Introduction

This article is part of the series I started last year. The aim was to write about Berkshire's financial results in the same format as Buffett did in the past as I very much enjoyed reading his annual letters in this particular format. It's also a way for me, and hopefully to the reader, to systematically and consistently dissect the annual reports. Naturally, the quality of this article does not come close to match that of Buffett's writings.

Overview

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) gain in net worth during 2023 was $96.2 billion, which increased per-share book value by 20.2%. Over the last 59 years (since present management took over) book value per share has grown from $19 to $321,579, a rate of 18.3% compounded annually (all figures calculated with class A shares).

It's of course intrinsic per-share value that counts and not book value. As it's impossible to precisely determine intrinsic value it has to be estimated using one's best judgment. Buffett didn't mention intrinsic value in his 2023 shareholder letter although his actions speak louder than his words. He bought back B-shares at $347.16 and A-shares at $541,062.03 which is about 17% lower than the current stock price.

This indicates that Buffett believes that the $350-360 price range we saw in December of 2023 was too rich (not to mention the current price of around $410-420). The increase in Berkshire's share price of 15.8% during 2023 was probably closer to the increase in intrinsic value than the increase in book value was as about 60% of the increase in per-share book value was driven by unrealized gains in the equity portfolio.

Yardsticks

Berkshire can be viewed from a few different lenses. A fairly simplistic one is to think of Berkshire as having two separate segments of value.

The first is investments in stocks, bonds and cash equivalents which stood at $488 billion at year-end ($421 billion last year). Float has funded about $169 billion of these investments.

The second source of value comes from Berkshire's over 60 non-insurance businesses. In their early days, Charlie and Warren used to focus on the first area of value but since the late 80s, they focused more on developing earnings from non-insurance operations (insurance earnings and investment income are not included in this area as they are implicitly included in the first bucket).

This was true until 2007, i.e. per-share investment growth slowed while per-share pre-tax earnings growth accelerated. Since then, both segments have slowed down considerably.

This can be seen from the following tables:

Year Per-share investments Years Compounded annual gain in per-share investments 1965 4 1979 577 1965-1979 42.8% 1993 13,961 1979-1993 25.6% 2007 90,343 1993-2007 14.3% 2021 303,563 2007-2021 9.0% 2023 337,140 2021-2023 5.4% Click to enlarge

Per-share investments have increased by 21.2% compounded annually for the entire period 1965-2023 (59 years for those who are counting).

Year Per-share pre-tax earnings Years Compounded annual gain in per-share pre-tax earnings 1965 4 1979 18 1965-1979 11.1% 1993 212 1979-1993 19.1% 2007 4,093 1993-2007 23.5% 2021 17,696 2007-2021 11.0% 2023 18,882 2021-2023 3.3% Click to enlarge

Per-share pre-tax earnings have increased by 15.4% compounded annually for the entire period 1965-2023.

The growth rate of non-insurance earnings increased for each period up until 2007 but has since then decreased meaningfully while the growth rate for per-share investments has decreased each period. Buffett has been eager to point out that this is what will happen when the base of assets and earnings gets too large. To wit (from his 2007 shareholder letter):

Though these tables may help you gain historical perspective and be useful in valuation, they are completely misleading in predicting future possibilities. Berkshire's past record can't be duplicated or even approached. Our base of assets and earnings is now far too large for us to make outsized gains in the future.

Buffett reminded investors of the same dynamics in this year's letter (bolded text formatted by author):

There remain only a handful of companies in this country capable of truly moving the needle at Berkshire, and they have been endlessly picked over by us and by others. Some we can value; some we can’t. And, if we can, they have to be attractively priced. Outside the U.S., there are essentially no candidates that are meaningful options for capital deployment at Berkshire. All in all, we have no possibility of eye-popping performance.

Excluding the earnings from the insurance operations, earnings per share declined 4.4% in 2023 due to the BNSF and BHE (railroad and energy). The Alleghany acquisition dampened the fall as Alleghany's operating companies' earnings were consolidated into Berkshire's non-insurance businesses. The additional equity investments into Occidental Petroleum and Pilot also helped dampen the decrease in earnings.

It's really tough for Berkshire to achieve "eye-popping" performance with their existing businesses. Due to the mature nature of the railroad (BNSF) and energy markets, it's reasonable to assume slow growth going forward (excluding add-on acquisitions). Berkshire needs the great capital allocation skills of Buffett and his investment managers to outperform the S&P 500. Without any new insights into where to allocate capital, I find it very unlikely that Berkshire could beat the market in the long run.

The two sources of value can further be split into four segments: Insurance, BNSF, BHE in addition to manufacturing, service and retail.

Insurance

Insurance underwriting had a tremendous year with an after-tax profit of $5.4 billion corresponding to a less than zero cost of average float. As long as the cost of float is lower than the alternative cost of funding, the insurance underwriting operations are performing well.

Over the last 20 years, Berkshire has had a lower cost of funding compared to, for example, the 10-year treasury yield at year-end. Even more impressive is the fact that in 18 of these 20 years, Berkshire's cost of float has been below zero.

