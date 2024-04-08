SweetBunFactory

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, managed to double its market cap in the last six months or so. The turnaround has been driven by ICHR calling for a gradual recovery from the current downturn in demand, which negated the falling short of earnings and guidance by ICHR. However, the stock has been showing signs of weakness lately. Furthermore, there is reason to ask whether the recent rally is supported by a solid foundation. Why will be covered next.

Why the stock may be at a turning point

A previous article from early January rated ICHR a hold, although it also stated ICHR was worth considering as a trade for the short term. The stock was putting together an impressive rally at the time, which may have been all some needed to justify going long. Yet the article also highlighted other aspects worth knowing like ICHR falling short of expectations, including earnings that came in lower than expected, the rally notwithstanding.

The chart above shows how ICHR saw its stock soar higher starting in early November. The stock hit bottom in November with a 52-weeks low of $22.26, only to hit a 52-weeks high of $46.43 on February 16. The stock has since retreated, especially on March 13 when the stock fell 11.6% after ICHR announced its decision to raise $125M in capital through the sale of shares.

The selloff brought the stock back to the $36-40 region, which is a region where the stock had long encountered resistance, which prevented it from moving higher. The stock failed to get past $40 on January 24, 2024 when it peaked at $39.84, which is within pennies of where it peaked in February 2023 at $39.73. So the stock needed a lot of time to do it, but ICHR finally managed to break through in early February, days after the Q4 report was released.

The stock is now back to the $36-40 region, which is a region that has given the stock all sorts of problems in the last two years or so. Also note that attempts to get back above $40 in recent days were unsuccessful, although the stock did not fall below $36 either. ICHR could thus be at a turning point. If the stock manages to reverse its recent slide, bulls are likely to be encouraged because support could be in after not falling below the $36-40 region.

On the other hand, if the stock falls below the $36-40 region, bulls may get discouraged and the bears may get encouraged by the fact that the stock is once again below a resistance level that has proven hard to crack. At this point, some caution is arguably warranted. ICHR needed a catalyst to finally break above $40 and there does not appear to be another one around at this time. The prudent move would be to watch what the stock does in the $36-40 region. A move up would be an encouraging sign, but the absence of one would accomplish the opposite.

Was the breakthrough caused by the Q4 report justified?

As mentioned previously, ICHR was able to get past resistance thanks to the Q4 report. What’s interesting is that the stock did so even though both earnings and guidance disappointed by coming in much worse than expected. The consensus, for instance, was that ICHR would announce a non-GAAP profit of $0.07 a share on revenue of $197.5M, but ICHR reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.06 a share on revenue of $203M.

So revenue was higher than expected, but EPS was a fairly hefty $0.13 worse than expected. In terms of GAAP, ICHR lost $11.9M or $0.40 per share. Note the drop in margins, the main reason why EPS was so much worse than expected. ICHR apparently sold some inventory at cost, which helped boost sales and helped revenue come in higher than expected, but which also lowered margins. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2023.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Net sales 203,481 196,761 301,720 3.42% (32.56%) Gross margin 10.0% 12.2% 16.2% (220bps) (620bps) Operating margin (3.9%) (2.5%) 6.0% (140bps) (990bps) Operating income (loss) (7,959) (4,824) 18,015 - - Net income (loss) (11,899) (10,425) 14,197 - - EPS (0.40) (0.36) 0.49 - - (Non-GAAP) Net sales 203,481 196,761 301,720 3.42% (32.56%) Gross margin 10.4% 13.1% 16.7% (270bps) (630bps) Operating margin 0.0% 2.2% 8.9% (220bps) (890bps) Operating income 63 4,360 26,900 (98.56%) (99.77%) Net income (1,675) 2,097 21,005 - - EPS (0.06) 0.07 0.72 - - Click to enlarge

The table below shows why the past year was a tough year for ICHR. Both the top and the bottom line fell in FY2023. ICHR finished FY2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $79.96M on the balance sheet, but this was more than offset by long-term debt of $241.18M. The latter was lower by about $52M compared to a year ago with ICHR paying down debt.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) FY2023 FY2022 YoY Net sales 811,120 1,280,069 (36.64%) Gross margin 12.7% 16.6% (390bps) Operating margin (1.3%) 6.7% (800bps) Operating income (10,895) 85,823 - Net income (42,985) 72,804 - EPS (1.47) 2.51 - (Non-GAAP) Net sales 811,120 1,280,069 (36.64%) Gross margin 13.4% 17.0% (360bps) Operating margin 2.9% 9.8% (690bps) Operating income 23,475 125,730 (81.33%) Net income 12,257 104,863 (88.31%) EPS 0.42 3.62 (88.40%) Click to enlarge

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2024 revenue of $190-210M, a decline of 11.5% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees GAAP loss per share of $0.14-0.24, and non-GAAP EPS of between minus $0.05 and $0.05.

Q1 FY2024 (guidance) Q1 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $190-210M $225.9M (11.47%) GAAP EPS ($0.14-0.24) $0.00 - Non-GAAP EPS ($0.05)-$0.05 $0.38 - Click to enlarge

What came to the rescue for ICHR

The above numbers were a disappointment, which included a big miss on EPS, and the stock fell 10% immediately after the report was released. However, the stock was able to recover from the initial drop to break through resistance as mentioned earlier because of the earnings call, which spelled out an end to the current downturn and a return to growth.

