Vladimirovic

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is attempting to mitigate the production decline from its Mid-Con PDP assets. It finished its previous development program in Q2 2023 with the completion of two NW Stack wells and currently has no plans for drilling or completing any new wells in 2024.

Due to the lack of near-term development, SandRidge (at its 2024 guidance midpoint) is expecting a -14% total production decline and a -24% oil production decline compared to 2023. SandRidge notes that its PDP decline rate is estimated at single-digits per year over the next ten years, but the decline rate will be higher over the first part of that period.

SandRidge's 2024 free cash flow is expected to be around $69 million at current strip prices. This is a bit better than my January 2024 estimate of $60 million in 2024 free cash flow, although that is mainly due to SandRidge spending less on 2024 capex than I had modeled.

I estimate that SandRidge's value (at the end of 2024) will be $13.55 to $15.50 per share based on long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas. SandRidge may also be capable of generating $1.75 per share in 2025 free cash flow in a status quo scenario where it continues to focus on mitigating production declines and doesn't drill any new wells.

Notes On Production

SandRidge expects its total 2024 production to decline by -14% compared to 2023. SandRidge's oil production may decline by -24% in 2024 compared to its 2023 oil production. These estimates are based on the midpoint of its guidance. SandRidge mentioned that its PDP decline rate was in the single-digits over a ten-year period. That's averaged over a ten-year period (and for total production) though, and I'd expect its oil production decline rate to remain in double-digits for a few years without any further development.

SandRidge's production is declining since it hasn't brought any new wells online since Q2 2023 and is focusing on optimizing its existing wells through things such as artificial lift conversions, recompletions and refracs. It plans on spending $8 million to $11 million on production optimization in 2024.

SandRidge noted that it would need to be confident that commodity prices would remain solidly above $80 WTI oil and $4 Henry Hub natural gas to restart NW Stack development.

While near-term WTI oil prices are above $80, the strip drops below $80 by January 2025, while natural gas prices are well below $4. Thus NW Stack development is unlikely to restart in the near future.

2024 Outlook

SandRidge expects to average approximately 14,500 BOEPD in production during 2024, with a production mix of 15% oil, 28% NGLs and 57% natural gas.

At current strip prices of $82 to $83 WTI oil and $2.40 NYMEX gas, SandRidge is projected to generate $124 million in oil and gas revenue in 2024. It may also generate another $11 million in interest income during the year, putting it around $135 million in total revenue.

SandRidge notes that a majority of its natural gas stream is expected to remain in ethane rejection during 2024. This reduces its volume of NGLs, but helps the average price that SandRidge receives for its NGLs due to the higher value mix.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 800,000 $80.00 $64 NGLs 1,500,000 $22.75 $34 Natural Gas 18,000,000 $1.45 $26 Interest Income $11 Total Revenue $135 Click to enlarge

SandRidge is expected to have $66 million in 2024 expenses, including $10 million in capex (for production optimization).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $39 Production Taxes $8 Cash General & Administrative $9 Capital Expenditures $10 Total $66 Click to enlarge

SandRidge is thus projected to generate $69 million in free cash flow during 2024 at current strip prices.

Cash On Hand And Dividends

SandRidge ended 2023 with $254 million in cash on hand. It paid out a $1.50 per share one-time dividend in February and is currently paying out a $0.11 per share quarterly dividend. SandRidge is thus expected to make $72 million in dividend payments during 2024.

SandRidge is currently projected to end 2024 with $251 million in net cash if it doesn't declare any additional special dividends or make any share repurchases. SandRidge would pay out $3 million more in dividends (with $1.94 per share in total 2024 dividends) than its free cash flow during 2024.

Based on current 2025 strip prices, SandRidge may be able to generate approximately $65 million ($1.75 per share) in 2025 free cash flow if it continues to focus on production optimization and doesn't spend on D&C capex. SandRidge's 2025 free cash flow would see a boost from better natural gas prices, and that would largely offset the impact of lower oil prices and reduced production.

Notes On Valuation

SandRidge reported PDP reserves with a PV-10 of $296 million at the end of 2023 based on SEC pricing.

SandRidge's Reserves (sandridgeenergy.com)

The SEC prices for 2023 involved $78.22 WTI oil and $2.64 Henry Hub natural gas. My long-term commodity prices are $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas, which would increase the total value of SandRidge's reserves since its reserves are primarily natural gas. SandRidge's reserves at the end of 2023 were 13% oil, 29% NGLs and 58% natural gas.

SEC Pricing (sandridgeenergy.com)

At the end of 2024, I'd estimate that SandRidge's PDP reserves would be worth around $360 million at $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas.

I had previously valued SandRidge at cash on hand plus 0.7x to 0.9x PDP PV-10.

As noted before, SandRidge is projected to end 2024 with $251 million in cash. A 0.7x multiple to PDP PV-10 (at $75 oil and $3.75 natural gas) would give it another $252 million in value, resulting in a value per share of approximately $13.55 for SandRidge at the end of 2024.

A 0.9x multiple to PDP PV-10 would give its oil and gas assets $324 million in value, resulting in an estimated value of $15.50 per share at the end of 2024.

SandRidge is also expected to pay out $0.33 per share in dividends during the remainder of 2024.

Conclusion

SandRidge is focusing on mitigating production declines and doesn't anticipate restarting NW Stack development until prices are consistently above $80 WTI oil and $4 Henry Hub natural gas.

It also is largely maintaining its cash on hand, with only a $3 million projected decline in its cash on hand during 2024. With improved natural gas prices in 2025, SandRidge may be able to pay out around $1.75 per share in total dividends while keeping its cash on hand above $250 million.

I estimate SandRidge's end of 2024 value at $13.55 to $15.50 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas. This represents its value in a status quo scenario where it focuses on mitigating production declines and doesn't spend on new development activities or acquisitions.

SandRidge's estimated value could change if it makes a major acquisition with its cash on hand. It also has $1.6 billion in federal NOL carryforwards that will help keep it from paying taxes in the future. SandRidge continues to bide its time in making use of its significant amount of cash on hand.