, it seems probable that Hello Group is entering the last phase of the corporate life cycle. This phase can be characterized by shrinking but still profitable operations. I ended the article with the valuation of the company, which despite its low share price seems to be fairly valued at current levels.

The shrinkage in users continues in both apps

While the MOMO app serves as the cash cow of the entire Hello Group, Tantan, akin to the Chinese Tinder has been loss-making since its acquisition in 2018. With the passage of time, it has become apparent that the acquisition of Tantan, which was acquired for US 800 million, was a mistake. Despite both apps losing users on a quarterly basis, it is evident that previous restructuring efforts in Tantan to stop user attrition were ineffective. In the business guidance for the first quarter of 2024 for the consolidated entity, the management expects revenues to decline somewhere between 9.5% -13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Since MOMO’s revenues are a product of the number of users and the average revenue per user (ARPU), it indicates that the loss of users will persist in the future as well. The continuation of the declining trend in revenues is apparent from management actions. In 4Q 2023 the company decided to reduce revenue-sharing fees with broadcasters related to live-video services on both apps, MOMO and Tantan. Lowering incentives for content creators will have a negative impact on the quality of content, further affecting the number of users willing to pay for both apps.

A similar conclusion is evident when analyzing the trend of quarterly sales and marketing expenses (S&M) to revenues for the past three years. To protect the company’s bottom line, Hello Group has been reducing its S&M expenses every quarter. For a company operating in the social media business, marketing expenses are a form of investment in its operation, similar to what is CAPEX for manufacturing companies. There are two problems with reducing marketing expenses. Firstly, the company cannot sustain this indefinitely. Secondly, cutting investments today comes at the cost of reducing revenues and subsequently profits in the future. To better understand the relationship between these two categories, I charted quarterly revenues versus (S&M) expenses. Over the selected period, S&M expenses declined from US 105 million in 3Q 2021 to US 42 million in 4Q 2023 (-60%). The fall in S&M expenses has been accompanied by a similar decline in revenues, which dropped from US 581 million to US $416 million (-29%). From this relationship, it is evident that a reduction of S&M expenses by $1 results in a decline in revenues by $0.5. Although on the earnings call, the company often discusses new growth projects, revenues from new apps are only marginal and currently are not able to offset the steady decline in revenues from both MOMO and Tantan.

Capital allocation and corporate governance could pose potential issues

Examining the company’s past actions reveals several instances that might raise concern for Western-minded investors. While the acquisition of Tantan in 2018 could be categorized as a managerial mistake, the acquisition of a building for business purposes in September 2023 may prompt inquiries regarding the appropriate allocation of shareholders’ funds. In 2023, MOMO acquired the property from Beijing Leguanxing Information Technology for a total amount of RMB 846 million (US $120 million dollars). The question arises as to why a company that is constantly reducing its number of employees needs new a property with 34 thousand square meters. In FY21, MOMO employed 2,051 employees which decreased to 1,705 in FY22 and to 1,382 in FY23. By any standard, a company with 1,382 employees is considered rather small. Another corporate governance issue could be the employment of the current Chief Operating Officer: Sichuan Zhang. Sichuan Zhang, aged 40, is the spouse of Chairman and CEO: Yan Tang. Prior to assuming the position of Chief Operating Officer at MOMO, Ms. Zhang served as the CEO of a small children’s furniture design company. For investors, the first question before making an investment should be whether the company is managed for its shareholders or for the management’s interests. In the case of MOMO, the answer is not entirely clear.

Valuation

MOMO has a market cap of US $1.4 billion and FY23 earnings of US $275 million dollars. With a Price to Earnings ratio of 5.1 and an Earnings Yield of almost 20%, MOMO seems cheap, leading to the enticing suggestion that MOMO is undervalued. However, MOMO seems cheap for good reasons. In 4Q 2023 earnings call, the management announced a dividend of $0.54 dollars per ADS (-25% decline compared to FY22) and a buy-back program of US 286 million valid until June 2026. Splitting the US $286 million buy-back program into 2.5 years gives us 114 million per year or US 0.6 dollars per ADS share in annual return.

For valuation purposes, I used the dividend discount model with key inputs: adjusted dividend per share of US $1.15 dollars, calculated as the regular FY23 dividend (US $0.54 per share) plus a proportion of the annual buyback, divided by the total shares outstanding (US $0.61 per share), cost of equity at 16% and an annual decline rate in earnings: - 4%. The cost of equity was estimated from the Chinese 10Y government bond with a yield of 2.9%, Beta: 1.5, equity risk premium: 5.63% for the Chinese market, and country risk premium for China: 1.03%. Subsequently, I adjusted the cost of equity to US dollars term by the difference between US inflation and CNY inflation.

We can argue whether a 4% decline rate is sufficient or not. Management expects a decline in revenues in the range of -9% to -13.5% in 1Q 2024, but given the management’s ability to cut expenses, I assume that -4% is a more conservative estimate. Under these assumptions, the intrinsic value per ADS share is approximately US $5.7 dollars per share, quite close to the current market price, which indicates that MOMO is fairly valued.

Closing thoughts

After closely following the company for more than three years, it appears evident that Hello Group is in a phase of slow decline, lacking major growth opportunities. While the MOMO app is expected to continue generating cash for the foreseeable future, the decline in revenues will eventually impact the bottom line. Regulatory risks, or the main factor behind reducing competition events will remain omnipresent in the future as well. As the Tantan app pivots away from dating-centric live streaming services, the management will need to find a new purpose for this application. It is very questionable whether the management will be successful in this task. Despite the shares of Hello Group seem optically cheap, based on my estimate they trade within a fair value range.