Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VOX: How Meta, Alphabet, And The Streaming Industry Could Outshine The Market

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
298 Followers

Summary

  • Technological advances for Meta Platforms and Alphabet, as well as expected growth for streaming services, will drive strong returns for Vanguard Communication Services ETF.
  • While the communication services sector has historically underperformed the market overall in previous decades, these factors are likely to reverse this trend.
  • VOX has the highest diversification along with a low expense ratio and favorable price-to-earnings ratio compared to peer communication services funds.

Creative Asian Young male man wearing smart virtual glasses and joining business meeting on augmented reality metaverse working space,asia man using a VR headset to explore virtual space video conference abroad country at night

travelism/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) warrants a buy rating due to the strong potential for its top holdings to outperform the market overall. Technological advances for Meta Platforms, Inc. (META

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
298 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News