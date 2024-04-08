Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Manchester United plc: Do Not Expect Much Movement For The Foreseeable Future

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
945 Followers

Summary

  • Ineos founder Sir James Ratcliffe acquired around a quarter of Manchester United plc at a price of $33 per share.
  • The team's sporting performance has been disappointing, yet new and renewed commercial agreements come at generally favorable terms.
  • The club's operational leadership has changed, and there is potential for improvement in sporting performance, but the team still faces the need for stadium renovations and potentially costly new signings.
  • A takeover appears unlikely at this point in time.
  • Absent the possibility of a privatization at a premium, I expect the stock to move sideways for the foreseeable future.

Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester United Football Club

ChrisHepburn/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Back in June, I rated the Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)a buy on account of the possibility of a takeover offer. Since then, the stock trades around 20 percent lower. That does not take into

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
945 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MANU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MANU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MANU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News