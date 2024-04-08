fizkes

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying PagSeguro (NYSE:NYSE:PAGS) shares, which are trading at a discount to their peers, despite their disruptive business model. The company has strong growth prospects with its strategy of focusing on SMEs (especially MEIs).

Initially seen as a risk for business, the company has made PIX payment method an ally, through cross-sell. Finally, using the P/E multiple, the company is traded at a discount compared to its peers, despite its disruptive business model and accelerated growth.

Introduction

The company is the fifth-largest acquirer in Latin America, having transacted $ 75 billion in the last twelve months. The company holds almost 10% of the market share in Brazil, and focused on serving SME companies, corresponding to more than 90% of gross profit in the latest results.

PagSeguro's digital account is known as PagBank, and PagBank is the second-largest digital bank in Brazil. PagBank has 30 million customers, of which 16 million are active customers.

NeoBank Clients (IR Company)

As we can see, the company only loses in number of customers to Nubank (NYSE:NU), however it is ahead of Inter (NYSE:INTR). Now, let's get to know PagSeguro's history and business model in more depth, and how they are pillars of my investment thesis in the company.

History of PagSeguro

PagSeguro was created in 2006 by UOL, which is one of the largest digital content and services companies in Brazil, with more than 114 million visitors per month. The platform's focus was to provide a digital payment platform for e-commerce, and has always been efficient in navigating the complex competition of Brazil's payment system (figure below).

Brazilian Payments System Evolution (IR Company)

But why does PagSeguro have a disruptive business model? In Brazil's payments ecosystem, acquirers play a fundamental role in the Brazilian ecosystem, intermediating electronic financial transactions.

The main function is to accredit commercial establishments to use Point of Sale (POS) terminals or payment gateways, enabling these establishments to carry out online transactions.

Whenever a transaction occurs, acquirers mediate and process it, ensuring that funds are transferred from the end customer to the merchant. This transfer is net of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), a fee that represents a percentage of the transaction value. MDR is designed to monetize all participants involved in the transaction, including the acquirer, card networks and card issuers. But what was the brilliant strategy used by PagSeguro to stand out in this market?

Strategy and Business Model

The company sought to serve individual entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), and mainly MEIs.

The individual microentrepreneur (MEI) is an autonomous activity regulated by law in Brazil. A businessman does not need a formal employment contract to hire a MEI. This can provide greater freedom and less bureaucracy to the entrepreneur. Furthermore, compared to informal work, which is not regulated by law, MEI has several advantages, such as the low cost of maintaining the company and a lower contribution to the retirement system. Brazil has 203 million inhabitants, now let's see how the number of MEIs has grown from 2009 to today:

Number of MEIs in Brazil (The Author)

Over the years, PagBank has expanded its payment offerings, developing an integrated ecosystem. This ecosystem covers several areas, as we can see below:

Ecosystem (IR Company)

An important strategy that PagSeguro has implemented is the sale of POS systems to MEIs, instead of opting for the traditional leasing model. This approach made it viable for MEIs to acquire POS systems in installments, thus opening up a blue ocean of opportunities. Using this strategy, below we have the breakdown of the company's revenue by segment:

Revenue Breakdown by Segment (IR Company)

But why do I think the number of MEIs should continue to increase, and consequently the PagSeguro addressable market?

Since the Labor Reform enacted in 2017, the number of MEIs in Brazil has practically doubled. Since then, the concept of entrepreneur has been distorted, what is observed is the economic desperation on the part of the population who need to work, which makes many opt for self-employment and accept being hired without formal employment contracts.

As a way to save on expensive tax payments and labor charges, many business owners end up opting to mask labor relations through MEIs. Currently, the Brazilian Government is led by the Workers' Party, which has an agenda of strong tax increases to achieve the goal of zero fiscal deficit, with the result that the Brazilian productive sector must continue to be strangled by high taxes.

Added to this strategy, is the fact that the company was one of the first acquirers in Brazil to focus on SMEs, and MEIs. With this, PagSeguro was able to significantly expand the payments market, gaining approximately 10% market share in eight years. Speaking of market share, the main competitors in Brazil are Rede (belongs to Itaú), Cielo, Getnet (belongs to Santander) and StoneCo (NYSE:STNE).

Market Share (IR Company)

Now, we will carry out a detailed financial analysis of PagSeguro with Stone, and with Cielo, which is a competitor with shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3.

Fundamentals

In the following, I will use Koyfin and Seeking Alpha to compare PagSeguro with its peers, like StoneCo and Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY). It is not appropriate to compare with Itaú (owner of Rede) and Santander (owner of Getnet), as both have a wide range of operations and distort the numbers.