The funds from insurance have been cost-free more often than not going back to when Berkshire first entered the insurance business in 1967 with the purchase of National Indemnity.

Year Underwriting earnings ($ millions) Average float ($ millions) Cost of float Year-end yield on 10-year treasuries 2016 1,370 89,500 less than zero 2.4% 2017 -2,219 102,500 2.2% 2.5% 2018 1,566 118,500 less than zero 2.7% 2019 325 126,000 less than zero 1.8% 2020 657 133,500 less than zero 0.9% 2021 870 142,500 less than zero 1.5% 2022 -30 155,500 0.1% 3.9% 2023 5,428 166,500 less than zero 3.9% Click to enlarge

GEICO rebounded from a tough previous year and had $3.6 billion in pre-tax earnings. Interestingly, GEICO has focused more on profitability than growth which is evident in the fact that GEICO decreased advertising spending which was one of the reasons that led to a decrease in active policies. My takeaway from this is that GEICO management sees current rates as too low and therefore won't write unprofitable business. If this is true, management is doing the right thing.

BH Primary had a great year with an underwriting profit of $1,374 million while BHRG had an excellent year with underwriting profits of $1,904 million aided by low significant catastrophe events of ~$900 million ($2,000 million in 2022). Note that this is the second year BHRG turned a pre-tax profit since 2016.

Pre-tax earnings ($ million) GEICO BH Primary BHRG 2016 462 657 1,012 2017 -310 719 -3,648 2018 2,449 670 -1,109 2019 1,506 383 -1,472 2020 3,428 110 -2,700 2021 1,259 607 -755 2022 -1,880 393 1,465 2023 3,635 1,374 1,904 Click to enlarge

The float has been used for investments in equity and fixed-income securities, that in turn produce investment income. Pre-tax investment income increased to $11.6 billion (~50% growth year-over-year).

The increase stem from interest income which increased ~261% from the prior year due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Dividends declined by ~9% due to Berkshire being a net seller of listed equities.

Berkshire owned about $130 billion of T-bills at the end of 2023. The 1-year treasury rate is still around 5% indicating Berkshire will earn a running yield of ~$6.5 billion on their T-bills.

As I've mentioned numerous times, I hope that Buffett and his investment managers will make an 'elephant' acquisition that has the potential to earn 15% on invested capital in the long run instead of 5%.

Non-insurance businesses

This segment comprises all of Berkshire's operating companies not included in the insurance segment. The by far largest of these are Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) and the railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF).

In addition to these, there's a hodgepodge of other businesses of which the largest are Marmon (part of the Industrial segment), Clayton Homes (Building products), McLane, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive (Retailing), NetJets, FlightSafety and TTI (all three part of the Service segment). Pilot is a sizable new wholly owned company as well (part of the energy segment).

BNSF

Year Pre-tax earnings ($ millions) Tangible net worth ($ millions) Pre-tax earnings on average tangible net worth Pre-tax earnings on average carrying value 2015 6,775 35,451 - - 2016 5,693 37,793 15.5% 11.1% 2017 6,328 39,289 16.4% 11.9% 2018 6,863 39,754 17.4% 12.6% 2019 7,250 40,284 18.1% 13.2% 2020 6,792 40,378 16.8% 12.3% 2021 7,861 43,258 18.8% 13.9% 2022 7,708 43,678 17.7% 13.2% 2023 6,614 44,270 15.0% 11.2% Click to enlarge

BNSF's asset base has kept growing and the earnings power on this asset base has been around 15-19%. Although the earnings growth is slow and is very GPD dependent, the earnings on average tangible net worth have been fair throughout the period outlined above.

In 2023, pre-tax earnings on average tangible net worth were 15.0%. As Berkshire bought BNSF at a fairly large premium to net worth, represented by the goodwill item on Berkshire's balance sheet (of which $15.4 billion is allocated to BNSF), the earnings on average carrying value is reduced to 11-14%.

Although BNSF's cash flow from operations is positive, a large chunk of this is used for BNSF's maintenance and growth capital expenditures. I believe that the remainder is then sent up to headquarters for reallocation to other profitable opportunities.

BHE

Year After-tax earnings ($ millions) Tangible net worth ($ millions) After-tax earnings on average tangible net worth After-tax earnings on average carrying value 2015 - 31,219 - - 2016 2,507 32,828 7.8% 6.1% 2017 2,351 26,836 7.9% 6.0% 2018 2,924 29,600 10.4% 7.7% 2019 3,144 34,269 9.8% 7.5% 2020 3,544 45,239 8.9% 7.0% 2021 4,446 48,974 9.4% 7.5% 2022 4,775 51,998 9.5% 7.7% 2023 2,962 49,400 5.8% 4.7% Click to enlarge

BHE's yearly capital expenditures are over twice the amount of BNSF's (in the year 2023 BHE spent $9.1 billion on maintenance and expansion capex while BNSF spent $3.9 billion). BHE has a much larger asset base than BNSF although BHE's earnings are smaller.