The outlook given by ICHR sees the bottom in H1 FY2024, if not Q1, followed by a recovery starting in H2, which will then lead to quarterly revenue run-rate of $250-300M in FY2025. From the Q4 earnings call:

“Given our current visibility, we also expect our revenue run rate to continue around the $200 million level through the first half followed by the beginning of a revenue ramp in the second half. As we look ahead to an expected strong recovery year in 2025, we look forward to ramping revenues back towards the $250 million to $300 million plus level in 2025. We expect to be able to deliver significant earnings growth as revenue volumes increase”

Management provided some additional color as to where it sees itself by the end of FY2024.

“I'm sure this question will come up again is as we kind of recover the $225 million or higher, which is what we maybe see late in the fourth quarter or around the fourth quarter, that's kind of our outlook, at this time, we think we can get it back up to around 17%. So from 13 to 17, you're going to see increases as we kind of go through the calendar year.”

Basically, quarterly revenue is expected to hit $225M in Q4 with gross margin of around 17%.

What ICHR is suggesting to expect from it in FY2024-2025

In comparison, guidance calls for revenue of $200M in Q1 at the midpoint with gross margin of 13%. If we then assume Q2 is similar to, if not slightly better than, Q1 and Q3 comes in somewhere between Q2 and Q4, then FY2024 revenue is projected to end up around $840M. Revenue of $225M and 17% gross margin in Q4 FY2024 would be similar to Q1 FY2023, which suggests non-GAAP EPS of $0.38.

If we then assume Q1 comes in at $0.00, Q4 at $0.38 and Q2 and Q3 are between these two extremes, then FY2024 EPS is estimated to come in at around $0.74, give or take a few cents. This represents an YoY increase of $0.32 or 76.2% compared to the $0.42 earned in FY2023. The stock closed at $37.99 on April 5, which implies a forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 51.3x and a trailing non-GAAP P/E ratio of 90.5x. In comparison, the stock traded on average at a multiple of 20.6x and 14.3x, respectively, in the last five years.

If we extrapolate the above progression to FY2025 and assume quarterly revenue of $275M in Q4 FY2025 as suggested by ICHR, then FY2025 revenue is estimated to end up at about $1B. If gross margin stays at 17%, similar to FY2022, then non-GAAP EPS is estimated to come in at about $2.00. This implies revenue growth of 19% and EPS growth of 170% in FY2025. In other words, ICHR is expecting strong gains in FY2024-2025, the latter especially.

Could ICHR benefit from AI?

ICHR did not provide any supporting evidence to back up the outlook given, which might temper it for some since the outlook may be off. There is nothing that says the outlook as laid out by ICHR can’t happen, but there is also no reason to think the outlook won’t have to be revised lower in the coming quarters, including in the next report from ICHR. The outlook is bullish for the stock, but only if it turns out to be accurate.

There is another potential reason to be bullish on ICHR and that one has to do with AI. ICHR is an ancillary player in AI since it is part of the EUV supply chain. What bulls should hope for is that AI increases demand for high-performance chips that require the most advanced process nodes, which can only be made using EUV.

If AI boosts demand, which could happen, ICHR could lift along by being part of the process to get more chips out there. Keep in mind though that EUV is not everything. If there is weakness elsewhere, EUV may not be able to make up for it. EUV helps, but it cannot do everything on its own. ICHR will need more than just EUV if the outlook is to play out as spelled out.

Investor takeaways

ICHR has yet to release the release date of the Q1 FY2024 report, but it is likely to come in May based on past history. The expectation is that ICHR will report in line with what guidance calls for, which is non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 on revenue of $200M. Q2 guidance should be similar to Q1, if not slightly better. What will be interesting is if ICHR sticks to the outlook previously given, perhaps raises it, or whether ICHR claws back some of the more optimistic projections.

Keep in mind it was this outlook that enabled ICHR to break out of the trading range it was in for almost two years. It was this outlook that more than made up for the fact that ICHR fell way short of expectations with its most recent quarterly results. The market has ignored present weakness because of the strong growth expected and this could continue, provided ICHR delivers on what it promised with its outlook, or the stock may just get the punishment it managed to avoid with the most recent outlook.

The stock has made its way back to a price region, which has a proven track record of being difficult to overcome. This happened after ICHR announced a capital raise, which in many ways reaffirms the fact that ICHR is not doing so well at this time or there would be no need for a fresh infusion of capital. The capital raise was in some ways a reality check, which probably explained why the stock fell by double digits. The market had ignored all what ails ICHR, but the capital raise was a reminder that ICHR has not done well lately as a company, even though the stock has soared higher.

I am neutral on ICHR in light of this. There is nothing to suggest the outlook is in any way off. The stock has rallied on the back of a strong outlook and if ICHR delivers as laid out in the outlook, the stock can go higher. In the end, that’s what it all comes down to. The outlook has to stick or the stock could be in trouble.

At this time, there is little to suggest the outlook as spelled out by ICHR is happening. It was the outlook that came to the rescue since pretty much everything else came up short, but if ICHR is forced to lower its outlook for whatever reason, the stock is likely heading down since there will be nothing else to compensate.