Ticker (NYSE:PAGS) (NYSE:STNE) (OTCPK:CIOXY) Market Cap $4.25B $5.2B $2.9B Revenue $3.2B $2.3B $3.1B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 33% 53% -2% EBITDA $1.4B $1.2B $0.7B EBITDA Margin 42% 52% 33% Net Income $341M $312M $430M Net Income Margin 10.5% 19% 19.7% ROE 13.2% 11.6% 11.4% Dividend Yield - - 8.7% Click to enlarge

From the numbers, we can see the financial strength that PagSeguro offers. The company has the highest revenue in absolute values, has seen considerable growth of 33% in revenue per year over the last 3 years and has the highest ROE among its competitors. It is also interesting to show PagSeguro's business numbers:

Some Results of PagSeguro (IR Company)

Additionally, there are opportunities to increase net margin compared to competitors. This financial strength corroborates my bullish thesis for shares, now let's talk about valuation.

Valuation is Favorable

I will use Seeking Alpha's valuation tool to show how attractive the company's valuation is:

PAGS Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha)

The company has a valuation rating of A-, which corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares, given that the risk-return ratio is attractive. To calculate fair value, I do not think it is appropriate to use metrics such as EV/EBITDA or EV/EBIT, given the number of financial operations that the company carries out. And considering that to price the company, we must look at the future and not the past, I will use Price / Cash Flow (FWD).

In this sense, for the company to return to trading at the average of its peers, it would have to move from the current multiple of 8.67 to 11.13, which implies a potential appreciation of its shares of 28%, and a fair value of its shares at $17.29. Considering that the company trades at $13.47 at the time of writing this report, my recommendation is to buy PagSeguro shares.

PagSeguro According to Quant Ranking

Another indicator that draws attention is the quant ranking, as we can see below:

Quant Ranking (Seeking Alpha)

According to Quant Ranking, the company is the 17th best option in its sector, and the first of 43 companies in its industry. This indicator corroborates my bullish thesis for PagSeguro shares.

We need to talk about the risks of the thesis, to understand whether actually buying PagSeguro shares is a good investment. However, I want to highlight a risk that many investors point to in PagSeguro's thesis, which is Pix, and show that in my view it could be an opportunity.

PIX - Threat or Opportunity?

PIX, launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in November 2020, emerged as a threat to credit cards. According to a Reuters report, PIX will be responsible for up to 40% of all financial operations in Brazil in 2026.

Its success is due to its practicality, and also because it is free. This mainly attracts people who do not have access to a credit card in Brazil. Let's look at PIX's representation in recent years:

Consumers In Brazil Who Use Pix (Brazilian Central Bank)

For many experts, Pix would be a threat to acquirers, the biggest concern is the potential acceptance of payments without using a POS. Based on this premise, PagSeguro should be losing PIX market share, right? This is not what the data indicates:

Pix Market Share (IR Company & XP)

Again with an audacious strategy, traditional banks usually charge fees for basic services, such as pix, on corporate accounts. PagBank benefits from offering a free merchant experience and is therefore able to monetize from other sources such as crossell.

Latest Earning Results

In its 4Q23 results, highlights are a recurring net profit (Non-GAAP) of R$ 520 million (or $104 million) in 4Q23 (+26% y/y and +18% q/q), recording in 2023 almost R$ 1.8 billion (or $360 million) in the year to date (+11% y/y), the highest in the company's history.

4Q23 Highlights (IR Company)

It is important to remember that Brazil is in a process of falling interest rates, and in August 2023 the interest rate was 13.75% and is currently at 10.75%, and this provides a tailwind not only in revaluation of variable income assets, but also directly in the company's business.

This is because there is a decrease in financial expenses, due to the lower average cost of funding due to the increase in deposits and the beginning of the interest rate reduction cycle.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

There are several relevant risks in PagSeguro's investment thesis. I would say that the main thing concerns the customer profile, because PagSeguro focuses on SMEs and MEIs.

The point is that this segment is the one that presents the most defaults. According to Fitch, for fintechs, the growth of higher risk customers (SMEs) has been higher when compared to banks (more resilient customers), growth is 235.8% for fintechs against 66.9% for banks, with these fintechs are more vulnerable to economic uncertainties and crises.

Furthermore, the company operates in a sector marked by disruption and low entry barriers. Therefore, competition is a big risk for PagSeguro's business. Statista even carried out a survey indicating that there were 254 fintechs in Brazil in 2017, and in 2022 this number was 855.

Finally, the Brazilian market is super dependent on interest free installments. Any change in the maximum number of installments could contribute to lower results for the company, and there are even discussions at the Central Bank of Brazil to reduce this number. The risks of investing in the company are varied, and the investor must analyze them thoroughly before purchasing the company's shares.

The Bottom Line

PagSeguro is trading at an attractive valuation, and is even considered by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking as the best option in its industry. Additionally, the company has great numbers, such as the highest revenue versus Brazilian competitors and the highest ROE.

Furthermore, the company was visionary in focusing on the SME segment in Brazil. Not even PIX, considered a threat, has been able to reduce the company's market share, which is cross-selling and becoming increasingly relevant to its audience.

Based on this analysis, my recommendation is to buy PagSeguro stock. Investors should pay attention to the strong growth numbers, quality of management in developing disruptive strategies, and attractive valuation corroborated by Seeking Alpha tools.