Due to the nature of the sector that BHE operates in (providing essential services to consumers and customers), the returns on most of its businesses are regulated i.e. there are no outsized returns to be had here. The flip side of the coin is that BHE can deploy vast amounts of capital at stable and fair returns.

This has been true in the past but as Warren described in this year's letter, the regulatory landscape for utilities changed in certain states during 2023, effectively not allowing utilities to earn their expected return on equity. In addition, Warren expressed concern about whether he'd be willing to commit additional capital to Western states that are vulnerable to climate change phenomena such as wildfires.

The earnings on average tangible net worth sank to 5.8% in 2023. As in BNSF's case, Berkshire bought BHE and its subsidiaries at premiums to net worth which is why earnings on average carrying value is only 4.7%. The sharp decline in 2023 was due to $1.6 billion in provisions due to wildfires i.e. estimated damages that potentially have to be paid in the future. Without these provisions, earnings would have been around prior-year levels.

In BHE's case, I don't believe any of the excess cash can be sent to Berkshire for reallocation as the business is so capital-intensive. It actually seems to consume everything it generates and more as after-tax earnings in 2023 were around one-third of the capital expenditures ($3 billion in earnings versus capital expenditures of over $9 billion). The amount of cash needed is staggering and as the regulatory environment seems to be worsening, BHE could potentially see significant headwinds in the following years such as more wildfire-related claims and lower returns on equity.

Manufacturing, Service and Retail

Year Pre-tax earnings ($ millions) Tangible net worth ($ millions) Pre-tax earnings on average tangible net worth Pre-tax earnings on average carrying value 2016 10,224 54,216 - - 2017 10,927 58,879 19.3% 11.3% 2018 12,308 65,535 19.8% 11.9% 2019 12,365 67,321 18.6% 11.5% 2020 10,889 60,605 17.0% 10.8% 2021 14,552 66,796 22.8% 15.2% 2022 16,219 65,359 24.5% 16.3% 2023 16,621 73,989 23.9% 15.9% Click to enlarge

Combined, this segment is the largest of the non-insurance businesses. There are however over 60 companies included in this segment so individually they're significantly smaller than BNSF and BHE.

These businesses enjoy enviable economics, earning 23.9% on average tangible net worth in 2023. As is the case with BNSF and BHE, Berkshire has bought these businesses at a substantial premium to net worth and the pre-tax earnings on average carrying value was 15.9% in 2023, also a formidable accomplishment.

Intrinsic business value

Charlie and Warren measure how their per-share intrinsic value develops against the S&P 500 over the long term. Intrinsic value is, however, an elusive concept. A good proxy for it is per-share book value and how it has developed.

Book value obviously understates intrinsic value. The amount by which intrinsic value exceeds book value (in relative terms) doesn't change substantially from year to year, however, which is why per-share book value is a good yardstick for intrinsic value.

As I mentioned previously, per-share book value increased in 2023 by about 20.2% while BRK's share price increased by 15.8%. If we assume that BRK's share price approximates intrinsic value, it implies that the ratio of intrinsic value to book value decreased a bit during 2023. It's, however, a leap to assume that BRK's share price performance during a single year would approximate intrinsic value.

In the long term, however, the share price to per-share book value should resemble per-share intrinsic value to per-share book value as the share price should converge to per-share intrinsic value (with large swings in the interim). In 2023 the P/B decreased from 1.44x to 1.38x. We need, however, a longer-term metric to conclude what the normal premium should be.

Below I have included a graph where you can see how P/B has developed over the last 10 years in addition to the 10-year median P/B. The long-term median has stayed fairly stable and is around 1.35x. The current valuation has risen significantly, ~19%, above the long-term trend indicating overvaluation.

I've also updated my valuation of BRK which I described here in more detail.

Estimation of BRK intrinsic value (Berkshire Hathaway financial statements)

My current estimate of Berkshire's intrinsic value is about $912 billion. From my year-ago valuation, operating assets and non-operating assets have both increased by about $66-67 billion. The only detraction in value comes from BHE, which decreased by $23 billion, mostly due to the $1.6 billion provision I mentioned earlier. This should be corrected in 2024, absent any other surprises.

At BRK's current market capitalization of $905 billion, my estimate is 1% higher than the market cap and therefore doesn't fill the requirement of a 20% margin of safety. This is why I rate Berkshire Hathaway a hold at these prices.

Due to the recent run-up in BRK's share price, as can be seen from the current P/B multiple compared to the long-term average, I would caution the reader that there may be a sharp correction during 2024. I sold part of my position due to this possibility, but will promptly add it back if a correction occurs.

All in all, the year 2023 was mixed. The non-insurance businesses' earnings decreased despite the Alleghany acquisition and additional equity investments in Occidental Petroleum. The per-share investments increased as equities performed well during 2023. There will be large swings in this segment in the future, and one should look at the cumulative change over time to get a proper picture of Berkshire's investment success. During the whole period of 59 years, it's just an extraordinary achievement. Zooming in on the cumulative gain since the start of the year 2018 it looks decent as well: over $170 billion of cumulative equity gains!