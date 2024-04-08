mbbirdy

Investment thesis

AppLovin's (NASDAQ:APP) stock has rallied by almost two times since inception in 2024, but my valuation analysis suggests that the valuation is still very attractive. The company operates a high-quality business model, its revenue growth and profitability improvement dynamics are impressive. The company appears to be in a pole position in the AI revolution in digital advertising and is nurturing an ecosystem, which will highly likely enable APP to have solid cross-selling opportunities over the long term. I consider the company's ability to land and expand to be its major strategic strength and I like the commitment to leverage AI capabilities. All in all, I assign APP a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

AppLovin Corporation offers an end-to-end software platform aimed to enhance the reach and monetization of digital content.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. APP operates via two segments: Software Platform and Apps. According to the latest 10-K report, in FY2023 Software Platform generated 56% of the total revenue.

APP's latest 10-K report

Financials

APP is a relatively young company. Therefore, we have the financial performance available only since FY2018. However, there are several crucial trends, which I want to underline. First, the company's revenue has been staggering with a 46.7% CAGR, or increasing almost seven-fold between 2018 and 2023. Second, the company's profitability is stellar, despite being extremely volatile. APP generated above 20% free cash flow (FCF) margin even when the scale was much smaller than now, which indicates that the business model has massive potential.

Author's calculations

The latest quarterly earnings were released on February 14, when APP surpassed consensus revenue and EPS estimates, but had a one-cent miss in terms of the adjusted EPS. The revenue growth momentum is still strong with a 35.7% YoY growth in Q4. The EPS of $0.49 has been a new record in the company's history and the metric has expanded rapidly in recent quarters.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for May 8. Consensus estimates forecast Q1 revenue at $967 million, which means another quarter of a 35% YoY growth. That said, revenue growth momentum is still robust. But what is more important to me is that the company is likely to continue rapidly expanding its profitability. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand from -$0.01 to $0.81 YoY, and a solid sequential improvement is expected as well. The overall bullishness is also backed by the fact that there were 6 upward EPS revisions over the last 90 days.

Seeking Alpha

To me as a long-term investor, the dynamic in profitability metrics is one of the most crucial criteria. The operating margin grew exponentially in 2023, which is a strong bullish sign indicating that the business model enables APP to enjoy a substantial "economies of scale" effect. That said, APP is highly likely to continue improving its profitability metrics because long-term consensus estimates project revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

The major driver of the massive success in 2023 was the Software Platform segment, as the segment's revenue grew by almost two times year-over-year in Q4 2023 and delivered sequential growth each quarter throughout 2023. As I mentioned earlier, the operating leverage is crucial to me and the segment has notably improved its adjusted EBITDA margin in 2023 (which has been stellar already in 2022).

AppLovin's latest letter to shareholders

The success of the Software Platform in 2023 is explained by expanding the set of AI-powered features to the company's flagship product, AppDiscovery. These advancements encompass greater automation and improved campaign effectiveness, and these two criteria look vital to improving the customers' ROI from their marketing spend. Apart from AppDiscovery, the Software Platform is represented by three more solutions to add value to customers' digital marketing campaigns.

APP's latest 10-K report

Having four different products creates an ecosystem, which I believe should be the ultimate goal for any modern company. You cannot indefinitely expand the number of customers. Therefore, if you can cross-sell to them, you can support revenue growth and profitability expansion for much longer. APP's latest net revenue per installation dynamics look impressive, emphasizing the company's ability to cross-sell and up-sell. Another source of strength here lies in the company's extensive and diverse interactions with its customers, cultivating a rich dataset which is then "recycled" by its machine learning algorithms. This iterative process not only enhances its AI capabilities but also highly likely facilitates the integration of new features.

AppLovin's latest letter to shareholders

Last but not least, as investors, we should not underestimate the strength of momentum. AppLovin's stock momentum is immense, and the stock is firing on all cylinders, which supports my bullish opinion about this high-quality company.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

The stock delivered a massive rally over the last 12 months, with a 376% stock price appreciation. The start of 2024 has also been massive, with an 88% YTD rally. Valuation ratios look mixed, but I want to pay attention at the 16.35 forward non-GAAP P/E. It looks very low to me for a company which delivered a 47% revenue CAGR over the last five years.

Seeking Alpha

Multiples analysis is never enough for me, so I continue with the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. Future cash flows are to be discounted with a 10% WACC, which aligns with the recommended range by valueinvesting.io. I use revenue consensus estimate for FY 2024 and project a 9.7% revenue CAGR for the next decade. I use the TTM levered FCF ex-stock-based compensation (ex-SBC) of 19.9% and expect the metric to expand by 75 basis points yearly. I am optimistic about the FCF margin expansion given the company's stellar profitability and the projected revenue growth.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is slightly above $30 billion. This is 24% higher than the current market cap, meaning that the stock is significantly undervalued. A 24% upside potential looks like a very attractive valuation to me.

Risks to consider

The DCF model is very sensitive to changes in underlying assumptions. For example, decelerating the projected revenue CAGR to 9% and changing the FCF expansion assumption to 25 basis points yearly has a significant negative effect on the DCF outcomes. Under these more conservative assumptions, the fair value of the company decreases to $24 billion, which is the current market cap. Therefore, the stock is likely to dramatically react to disappointing quarterly earnings and/or guidance.

Author's calculations

The management's capital allocation approach is aggressive, which is inherently risky. The company is in a substantial net debt position meaning that its financial flexibility is limited. Having such a massive leverage might be a constraint to raise debt finance on favorable terms in case an attractive acquisition opportunity emerges. On the other hand, the management has consistently been able to convert its aggressive capital allocation approach into stellar revenue growth and profitability improvements.

Seeking Alpha

Bottom line

To conclude, APP is a "Strong Buy". The business is of high quality and I like the revenue mix both from the offerings and geographic perspectives. The company operates in a growing industry, which is a solid tailwind behind APP's back. Moreover, the stock is around 24% undervalued, which is a steal for such a high-quality growth company. Please also note that the stock is still notably below its all-time high achieved in late 2021, despite substantial revenue growth since then.