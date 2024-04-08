NicoElNino

Due to a recent discussion on the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory concerning safer, lower-risk funds, thought to write an article giving a short overview of three such ETFs. These are relatively safe, high-quality funds, and have other benefits too.

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX), which has comparable returns to t-bills, with some potential tax advantages. Combines the safety of t-bills with strong after-tax returns, for some investors at least.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), with a 6.3% yield, and extremely low credit and rate risk. Volatility is very low on an absolute basis, but higher than that of t-bills and BOXX.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index ETF (VTIP), which offers investors an inflation-protected 4.5% YTM. Volatility is low too, but higher than that of t-bills, BOXX, and JAAA.

Finally, a quick table with pertinent information for each fund.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

BOXX - Synthetic T-bills ETF

Right now, t-bills are a good choice for short-term risk-averse investors, as these securities offer competitive yields at effectively zero risk. There are many ways to achieve exposure to t-bills, including through ETFs and directly through a broker. BOXX is a particularly unique, strong way to achieve exposure to t-bills and their returns.

BOXX achieves comparable returns to t-bills through equity options. An in-depth explanation of these is outside the scope of this article, but see here for one. BOXX's returns have been extremely similar to those of t-bills since inception, as expected.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, BOXX has broadly similar characteristics to t-bills, including returns, risk, and volatility.

Right now, the fund's underlying options have a yield to expiration of 5.8%. Expect broadly similar returns in the coming months, minus fees and tracking errors. Longer-term returns would depend on future option prices and t-bill yields. As the Federal Reserve will likely cut rates in the coming months, BOXX's returns should decline in the coming months too. Returns should remain reasonably good, under current Fed guidance at least.

BOXX

BOXX's underlying strategy and holdings have approximately zero credit risk, interest rate risk, and volatility. Same as t-bills.

BOXX has two advantages relative to simpler t-bill ETFs.

First, returns are generally marginally higher. This has been the case since inception and will almost certainly be the case at current prices and yields.

Second, the fund has some potential tax benefits. Specifically, BOXX's options should not generate taxable events for either the fund or its shareholders, with the fund retaining any income and returns within itself, and with no dividend payments.

Seeking Alpha

Investors in BOXX can choose to hold the fund long-term, potentially delaying taxes until a moment of their choosing. Doing so could, potentially, result in tax savings. Although these issues might not matter for all investors, they definitely matter for some. For these, BOXX seems to offer a safe, strong, after-tax 5.8% expected return.

Right now, t-bills are a good choice for short-term risk-averse investors. In my opinion, BOXX seems strictly superior to t-bills, due to its marginally higher yield and potential tax benefits. Due to this, BOXX is a great choice for these investors.

I last covered BOXX here.

JAAA - AAA-rated CLO ETF

JAAA is an actively managed ETF focusing on AAA-rated CLO tranches of senior secured loans. Simplifying things a bit, we can say that JAAA invests in portfolios of corporate loans and that the fund receives priority, senior payments from these.

Credit risk is extremely low, as high-quality CLOs extremely rarely default. Default rates for AAA-rated tranches are literally zero, default rates for those rated AA-A are effectively zero.

S&P

Interest rate risk is extremely low too, as CLOs are variable rate investments. JAAA itself has a duration of 0.17 years, much lower than average.

JAAA

Overall risk and volatility are quite too low, and much lower than average.

Data by YCharts

JAAA is a bit more volatile than t-bills and BOXX, however. As an example, the fund suffered a 2.6% drawdown during 2022, slightly underperforming t-bills during the same. Losses were quite low, short-lived, and much lower than those of bonds and equities.

Data by YCharts

JAAA's 6.3% yield is reasonably good on an absolute basis, and higher than the bond average.

Data by YCharts

Returns have been quite strong too, with the fund outperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

Data by YCharts

Overall, JAAA provides investors with strong, above-average income and returns, with little risk or volatility. It is a solid combination and might be of particular interest for more short-term, risk-averse investors.

I last covered JAAA here.

VTIP - Short-Term TIPs ETF

VTIP is an index ETF focusing on short-term TIPs or inflation-protected treasuries. VTIP's underlying holdings are somewhat protected against inflation and see higher coupon rates as inflation increases. VTIP's dividends skyrocketed from 2021 to 2022, in line with expectations/inflation rates. Dividends significantly decreased during 2023 but remain somewhat elevated.

Seeking Alpha

Notwithstanding the above, VTIP currently sports a 2.8% dividend yield, quite low on an absolute basis, and much lower than the bond average.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, although the figures above are accurate, they fail to reflect the actual income/returns generated by the fund's underlying holdings. TIPs currently yield 1.9% - 2.2% plus inflation. With CPI at 3.1%, that implies a total yield of 5.0% - 5.3%.

U.S. Treasury

VTIP sports a yield to maturity of 4.5%, much closer to the above.

VTIP

In my opinion, under current conditions, VTIP's expected returns are in the 4.5% - 5.3% range, much higher than the fund's current 2.8% dividend yield. Future returns will ultimately depend on inflation, amongst other factors, however.

VTIP has negligible credit risk, as it focuses on U.S. treasuries.

VTIP has low interest rate risk, as it focuses on short-term securities, with an average duration of 2.5 years.

VTIP

Overall volatility is low too, but higher than that of t-bills, BOXX and JAAA.

Data by YCharts

VTIP's key advantage relative to BOXX or JAAA is its inflation-protected securities. These should see higher coupon rates and dividends as rates rise, a straightforward benefit for shareholders. On a more negative note, VTIP has quite a bit more rate risk than these two other funds, and the Fed tends to hike rates when inflation increases. This somewhat blunts the effectiveness of VTIP as an inflation hedge, although do remember that interest rate risk remains low on an absolute basis.

Right now, VTIP seems weaker than BOXX or JAAA. Higher inflation or lower Fed rates could improve things for VTIP, however.

I last covered VTIP here.

Looking Back

I wrote a similar article to this in late 2022. In that article, I discussed the four following funds:

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Said funds have outperformed most other bonds since, with reasonably good performance considering their low level of risk and volatility.

Data by YCharts

In this recent article, I switched from BIL to BOXX, due to the latter's marginally higher yield and potential tax benefits. I also switched from JPST and MINT to JAAA, due to the latter's higher yield and stronger returns.

As a final point, do remember that the funds mentioned here are comparatively safe, low-volatility investments, and are not meant to outperform equities or higher-yield bonds.

Conclusion

BOXX, JAAA, and VTIP are three ETFs focusing on high-quality, short-term assets. Risk-averse short-term investors might find them to be interesting investment opportunities.