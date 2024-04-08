Victoria Kotlyarchuk

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to sell personal protective equipment business to Ansell in $640M deal. (00:24) Tesla (TSLA) plans to unveil its Robotaxi service on August 8. (01:10) People's Bank of China sets up $69B re-lending program for tech companies. (02:13)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) will sell its personal protective equipment business to Australia's Ansell Ltd. (OTCPK:ANSLF) (OTCPK:ANSLY) for US$640M in cash, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday night.

The unit designs, markets and sells gloves, eyewear and other apparel under the Kimtech and KleenGuard brands.

For Kimberly-Clark (KMB), the deal is part of its plan to reorganize its business and overhaul its supply chain in a bid to rein in costs and streamline operations.

For Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLF) (OTCPK:ANSLY), the acquisition provides an opportunity to double down on its personal protective equipment business and create savings through building a larger business.

According to the report, Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLF) (OTCPK:ANSLY) will raise as much as A$465M (~US$306M) to fund the deal and take on US$377M in additional debt.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to hold a Robotaxi reveal event on August 8th.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement in a tweet on X on Friday.

The sudden announcement came on the same day that a disputed report indicated that Tesla has canceled plans to develop the Model 2, which has been highlighted as a vehicle that could be sold to the mass market.

Multiple sources told Reuters that Tesla (TSLA) will continue to develop self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform as was being considered for the Model 2.

Elon Musk claimed as far back as 2019 that a Tesla (TSLA) Robotaxi fleet was only one year away, but the company has gone through various software and hardware reiterations of the concept since then.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are up 3.52% in premarket action after shedding 3.63% Friday.

Tesla (TSLA) is lined up to report Q1 earnings on April 23. The Austin-based company already disclosed that its deliveries tally missed the consensus estimate.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said that it will set up a 500B yuan ($69.12B) re-lending program to support innovation and project upgrades in the science and technology sectors.

The program will aid small and midsize technology enterprises with loans at a 1.75% interest rate with a term of one year.

These loans, which will be provided through 21 banks, can be extended twice, with each extension period of one year, according to PBOC's statement.

The goal is to better meet financing needs in the fields of technological innovation, technological transformation, and equipment renewal.

This is part of Beijing's efforts to boost confidence in the economy, which has been hit by slow growth and an ongoing property crisis.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The IPO lockup period expires on blocks of shares of Birkenstock (BIRK). The footwear company priced its IPO at $46 per share and traded as high as $55.

Intel (INTC) will hold its Intel Vision event in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's event has the theme "Bringing AI Everywhere."

Wall Street made solid gains on Friday.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) gained 1.24%. The S&P 500 (SP500) advanced 1.11%, while the Dow (DJI) increased 0.80%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the green.

However, on a weekly basis, the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Dow (DJI) notched their worst performance of the year, with the former retreating 0.95% and the latter falling 2.27%. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) slipped 0.80% for the week.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 0.9% at more than $86 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 4% at more than $72,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.1% and the DAX is up 0.8%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Fastly (FSLY) is up 4.8% after it was upgraded at Piper Sandler to Overweight from Neutral, citing growing market share in the CDN business.

On today’s economic calendar:

7:00 PM Fed's Neel Kashkari will participate in a town hall at the University of Montana.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.