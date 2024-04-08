Wall Street Breakfast: License And Registration

Survey Monday

Another future question... What does the future look like for robotaxis?



· Only years away from becoming mainstream (mass market!)

· Will be the end of personal cars (robotaxi-as-a-service)

· Niche needs (campus shuttles, retirement communities, etc.)

· Pipe dream and will never work (not commercially viable)



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

License and registration

Where's your self-driving car, dude? Promises of a robotaxi revolution have been made for years, with many estimating that companies would have tens of thousands of autonomous vehicles on the road by now. One of the pioneers of the industry, Elon Musk, has also been in the spotlight for many of his statements, especially as Tesla (TSLA) faces mounting pressures from EV competition and is forced to pursue additional revenue streams to keep its growth story alive.



Flashback: "Only a year away" has been the robotaxi theme at Tesla since 2019, with many announcements focused on the success of Autopilot and FSD. The problem is that the systems are far from perfect. Forget about challenging conditions like rain or nighttime, there are myriads of inputs that need to be accounted for in order to achieve near-100% accuracy and address safety concerns. Musk even summed up this "harder than initially thought" situation in 2022, stating, "In order to solve full-self driving properly, you actually need to solve real-world AI." Also don't forget regulations and social acceptance, as well as the legal frameworks needed for the new technology.



Seeing how complicated the robotaxi revolution will be to achieve, Uber (UBER) gave up on its ambitions following a fatal self-driving crash in 2020, with its operations being absorbed by Aurora (AUR). Lyft (LYFT) also left the driverless road in 2021, Ford (F) shuttered Argo AI in 2022, while it was reported that Apple's (AAPL) Project Titan, which was aiming for an autonomous electric vehicle, got disbanded this past February. Separately, General Motors' (GM) Cruise halted U.S. operations in October after one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian for 20 feet before coming to a stop.



Still driving: Tesla (TSLA) is planning to hold a Robotaxi reveal event on August 8, in an announcement that saw the stock rise 3% in premarket trading on Monday. The skeptics and believers are again going at it in the SA comments section, but the announcement likely made fund managers like Cathie Wood happy (she predicts Tesla's robotaxis will be a trillion-dollar business and send the stock to $2,000/share). Other players that have skin in the game include Waymo by Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Zoox by Amazon (AMZN), as well as technology partnerships related to names like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA). Take the WSB survey.

Climate disclosures

The SEC will stay the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule as the agency pushes to consolidate the legal challenges that have already been filed attempting to overturn it. While lawsuits from more than 20 Republican-led states and various business groups argue that the disclosure requirements are beyond the SEC's legal authority, the regulator still believes the rule is within its power to order. The SEC recently weakened the rule, including requirements for some companies to report Scope 3 emissions from their supply chains and customers using their products. (40 comments)

Sovereign AI

Canada's next budget includes C$2.4B ($1.8B) to support investment in artificial intelligence, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A big chunk of the allocated money will go towards building and providing access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada's AI researchers, startups and scale-ups. The government also aims to bring new technologies to market, and accelerate AI adoption in critical sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing. Canada's budget will be tabled in the House of Commons on April 16. (23 comments)



Golden parachute?

David Calhoun took home nearly $33M in total compensation last year, mostly from stock awards, marking a record for a Boeing (BA) CEO who has overseen a company plagued by safety problems. To note, Calhoun gave up an around $3M cash bonus and is getting less stock this year in the wake of January's door-plug blowout aboard a 737 MAX jet. The board also tied executive pay to two new safety and production quality goals in the aftermath of multiple safety incidents and recently said Calhoun would step down by year-end. Stock awards for senior executives in 2024 are about 22% below original targets, roughly in line with Boeing's stock decline. (33 comments)